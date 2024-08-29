Giants Steal Away Vikings ‘Fan Favorite,’ Broncos Players in Roster Moves

The New York Giants made some additions to their practice squad on August 29 and signed cornerbacks Duke Shelley and Art Green, as well as defensive tackle Elijah Garcia.

Duke Shelley Was a Vikings ‘Fan Favorite’

Of the three, Shelley comes with the most experience. He played in 52 regular-season games with 11 starts for the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams, according to Giants.com. He also played one postseason game for all three teams.

Shelley has some history with the Giants, as he started for the Vikings when they went up against New York in the 2022 NFC Wild Card Game. The Giants won that game. Shelley counts 86 career tackles (63 solo), one interception, and 14 passes defensed.

In an August 27 article about Shelley not making it on the Vikings’ 53-man roster, K. Joudry of PurplePtsd.com stated that Shelley was a “fan favorite.”

He added that the cornerback had an “unusual amount of scrappy competitiveness.”

In an August 29 article, Dustin Baker of Vikingsterritory.com noted that Shelley filled a void for the Vikings following rookie Khyree Jackson’s tragic death and second-year defensive back Mekhi Blackmon‘s torn ACL. “So, it was Duke Shelley to the rescue, a free-agency move utterly embraced by Vikings fans,” he wrote.

Baker also said Shelley “absolutely thrived” with the Vikings and “became trusted — really quickly — and was a defensive saving grace for the 2022 team.”

Meet Art Green, Elijah Garcia

Green hails from the Denver Broncos and had been with the team since the beginning of 2023. The Broncos released him on Monday, August 26.

Green spent the full 2023 season on the Denver Broncos’ practice squad. He inked with the team after going undrafted following playing three seasons at the University of Houston, according to Giants.com.

When Green didn’t make the Broncos’ 53-man roster, Tim Lynch of Mile High Report said he hoped the player would make the team’s practice squad.

“Green is a guy the Broncos should like on their practice squad if he clears waivers,” he wrote in an August 26 article. “He played late last season and has the speed with a 4.36 40-time to match well at the NFL level. With a second season of development, he could see a significant opportunity entering his third season.”

Lynch added, “That experience could also open doors for him to see additional game action this season if there are any injuries. Sean Payton and company will want someone who can step right in and hold things down.”

Garcia also comes from the Broncos. The team released him on Tuesday, August 27. Garcia first entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie and signed with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022.

Lynch also commented on Garcia’s miss in a separate article for Mile High Report.

“He was a healthy scratch for most of Sean Payton’s first season as Broncos’ head coach and saw just 31 snaps total,” he wrote. At the time, he added, “He seems like a guy who could develop into a strong depth option for a team, but we’ll have to see if the Broncos think highly enough of him still heading into year three to add him to their practice squad if he clears waivers tomorrow.”