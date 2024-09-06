Giants Release 2 Vets Ahead of Week 1 Including Former Draft Pick: Report

The New York Giants listed two veteran releases on the NFL transaction log on September 5 — one that is likely to re-sign at a later date and another exiting with an injury settlement.

“[The] Giants have released LB/ST Carter Coughlin, per the league’s transactions wire,” NorthJersey.com beat reporter Art Stapleton relayed on X. While responding to a fan, Stapleton acknowledged that it’s probably not “goodbye” for Coughlin, but rather a bit of roster gymnastics from NYG general manager Joe Schoen.

Similar to how we’ve seen veteran fullback/tight end Jakob Johnson seesaw on and off the 53-man roster and the practice squad early in the season.

“I think it’s about roster management and flexibility,” Stapleton explained. “Coughlin’s a veteran, so his salary would be guaranteed for the year if on the roster for Week 1. Depending on how practice goes tomorrow, they can sign a non-veteran to the 53 on Saturday.”

The second cut of the day was likely more permanent, as the Talkin’ Giants podcast reported that veteran offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (leg) has been released with an “injury settlement.” Cajuste had been placed on the season-ending IR, so this isn’t exactly a 2024 loss for Big Blue.

Having said that, Cajuste is far less likely to rejoin the organization once healthy again after pushing for the open market. He’ll be free to sign with another team after the decided upon length of the settlement and his recovery.

Carter Coughlin Has Become Core Special Teamer With Giants

There’s a reason most expect Coughlin to return, and it revolves around his special teams impact.

“Roster gymnastics are in full force at this time of year,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan reacted on social media after seeing that the veteran linebacker was released. “Coughlin has remained a core special teamer, so he could still be active on Sunday.”

After being selected in the seventh round of the 2020 draft, Coughlin has etched out a role within this organization inside the ST department. He’s logged over 1,100 special teams snaps since 2020 according to Pro Football Reference compared to just 239 snaps on defense.

As a linebacker, Coughlin hasn’t exactly filled up the stat sheet in limited usage.

The 27-year-old has accumulated 41 total tackles with two of them producing a loss in yardage. He’s also managed 1.0 career sack, 2 QB hits, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery.

If Coughlin signs to the practice squad as expected, Duggan noted that the Giants would have to release or promote a veteran player being that they are at their six-vet max. The current veteran practice squad members are wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins, tight end Lawrence Cager, offensive tackle Joshua Miles, linebacker Ty Summers, cornerback/returner Duke Shelley and the aforementioned Johnson.

Giants WR Isaiah McKenzie Also Cut With Injury Settlement

In case you missed it, wide receiver/returner Isaiah McKenzie opted for the same fate as Cajuste on September 4.

After making a late push for the 53-man roster during the tail end of training camp and the preseason, McKenzie suffered a “lower body” injury that the Giants deemed serious enough to place him on season-ending IR. Like Cajuste, McKenzie must have disagreed with this assessment as he pushed for a settlement instead.

A former staff favorite of NYG head coach Brian Daboll in Buffalo, McKenzie was brought in to compete with 2023 WR/returner Gunner Olszewski. In the end, the latter defended and kept the job despite foot and groin injuries of his own.

It remains to be seen if Olszewski will be able to suit up for Week 1 versus the Minnesota Vikings, although the Giants did add another veteran returner (Shelley) to the practice squad on August 29.