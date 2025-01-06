Giants GM Joe Schoen Has Firm Response for ‘Doomsday Scenario’ Set Up at QB

The New York Giants are running it back with general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll in 2025, although president and CEO John Mara did make it very clear that this will be the duo’s final opportunity to show noticeable signs of improvement.

With that in mind — and considering the Giants’ current quarterback situation — SNY insider Connor Hughes laid out his “biggest concern” for the upcoming offseason, which included a “doomsday scenario” in the draft.

“The biggest concern I would have with the Giants in sticking with Brian Daboll & Joe Schoen: The two realize it’s do-or-die in 2025 and act accordingly this offseason,” Hughes stated on X. He noted that this could involve “bad contracts handed out to B-tier players in free agency [and] overpay[ing] to move up and draft a QB unworthy of a top two selection because they feel they have to get one,” with the end result being another losing season that ends in both getting fired.

A new GM and HC would then “inherit [a] similar mess as Schoen [and] Daboll,” per the reporter. Creating a never-ending cycle that he labeled “rinse” and “repeat.”

On top of that, the news that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a setback in his Achilles recovery sets up the aforementioned “doomsday scenario” in the draft, per Hughes. Being that both the Tennessee Titans and the Browns (No. 1 and 2 in the draft order) now have a clear need at QB with only Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders headlining the class at this time.

Doomsday scenario for the QB-needy #Giants, picking third overall. Good chance, much like last year, the QB they want isn’t there because the teams selecting before them won’t trade. https://t.co/JIQFLwBm3y — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) January 6, 2025

Schoen addressed the media later in the afternoon on January 6, and he was asked about the idea of making moves out of “self-preservation” — for example, trading the future away in order to jump up and secure Ward or Sanders.

His firm and measured response, per NorthJersey.com reporter Art Stapleton: “There will be no Hail Marys.”

Despite QB Predicament, Giants Do Not Regret Drafting WR Malik Nabers per GM Joe Schoen

It’s good to hear Schoen say that he’s not going to reach on positions or make moves out of “self-preservation” — potentially handicapping the organization for years to come — but that doesn’t solve the problem at QB.

The Giants held true to their process in 2024. After attempting to trade up for the quarterback prospects that they saw as a fit (Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye), Schoen and Daboll did not force a QB selection at No. 6 overall.

Instead, they took the best player on their board, wide receiver Malik Nabers, and that safer decision certainly looks like a hit with the LSU pass-catcher turning into an immediate NFL rising star.

Schoen doubled down on drafting Nabers over someone like J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix or Michael Penix on January 6, telling the media that he’s “happy with Malik” and the 2024 class as a whole (via SNY Giants).

“I know those [rookies] played well, they did. They played really well,” Schoen continued. “I think five out of six of those guys played over 50% of the snaps and [linebacker] Darius [Muasau] there towards the end was up around 40% in terms of playtime totals.”

He concluded that “I’m happy with the core foundation that we were able to acquire through last year’s draft and I think those guys will be key pieces moving forward.”

Giants Have Done Things Backwards Under Joe Schoen & Brian Daboll

If the Giants’ 2024 draft class occurred during Schoen’s first offseason as general manager, the “core foundation” argument is a much stronger one. After year three, it feels like this regime is doing everything backwards once again.

Daboll and Schoen’s Giants made the playoffs in year one, as we know. They accomplished this with an inherited roster, for the most part, then began gutting that roster in year two and year three.

And to make matters worse, they did so after committing to the wrong quarterback in Daniel Jones.

Heading into year four, this Giants regime has made very few efforts to find their franchise QB. Something most GM-HC tandems attempt early in their respective tenures.

It’s also thought to be one of the weaker offseasons to seek out a franchise quarterback in recent years, with very few can’t-miss options in free agency and the draft — if any.

This all feeds into the “doomsday scenario” that Hughes outlined on social media.