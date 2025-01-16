Vikings QB Darnold Finally Given Reason To Smile After Brutal Playoff Exit

It’s “dog-house” season for Minnesota Vikings quarterback, Sam Darnold, who after an almost flawless first 17 weeks of the regular season, crumbled during the team’s Week 18 finale against the Detroit Lions, followed by an even worse choke at the hands of the LA Rams on Monday evening.

And whilst the future is murky for Darnold to say the least, with projections for his future indicating numerous possibilities, he will likely still be set to earn a significant amount of money this offseason, whether on the franchise tag or in signing a long term extension.

Despite some critics slamming the former New York Jet for his end of season meltdown, there is still room to smile for the ex #3 overall pick.

Darnold Set For First Major Payday In 2025

The USC alum will almost certainly receive a paycheque of – at minimum – $35 million/year, by one of the many QB-needy NFL franchises. After borderline horrific quarterback play this season, the Raiders and Giants would be automatically upgraded at the position, where Darnold to step in.

And the list continue: the Jets could be set to part with 4 x MVP, Aaron Rodgers, whilst the Titans and/or Browns – holding the #1 and #2 overall picks in this upcoming draft – could be tempted to make a free agent play for the 35 touchdown man, if they decide that none of the signal callers in this week quarterback class are worth a top pick.

However, beyond simple financial remuneration, Darnold will have other reasons to “turn that frown upside down” this month.

Sam Darnold Awarded “Most Improved Player” By Pro Football Focus

January is known for being awards season – although anything beyond the Pro Bowl and All Pro teams are mostly amateur awards given out by publications and individual analysts. But they all count!

In fact, well-regarded sports analytics website, Pro Football Focus, just handed Darnold one of their most prestigious awards to conclude the 2024 regular season.

Sam Darnold, per PFF, is the team’s most improved player.

According to writer for the site, Thomas Valentine, Darnold made the biggest strides in the right direction last season.

“Sam Darnold is going to give the Vikings’ front office headaches heading into the offseason”, Vallentine notes, “The former third-overall was meant to be a placeholder for the Vikings’ 2024 first-round pick, J.J. McCarthy, but instead, Darnold has had the best season of his career and is on pace to be the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year after spending last season on the bench for the 49ers.

Darnold completed 66.2% of his passes for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns while registering the third-most big-time throws in the NFL and earning a career-high 82.7 grade. The Vikings’ offense was buoyed by Darnold’s ability to stand in the pocket and let throws rip to his talented receivers, and Darnold was aided by one of the best play-callers in the business. The totality of it all is Darnold has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in 2024, leading the Vikings to a 14-3 record, and he’s going to get paid in the offseason.”

And despite the reservations of fans and writers alike, there is little doubting the validity of the award – he most certainly did improve more than anyone would have imagined. It just wasn’t quite enough to delve deep into the playoffs.