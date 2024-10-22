Giants Could Lose Tommy DeVito in Quarterback Trade Pitch

The New York Giants fell to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 20, in a 28-3 loss, and things got so bad that head coach Brian Daboll benched quarterback Daniel Jones in the fourth quarter of the game. Jones, who went 14 of 21 for 99 yards before leaving the game, was replaced by backup quarterback Drew Lock.

With the Giants’ latest loss, NFL analysts and experts are talking about the future of Jones as the team’s franchise quarterback. One trade idea has the Giants gaining a former first-rounder but losing beloved local guy Tommy DeVito.

The New York Giants Could Pick Up a Former First-Round Quarterback

Former Alabama and current Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young was the first-overall draft pick in the 2023 draft. The Panthers benched him early this season, and on the October 22 episode of “Scoop City,” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini says some coaches and general managers in the NFL are “licking their chops” at the idea of trading to get Young, because they see potential in him.

“I think there’s a lot of coaches and GMs out there kind of licking their chops going, ‘Maybe we can do something with him, because remember he scored high in the draft. He went No. 1 overall,'” Russini said. “The Panthers weren’t the only team that had Bryce Young as No. 1 one in terms of talent at the quarterback spot.”

One reason the Giants could be looking to bring Young into the fold is because of Daboll’s connection with Alabama.

As Anthony Rivardo of Empire Sports Media points out, Daboll served as Alabama’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2017 and worked under the famed Nick Saban.

“Daboll still remains in touch with Saban and still leans on him for player evaluation and requests his opinions on some of the SEC’s top prospects,” Rivardo stated in the October 22 feature.

Rivardo added, “Daboll is considered one of the NFL’s top quarterback gurus and offensive minds after unlocking Josh Allen‘s potential during his time as the offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills. Unlocking Young’s potential could change the course of the Giants’ future.”

Getting a New Quarterback Could Mean Losing Tommy DeVito

Also in the feature, Rivardo notes that “while it is unlikely to ultimately happen, a trade for Young is an interesting one for the Giants to consider.”

However, trading for young, he says, “would likely come at the expense of fan-favorite third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito.”

“The Giants would not be able to carry four quarterbacks on their roster, so someone would need to get cut, and everyone’s favorite Italian Stallion would likely be the one sent out to bring in Young,” he added.

So, there could be a lot of unhappy local Giants fans if this trade goes down. Rivardo adds that despite the downside, “Trading for Young would give the Giants a youthful quarterback to hopefully build around in the 2025 offseason. However, at that point, the front office might prefer to find and draft their own rookie quarterback prospect, rather than trying to fix Young and turn his career around.”