Deion Sanders Hints at Preferred Landing Spot for Shedeur Amid Giants QB Search

Deion Sanders told an NFL head coach to draft his son, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

With the New York Giants creeping closer and closer to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the rookie quarterback search is fully underway at 1925 Giants Drive.

Giants’ general manager Joe Schoen was recorded visiting University of Colorado — the home of star quarterback prospect Shedeur Sanders — on November 26. In the video, Schoen and assistant GM Brandon Brown are seen chatting with Shedeur’s father, Colorado head coach and former NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

Shedeur Sanders also had an intriguing visible reaction to potentially being drafted by the Giants on November 19, while speaking with Colorado teammate Drelon Miller on his podcast, “2Legendary.” He settled on the words, “no comment,” but didn’t appear opposed to New York as an eventual landing spot.

Having said all of that, the Giants seem to have heavy competition for Shedeur Sanders, and certain NFL outlets like the Pro Football Post have even reported that Deion Sanders has a “preferred destination” for his son with head coach Antonio Pierce and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Deion Sanders Told Raiders HC Antonio Pierce to ‘Draft Those Sanders Boys’ in February of 2024

There’s been a lot of Shedeur to Las Vegas smoke over the past year, some of which has begun recirculating social media as recently as December 6.

Back in February of 2024, Deion Sanders spoke to Pierce in front of a crowd at RAO’s Gridiron Club Prime Night in Las Vegas. This occurred before the Super Bowl, but the quote has recently gained some steam on X. uSTADIUM was one of the latest NFL accounts to share it on December 7.

“Deion Sanders to Raiders HC Antonio Pierce: ‘I need you to draft those Sanders boys,’” uSTADIUM captioned the post, relaying a quote from the video clip.

This is relevant because of Deion Sanders’ public stance on wanting to have some say in where Shedeur Sanders, brother Shilo Sanders and Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter end up.

“All this is subjective because I know where I kind of want [Shedeur and Hunter] to go,” Sanders said on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast back in March. “And let’s not forget Shilo [Sanders]. But I know where I want them to go. There’s certain cities where it ain’t going to happen. … It’s going to be an Eli [Manning].”

At RAO’s Gridiron Club, Deion Sanders echoed this sentiment about Pierce, telling him that he is “truly the best.”

Then, later, the NFL great told reporters that “[the Raiders] have a wonderful head coach and a wonderful president” in July.

“That would be nice,” he replied, when asked about Shedeur possibly joining the Raiders. “I’ve been looking around the stadium. It’s a nice stadium… [Pierce is a] great man, great man. Great leader. Earned the job. They didn’t give him nothing. He earned the job. I love what he brings to the table.”

Potential Raiders HC Change Could Give Giants Better Odds at Shedeur Sanders

There’s one problem with Deion Sanders’ Raiders plan; Pierce is no guarantee to continue on as the head coach in 2025. Las Vegas currently has the same record as the Giants at 2-10, which gives them a real shot at Shedeur Sanders or Hunter, but their record also puts Pierce on the hot seat.

Deion Sanders did acknowledge this double-edged sword in July, noting that he’d rather see Pierce and the Raiders succeed in 2024.

“I don’t want [Pierce] to lose to the point where he has the ability to get Shedeur,” Deion Sanders clarified at the time. “Let’s get that straight — I don’t want that to happen. I really don’t. But I wouldn’t mind some kind of way it happens that [Shedeur is in Las Vegas].”

So, for the contingent of Giants fans that want Shedeur Sanders as their franchise quarterback — along with a happy and content Deion Sanders advising his son — it’s possible that a Raiders coaching change could aid in that outcome. It’ll be interesting to see how the Shedeur Sanders situation shakes out in the upcoming months.