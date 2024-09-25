AFC Foe Predicted to Challenge Vikings for QB Sam Darnold

If the Minnesota Vikings knew how great quarterback Sam Darnold was going to be over the first few games of this season, they probably would have signed him to a longer deal.

Darnold is under contract for just one year at a salary of $10 million. At this point in the season, one could argue that the value of his deal renders it the best contract in the entire NFL.

That’s excellent news for the Vikings … right now. But it means two things come next offseason: a much bigger contract for Darnold and QB-needy teams ready to dole it out.

The NFL Scouting Department at Bleacher Report on Monday, September 23, suggested that the Tennessee Titans will be among the top contenders for Darnold’s services come next March.