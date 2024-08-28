Suggested Vikings Trade Target Hits Free Agency at Cutdown Deadline

The Minnesota Vikings’ issues at cornerback remain a source of intrigue. Enough so that Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay suggested the Vikings attempt to trade for Caleb Farley, a first-round pick by the Tennessee Titans in an article published on August 27.

The No. 22 overall pick of the 2021 draft, Farley has battled injuries in his first two NFL seasons, appearing in 13 of the 34 possible games in his career.

Farley was among the players the Titans cut on Tuesday ahead of the deadline.

“Titans are releasing former 2021 first-round pick Caleb Farley, per source,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X on August 27.

What a hit by Caleb Farley. Great to see him back on the field, making a play, and getting hyped up #TENvsNO pic.twitter.com/7fXFeDmFGV — Justin Graver (@titansfilmroom) August 25, 2024

Farley allowed 66.7% completion on 12 targets faced in his nine games played (one start) in 2023, per Pro Football Reference. It was an improvement from his rookie campaign in 2022 when he allowed 77.8% of the nine targets he faced to be completed.

That was in three games with one start, underscoring just how few reps Farley has banked.

Caleb Farley Could Be Worth Flier for Vikings Without Trade

“Farley possesses rare size for the position and does an excellent job of utilizing his frame and length to charge rent inside the catch space,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlien wrote ahead of the 2022 draft. “While his traits and ball skills will be coveted, he’s still light on overall reps at the cornerback position.”

Zierlien noted Farley’s inconsistencies and lack of polish, linking them to his overall lack of experience and availability. Farley dealt with injuries in college, including a back issue that kept him out of the Virginia Tech pro day.

Still, Farley also projected to fit well into the kind of press-heavy scheme. Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores likes to mix up the coverages but is an aggressive play-caller.

The biggest concern outside of Farley’s health is his lack of ball production.

He has one deflected pass and zero interceptions, forced fumbles, or fumble recoveries in his career. His lack of availability surely played a part in that. But combined with his poor completion percentage allowed, Farley’s raw skill set makes him more potential than an asset on the field.

The Vikings’ re-tooled cornerback room includes two players from the 2023 roster in Akayleb Evans and Byron Murphy Jr.

A third, Mekhi Blackmon, suffered a torn ACL before training camp and is on injured reserve.

Vikings Remade Secondary for 2024 Season

The rest of the Vikings’ secondary consists of newcomers. They signed Pro Bowlers Shaquill Griffin and Stephon Gilmore – who played under Flores with the New England Patriots – fellow veteran free agent Fabian Moreau, and undrafted rookie Dwight McGlothern in free agency.

The Vikings traded 2022 second-round pick Andrew Booth to the Dallas Cowboys for Nahshon Wright only to cut the latter at the deadline.

Farley represents an opportunity at a prospect the Vikings were not positioned to draft in 2022.

The Vikings selected safety Lewis Cine with the No. 32 overall pick in 2022. He was also part of the roster cuts. The Vikings still have six of the 10 players they selected in the 2022 draft. But they have now moved on from their top two selections.

Only one of those players has turned into a starter: right guard Ed Ingram. The Vikings would have to cut someone. Farley is still someone to monitor in case they suffer further injuries.