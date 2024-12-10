Giants Urged to Draft ‘Dynamic’ QB After Jayden Daniels Mistake

The New York Giants can draft a "dynamic dual threat" QB to correct their Jayden Daniels mistake.

They didn’t get Jayden Daniels in the 2024 NFL draft, despite apparent interest in the Heisman Trophy winning quarterback, but the New York Giants can correct the mistake by drafting Cam Ward next year.

Missing out on Daniels was compounded by the playmaker landing with NFC East rivals the Washington Commanders. He’s since led the Commanders to an 8-5 record, including wins over the Giants in Weeks 2 and 9, and into playoff contention, while Big Blue is floundering at 2-10 amid a slew of disasters at quarterback.

Using the 2025 draft as a do-over for acquiring a signal-caller like Daniels is an idea from Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News. He believes “Ward can be the next dynamic dual threat in the vein of Jayden Daniels, who is lighting it up for the rival Commanders as a rookie. With Daniel Jones gone, the Giants should be fine addressing a franchise QB early in April.”

Taking a raw but undoubtedly gifted athlete like Ward would give the Giants a chance for a much-needed reset at football’s most important position. It’s been long overdue.

Cam Ward Has Traits Giants Can’t Ignore

Ward has dominated for the Miami Hurricanes because of the same multi-faceted flair that made Daniels a star at LSU. Like Daniels, Ward plays a game defined by escapability, succeeding off-script and finding any way to make highlight-worthy plays.

All of those qualities showed up on this ad-libbed splash play against Virginia Tech, highlighted by ESPN.

Plays like this used to be out of the norm, but they are fast becoming part of the blueprint for the modern pro quarterback. Think Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. Think Lamar Jackson. Think Daniels and fellow rookie, New England Patriots starter Drake Maye.

Like those established NFL names, Ward has been prolific in both phases at the collegiate level this season. He’s thrown for 4,123 yards and 36 touchdowns, while also rushing for a quartet of scores, per Sports Reference.

The Giants have lacked a truly versatile playmaker as their QB1 for too long. Somebody capable of transforming their offense into a big play likely to happen from anywhere on the field.

Things might have been different had head coach Brian Daboll exerted more influence during the pre-draft process this year.

Giants Have Rued Jayden Daniels Miss

The Commanders took Daniels off the board with the second-overall pick, so the Giants would’ve needed to trade up, but they had the incentive. Especially when Daboll openly declared his fondness for Daniels’ talents.

Unfortunately, a front office led by general manager Joe Schoen opted to double down on the already hefty investment in erratic veteran Daniels Jones. That decision backfired and Jones was unceremoniously released in November.

The Giants have since been content to trust high-priced backup Drew Lock and undrafted free agent Tommy DeVito with the reins. It’s hardly surprising then the team has lost three-straight and some frustrated fans are taking their calls for change public and to the skies.

If the Giants are mailing in this season in the hopes of preserving a top-three pick to choose a quarterback, Ward may be the best option. Even if Schoen and Daboll, the architects of bypassing Daniels and endorsing Jones, are no longer around to make the selection.