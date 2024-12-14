Giants’ Malik Nabers Plays Catch With Shedeur Sanders in NYC [WATCH]

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders was seen playing catch with New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers.

Most people venture into New York City for the nightlife on a Friday evening, but apparently New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers does so to test some early chemistry with a prospective franchise quarterback.

On December 13, Deion Sanders Jr. shared video of his younger brother, Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback Shedeur Sanders, playing catch with Nabers on the streets of Manhattan on his YouTube account, “Well Off Media.” Shedeur Sanders is in town to support his close friend and teammate, Travis Hunter, at the Heisman trophy ceremony.

A fan then posted this “short” on X, and it began circulating social media from there.

In it, Nabers and Sanders step out into the parking lane of an NYC street and begin tossing the pigskin back and forth as other members of their party watch for vehicles. Although Nabers wears a hoodie with the hood up in the video, the camera eventually pans to show his face and confirm his identity.

Sanders wears a bubble jacket, but his face can be seen very clearly. As the two throw the football a few times, a small crowd gathers and the YouTube short ends with an embrace between Nabers and Sanders.

Needless to say, this is news considering the Giants need a quarterback and currently have the best odds at the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders is also the top-ranked QB prospect at this time, with Miami Hurricanes star Cam Ward gaining ground.

Nabers told reporters that he had no relationship with Sanders or Ward earlier this week on December 11, but did note that he attended Deion Sanders’ football camp with Shedeur when he was younger. The rookie wide receiver also provided his first public opinion of the two quarterback prospects during the Week 15 Q&A.

ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates Mocks Shedeur Sanders to Giants

ESPN NFL insider Field Yates published a mock draft on December 11, and he had the Giants selecting Sanders at No. 1 overall. Below was his explanation for doing so.

The Giants’ multiyear quest to find a quarterback — recall they tried to trade up in last April’s draft — should come to an end in 2025. They benched and subsequently cut Daniel Jones last month, ending his six-season era in New York. Sanders has put together an incredible final college season, leading the FBS in completion percentage (74.2%) and ranking top three in touchdown passes (35) and passing yards (3,926). He is at his best delivering from the pocket, as he throws with natural touch and is extremely poised. Sanders has met big moment after big moment at Colorado, and that unflappability bodes well for his NFL future.

For any franchise considering a QB in the top five next April, Sanders and Ward are the two consensus picks. The only question is — who does each NFL team prefer?

Of course, with Sanders, family legacy does come into play. Deion Sanders has made it clear that he likes certain landing spots for his son, and he’s hinted that others may not be suitable.

To be clear, the Sanders family has never confirmed or denied the Giants as a potential destination. And recent events like Nabers and Shedeur playing catch or the latter getting a standing ovation at Madison Square Garden certainly signal that the QB prospect approves of NYC.