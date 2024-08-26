Giants Should Look at These Just-Released Quarterbacks

The New York Giants are looking to form their 53-man roster, just like the rest of the teams in the NFL. For the Giants, however, they’re in a special predicament, because they have some weakness in their quarterback roster, which currently consists of Daniel Jones, Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito. On Sunday, August 25, and Monday, August 26, NFL teams started cutting players, and that left some fresh quarterback choices for the Giants, if they decide to bring on new blood.

Just-Released Quarterbacks of Interest

The NFL cuts are constantly happening, so more and more quarterbacks are becoming available as each hour passes. Currently, CBS Sports’ NFL roster cut tracker shows 10 NFL teams have cut quarterbacks.

One quarterback who became available Sunday is Mike White of the Miami Dolphins. White was up against Skylar Thompson to be the team’s backup quarterback position behind Tua Tagovailoa, but Thompson won. As noted in an August 25 article on Heavy.com, White has in-game experience with the Cowboys, Jets and Dolphins, including starting experience. During White’s two-year career with the New York Jets, he started seven games with a total of eight appearances. He also completed just over 62 percent of his passes and averaged 268 passing yards per game with the Jets. Plus, he’s a familiar name in Giants country.

Moving to some additional quarterbacks who have been released, the Indianapolis Colts waived rookie Kedon Slovis on Sunday, as first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The team signed him in April 2024 as an undrafted free agent. Slovis, a former USC freshman, was 16-of-22 passing for 149 yards with a 90.9 rating in the preseason for the Colts. The Colts have a lot of cooks in the kitchen when it comes to quarterbacks, so there just wasn’t room for Slovis, despite his decent numbers.

Another just-released quarterback of interest is Ian Book of the Kansas City Chiefs, who was let go Monday, as first reported by Pelissero. The Chiefs’ franchise, of course, is strong, so anyone let go from their roster is going to get some eyeballs. Kansas City was looking to make a roster spot to sign wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, so they decided to create that spot by letting Book go. The former Notre Dame player played in all three of the Chiefs’ preseason games and finished with 133 yards passing and two touchdowns without an interception. He did, however, have a high-profile fumble in the team’s preseason game loss to the Detroit Lions. It’s worth noting that it’s not known if Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun will make the final roster, so he could become available, too.

A Standout in the UFL

Matt Corral is also available, as the Vikings cut Corral on Monday, according to Pelissero. Corral was with the United Football League last season, playing for the Birmingham Stallions. He was a third-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2021 but was placed on the injured reserve and waived the next offseason. He was then picked up by the New England Patriots but quickly waived. Corral signed with the UFL in February 2024, and in his 10 games with the league, he threw 494 passing yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions and rushed for 94 yards.