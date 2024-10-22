Giants Waive Former Second-Round Talent After Trading for Him in 2023: Report

The New York Giants are waiving veteran edge defender Boogie Basham ahead of Week 8, according to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. The cut appears to be in correspondence with the Armon Watts active roster signing that was reported by ESPN’s Jordan Raanan on October 21.

“[The] team [is] giving [the] former Day 2 pick [a] chance to get [a] fresh start elsewhere,” Fowler added while relaying the departure on October 22, “but [Basham is] welcome back on the practice squad.”

Of course, you might recall that the Giants traded for Basham in August of 2023, a little over a year ago.

“Updated tally in Boogie Basham trade,” Raanan reminded after news of the cut. “Giants received: 12 tackles, 0 sacks, seventh round pick in 2025. [Buffalo] Bills received: sixth round pick in 2025.”

Although Big Blue gave up very little for Basham, a former second-round selection of the Bills in 2021, it’s still another dud of a decision for general manager Joe Schoen overall. And those are starting to add up in year three.

Giants Beat Reacts to Boogie Basham Cut

According to New York Post reporter Ryan Dunleavy, “Joe Schoen was involved in drafting Basham to Bills.” That awarded him 194 defensive snaps in 2023, per Dunleavy, but the leash shortened to just 16 snaps in 2024 under new coordinator Shane Bowen.

“Wasn’t a great sign for Basham that the Giants twice elevated OLB Tomon Fox and made Basham a healthy scratch,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan reacted on X, weighing in on the Week 8 move. “They also claimed OLB Patrick Johnson off waivers in Week 3 and he immediately played while Basham continued to be a healthy scratch.”

Duggan also added that “it’s surprising Basham lasted this long with how cap conscious the Giants have been (down to $1.4M in cap space as of today). Fox’s cap hit would be ~$500K cheaper.”

Finally, NorthJersey.com beat writer Art Stapleton echoed the others, while also pointing out that “even with Kayvon Thibodeaux on IR and Brian Burns hurting, Basham could not work his way into the lineup.”

A disappointing end for one of Schoen’s ex-Bills reunions in New York.

Are Giants Beginning to Hold Players Accountable Again?

The Basham cut can be looked at as negative — a waste of a late-round draft swap — but it can also be seen in a positive light. Perhaps, the Giants staff is beginning to hold players accountable again.

Head coach Brian Daboll has shown this at times, especially in year one, but he’s also defended his players in front of the podium more often than not.

We’ve seen that with key pieces like Xavier McKinney in 2023, after the safety appeared to call out former defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, or cornerback Deonte Banks and his perceived lack of effort in the present day.

Having said that, we’ve also seen a fiery Daboll rip into quarterback Daniel Jones on the sidelines. We’ve seen coaches get fired, along with wholesale changes within the organization.

So, it’s been a mixed bag under Daboll and Schoen.

With that in mind, there’s nothing that warns a locker room about accountability more than a veteran player losing his job. The Giants did cut or trade a few veteran newcomers this summer — like defensive lineman Jordan Phillips — but Basham’s departure feels a little different.

This is a guy that Schoen and Daboll brought over from Buffalo, and this is also a guy that spent a full season and change inside the organization. At the end of the day, he wasn’t getting it done, and now he’ll likely be looking for a new opportunity as a free agent assuming he clears waivers.