AFC Foe Predicted to Challenge Vikings for QB Sam Darnold

If the Minnesota Vikings knew how great quarterback Sam Darnold was going to be over the first few games of this season, they probably would have signed him to a longer deal.
Darnold is under contract for just one year at a salary of $10 million. At this point in the season, one could argue that the value of his deal renders it the best contract in the entire NFL.
That’s excellent news for the Vikings … right now. But it means two things come next offseason: a much bigger contract for Darnold and QB-needy teams ready to dole it out.
The NFL Scouting Department at Bleacher Report on Monday, September 23, suggested that the Tennessee Titans will be among the top contenders for Darnold’s services come next March.
“Maybe Will Levis proves he deserves another shot next season. Maybe he doesn’t. Either way, the Titans should be prepared to at least add a veteran who could compete for the job,” B/R wrote. “Sam Darnold is on pace to become the latest signal-caller to enjoy a post-hype breakout as a serviceable starter. If the Vikings want to transition to J.J. McCarthy next season, then Darnold could be a surprisingly in-demand free agent.”
Sam Darnold Playing Best Football of Career With Vikings
Darnold’s career was on the fritz after the New York Jets drafted him No. 3 overall in 2018 and he struggled quite publicly under the spotlight of the league’s biggest market for the next three years.
He caught on with the Carolina Panthers in 2021 and had more success, though not enough to attain the starting job and hold onto it long-term. Darnold landed with the San Francisco 49ers as their backup last season and was part of a run to the Super Bowl, which he said less was an invaluable experience.
“It was huge, just being able to learn how they do things over there — not only schematically, but just as an organization,” Darnold said on September 11. “It was great to be able to be a part of that for a year.”
Darnold came out of the box this season in Minnesota winning his first three starts after owning a 21-35 record across six years in the NFL. He has completed almost 68% of his passes for 657 yards and a league-leading 8 TDs against just 2 INTs.
What’s more impressive, Darnold has achieved this success despite the absence of tight end T.J. Hockenson and an injury wide receiver Jordan Addison, knocked him out in Week 1 and has kept him out since.
Vikings May Face Tough Call on J.J. McCarthy, Sam Darnold Next Offseason
What the Vikings will do regarding Darnold and McCarthy is one of the more interesting subplots of this season.
McCarthy tore his meniscus during the first preseason game, which ended his year with surgery. The No. 10 pick will now get a full year to learn the system and watch Darnold run it successfully, both of which will likely prove highly valuable.
However, if Darnold continues to play at this level, Minnesota may have no choice but to bring him back. That could result in putting McCarthy on a Jordan Love-type track, who sat behind Aaron Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers for three years before ultimately taking over to great success last season and a massive new contract this summer.
But Darnold is also just 27 years old and if these last three games are actually representative of who he is, and will be in the future, the Vikings will indeed have a difficult call to make.
Comments
AFC Foe Predicted to Challenge Vikings for QB Sam Darnold