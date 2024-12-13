Heisman Finalist Cam Ward Sends Giants Public Message Ahead of NFL Draft

Miami Hurricanes star quarterback Cam Ward isn't shying away from the New York Giants ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The New York Giants are trending toward the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft — or at least top three — and there are two quarterback prospects that most scouting experts have deemed worthy of that honor. They are Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders and Miami Hurricanes draft riser Cam Ward.

The latter is in New York City for the Heisman trophy ceremony this weekend, and he got his first taste of the NYC media on December 13.

“I just know if they get me, they’re gonna get everything I have,” Ward told NorthJersey.com media member and long-time NYG beat reporter Art Stapleton on Friday, when asked about the Giants’ potential interest in him in the upcoming draft. Per Stapleton, Ward said this with a “smile.”

The incoming rookie also seemed excited about the possibility of throwing the ball to star wide receiver Malik Nabers.

“It’d be good,” Ward responded, when asked about potentially playing with Nabers. “A player like that wins 50/50 balls, wins against man covers, he knows the soft spots in zones. He’s only going to make me better if I get a chance to play with him. He’s a No. 1 receiver for a reason.”

Nabers was similarly complimentary of Ward earlier this week on December 11.

Potential Giants QB Target Cam Ward Says He Doesn’t ‘Believe in Pressure’

It’s been said that neither Sanders nor Ward will run from the pressure of playing in New York City. The Miami signal-caller backed up those claims on December 13.

“I don’t really believe in pressure. I play football,” Ward told reporters on Friday. “Stay off the phone, that’s all I can say. Enjoy your life, make plays, everything will take care of itself.”

That’s the right mentality in general, but in a city like New York, it’s imperative that high-profile players operate as Ward suggests.

Eli Manning and Daniel Jones purposefully stayed off social media throughout their NYG tenures, and even if Jones’ career in New York didn’t work out in the long run, he’d likely tell you that he was better for it.

Manning would too. After all, he’s the one that advised Jones about what it’s like to play quarterback in New York in the first place.

Shedeur Sanders Embraces NYC Spotlight & Fans at Madison Square Garden

It’s only December 13, and Sanders versus Ward is already the hot topic debate around the Giants community. Big Blue cannot afford to miss on their next quarterback prospect, and being that Sanders and Ward are seen as the cream of the crop in 2025, fans are beginning to plant their flag in one camp or the other.

Clearly, Ward is not only open to representing the Giants as their next franchise QB, but he also appears to welcome it. On the flip side, it’s been publicly questioned as to whether or not Sanders feels the same — mainly because his father, NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, has made comments about wanting to have some say in where his sons end up.

In case you missed it, however, Shedeur Sanders made an appearance at Madison Square Garden on December 11, and he seemed to embrace the NYC spotlight rather than run from it. ESPN NYG beat reporter Jordan Raanan shared video of the interaction on X.

Sanders received a shout-out on the Madison Square Garden jumbotron during the New York Knicks game on Wednesday night, and the quarterback prospect stood and pumped up the crowd as fans gave him a loud ovation.

On social media, Raanan’s video also generated 4.3K likes and over 400,000 views.