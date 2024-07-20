‘Trade Can’t Be Ruled Out’ for Giants Edge-Rusher

A breakout 2023 campaign for Kayvon Thibodeaux, combined with the trade for Brian Burns this offseason, means the New York Giants are suddenly loaded at edge-rusher. That could spell trouble for Azeez Ojulari.

The team’s second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft faces an uncertain future, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. Duggan believes “Ojulari’s status is murky entering his fourth season. Bumped down the depth chart by the addition of Burns, Ojulari had a quiet spring, with his reps limited in some practices. It’s not clear where Ojulari, who tallied eight sacks as a rookie in 2021, fits in this defense.”

Solving the uncertainty is a challenge for Ojulari because “he has no experience as an interior pass rusher, so it’s not as easy as putting him on the field with Burns and Thibodeaux in a ‘NASCAR’ package.”

No defined role for Ojulari increases his chances of becoming expendable. Although Duggan acknowledges “it makes sense to keep Ojulari, who has a $2.2 million cap hit in the final year of his rookie contract, as depth,” the writer also conceded “the possibility of a trade can’t be ruled out.”

Azeez Ojulari Still Has Value, Despite Trade Possibility

Duggan’s argument is sound, especially if the Giants could find a trade partner prepared to offer a decent price for Ojulari. Yet, the latter still has value, particularly after Shane Bowen replaced Don ‘Wink’ Martindale as defensive coordinator.

Bowen relies less on elaborate blitz schemes and more on getting pressure from a relentless, four-man rush. The approach demands a strong rotation, something Ojulari can help provide.

He’s not going to supplant either of Thibodeaux or Burns from the starting unit, but Ojulari can prove his worth as a third edge-rusher. Particularly if the 24-year-old can stay healthy.

That’s been a problem for Ojulari, who has dealt with ankle, hamstring, quad and calf problems since entering the pros. Those issues have forced Ojulari to miss 16 games in two years.

His absence has been felt because No. 51 is a capable pass-rusher when he’s on the field. Ojulari showcased his core talent for putting heat on the pocket with this sack against the Green Bay Packers in Week 14, highlighted by Nick Falato of SB Nation’s Big Blue View.

Even though he logged just 2.5 sacks last season, Ojulari also recorded 16 pressures, eight hurries and five QB knockdowns, per Pro Football Reference. Those numbers prove Ojulari can still be a factor rushing off the edge for a team needing quality depth at a key position.

Giants Need Depth on the Edge

Thibodeaux and Burns will be the bookends who make Bowen’s system work, but they’ll need to be kept fresh. The only way that happens is if the Giants can substitute quality depth edge defenders onto the field.

Ojulari qualifies thanks to his ability to create plays for others. Like when his pressure created a sack for Thibodeaux against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4, a combination play highlighted by Justin Penik of Talkin’ Giants.

A play like this shows how Ojulari can help either Thibodeaux or Burns whenever he gets onto the field. That potential makes Ojulari worth keeping around for another season.

So does the Giants not having another dynamic edge-rusher in reserve, with Boogie Basham, Tomon Fox, Benton Whitley and undrafted free agent Ovie Oghoufo the other options.