Giants WR Malik Nabers Steals Show With ‘Electric’ Practice at OTAs

The word is out — New York Giants first-round wide receiver Malik Nabers is the real deal, and everyone left the June 6 practice raving about the rookie playmaker.

“Just walked off the Giants’ practice field. Malik Nabers was ELECTRIC today,” New York Daily News reporter Pat Leonard relayed on X. “2 deep TDs from Drew Lock: One on a 9 route down the left sideline vs Cor’Dale Flott on an accurate deep Lock throw and [another on] a leaping, highlight-reel catch on a Lock improv rollout and shot play over top of the safeties.”

“Nabers improv’d, flew up high and snagged the ball and appeared to land in bounds inside the left sideline in the end zone — incredible catch,” Leonard went on. “In early routes, he made an insane grab on a Daniel Jones throw way out in front of him. Big day for the Giants’ 1st round pick.”

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan echoed Leonard, calling it a “monster” session for the LSU product. While NorthJersey.com beat writer Art Stapleton compared Nabers’ showing to Odell Beckham Jr. in his prime.

“On Malik Nabers today: I have not seen a receiver have a practice like he did today since Odell,” Stapleton noted on Thursday afternoon. “Wish I can give you more than words and the video is the team opts to put out. [But he] jumped off the page, so to speak. If this were training camp, my word.”

Finally, ESPN’s Jordan Raanan explained why Nabers “looks legit” in his opinion.

“Just finished watching our final OTA of the year and oh my — Malik Nabers,” he began on X. “To me, [body contortion] is the difference between a good receiver and a great one. It’s often the way they contort their body in the air. Nabers showed he has that.”

Giants WR Jalin Hyatt Calls Malik Nabers ‘Elite’

Nabers didn’t just impress the media, his teammates were left marveling at his ability as well.

“I’ll just say how explosive he is at his weight. The way he catches the ball. What he does after the catch. The run after catch. All of that is elite,” fellow wideout Jalin Hyatt told reporters about Nabers.

Continuing: “When you bring that to us and the Giants and with Coach [Brian Daboll], we can do a lot of things with him. And put him everywhere. That’s one thing about him. You can put him everywhere, outside and inside, slot, running back, whatever you want to do. That’s the type of receiver he is, and we’re going to make sure we get the ball to him.”

Daboll also credited Hyatt with “tremendous improvement” this spring when it comes to pre-snap recognition and knowledge.

According to NYG team reporter Matt Citak, Hyatt caught two touchdown passes from Jones during a 7-on-7 red zone drill on June 6. The other two Jones touchdowns inside this period went to Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson.

The starting quarterback was five-of-six with four TDs during this session according to Citak and has looked crisp since returning from injury in 2024.

Offensive Notes From Giants OTAs on June 6

June 6 was referred to as a “clean day” for the offense all around — although it was noted that Brian Burns’ absence may have had something to do with that.

Outside of Nabers and Jones’ touchdowns, Robinson caught a second TD from Lock and Isaiah Hodgins joined him with a score courtesy of the Giants QB2 — per team reporter John Schmeelk.

Third-string passer Tommy DeVito also connected with Allen Robinson for six, and fourth stringer Nathan Rourke had touchdowns to tight end Lawrence Cager and undrafted WR John Jiles.

Lastly, Citak highlighted rookies Tyrone Tracy Jr. (RB) and Theo Johnson (TE).

“Lock found Tyrone Tracy Jr. in the flat on a play in which the running back made an impressive grab to secure the football,” he said. “On the next play, Theo Johnson made a great catch in a tight window from Lock.”