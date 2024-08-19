Giants Make ‘Interesting’ Andrew Thomas Decision After Starter Waived

T

he New York Giants took a step closer to being able to add talent to a depleted roster and used Andrew Thomas’ contract to do it. Thomas, the team’s standout left tackle, had his deal restructured in an “interesting” way on Monday, August 19, after the team waived potential starting defensive lineman Ryder Anderson, amid three other roster moves.

Changes to Thomas’ terms for the 2024 NFL regular season represent the biggest move. The Giants “converted $4.175M of LT Andrew Thomas’ base salary into a signing bonus, creating $3.34M in 2024 cap space,” according to ESPN’s Field Yates, who also noted Big Blue “now has around $18M in cap space. Plenty of room to operate with.”

Extra money under the salary cap is always welcome, but Dan Duggan of The Athletic considers this “Interesting timing, interesting amount. They left another $10M in convertible salary on the bone with no apparent urgent need for $3M in cap space right now…”

It’s true the already cap-rich Giants didn’t need an extra $3 million-plus, but they do have an imperative to re-enter the veteran market. Extra bodies are required at three positions defensively, and the Giants are expected to use the waiver-wire to find help.

They now have the funds to make a splash signing if they can find one. Perhaps that move will occur along the defensive line after the Giants waived Anderson, who “had been receiving first-team reps this summer,” before he suffered a hamstring injury against the Houston Texans in preseason, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

The D-line needs help, but so does Thomas’ side of the trenches.

Giants Must Keep Andrew Thomas Healthy

Thomas is a former second-team All-Pro who’s the only standout performer on an otherwise suspect offensive line. That’s why it’s a good thing this contract move is “strictly for cap accounting, according to Duggan, who also noted Thomas will “still get the same amount in his weekly checks during the season.”

Keeping Thomas happy and healthy makes sense for the Giants. Especially after they allowed a league-high 85 sacks last season.

Thomas missing seven games with hamstring and knee injuries was a big reason for the Giants’ struggles up front. Fortunately, the fourth player selected in the 2020 NFL draft has looked back to his best this offseason.

A great example occurred when Thomas flattened rookie defensive back Terrion Arnold during joint practices with the Detroit Lions. The punishing block was highlighted by the New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy.

Being a mobile powerhouse who’s effective in space is what makes Thomas one of the game’s better left tackles. He’s also stout in one-on-one matchups at the point of attack in pass protection.

Thomas has been showcasing his pass-blocking chops against the Giants’ marquee offseason acquisition, prolific edge-rusher Brian Burns. Their battles at training camp were highlighted by Bobby Skinner of Talkin’ Giants.

Burns is part of a changing defensive front that still needs a few more additions.

Ryder Anderson Exit the Latest Problem for Defensive Front

Dumping Anderson comes on the heels of the Giants trading fellow defensive tackle Jordan Phillips to NFC East rivals the Dallas Cowboys. It means there’s room for some new faces on the depth chart.

Signings are needed because there’s no obvious starter alongside veterans Dexter Lawrence II and Rakeem Nunez-Roches. Immediate help could come from an offseason hidden gem who’s been compared to a former Giants starter.

The Giants have other options, including 2022 fifth-round draft pick D.J. Davidson. and last year’s seventh-rounder Jordon Riley. Yet, trusting these players would leave the Giants gambling on potential.

It would be better to use some of the extra cap space to add a few proven commodities up front.