Giants Reporter Predicts Pass-Rusher ‘Gets Dealt’

he New York Giants need cornerback help, and they could trade oft-injured pass-rusher Azeez Ojulari to get it. That’s the opinion of Giants reporter Dan Duggan of The Athletic, who deems a trade for an extra body in the secondary as “an interesting possibility.”

Duggan’s “bold prediction is that Ojulari gets dealt in a player-for-player trade.”

Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 22, 2024

Trading Ojulari makes some sense since the Giants are stronger at edge-rusher thanks to the arrival of Brian Burns. Ojulari will struggle taking reps from Burns and fellow starter Kayvon Thibodeaux, but the second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft still has enough raw skills to tempt another team into trading for his serves.

The Giants need some way to acquire proven personnel for a cornerback depth chart otherwise defined by inexperience and question marks at key positions.

Azeez Ojulari Trade Would End Uncertainty

Ojulari faces an uncertain future with Big Blue. A lengthy injury record that includes calf, ankle and hamstring problems that have cost him 16 games in two years, doesn’t help his case.

Fitting into a situational role in sub-package situations still looks like the best fit for No. 51, based on his flexibility. Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen recently told NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton Ojulari “gives you a lot of versatility” in obvious passing situations.

Ojulari can work the edge, but he’s also adept at sliding inside and pushing on the interior of the pocket. That trait makes him a good fit to get on the field with Burns, Thibodeaux and All-Pro nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II.

It’s a solid theory, but the Giants have other flexible pass-rushers who could replace Ojulari in those situations. Up and coming players like third-year pro Benton Whitley.

The latter caught the eye during joint practices with the New York Jets. Particularly on this rep highlighted by Bobby Skinner of Talkin’ Giants.

Whitley isn’t the only edge-rusher vying for work in Bowen’s schemes. There’s also Boogie Basham, Tomon Fox and undrafted free agent Ovie Oghoufo.

It’s not the strongest group, but if one member of this trio emerges, it would make dealing Ojulari easier to justify. Trading Ojulari has been a popular idea this offseason, and now it makes sense if it helps the Giants at another position.

Giants Need Cornerback Help

The help should come at cornerback, where the depth chart remains fluid at more than one spot. Last season’s first-round pick Deonte Banks is the only lock, but Nick McCloud has battled Cor’Dale Flott to be the other starter on the outside.

Then there’s the slot, where the Giants are struggling to convert a linebacker into a credible coverage defender. Perhaps this year’s third-round pick Andru Phillips locks down the spot on the inside, but it would mean fielding more inexperience on the back end.

Fortunately, there are options if the Giants want a cover man with a few more snaps under his belt. One possibility is Ahkello Witherspoon, with the former Los Angeles Rams’ defensive back rated by Stapleton as “the only CB I think the Giants may be interested in on the market.”

The only CB I think the Giants may be interested in on the market would be Ahkello Witherspoon, but not sure this $ conversion on AT's contract has to do with something like that or another imminent move.

Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) August 20, 2024

Witherspoon is still on the veteran market, and the Giants have ample cap space after restructuring left tackle Andrew Thomas’ contract. That move means the Giants also have the resources to accommodate a trade.

Ojulari is a good enough player to get the Giants a quality talent in return ahead of final cuts, even though the pass-rush rotation will be stronger if he sticks on the roster.