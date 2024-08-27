Giants Surprisingly Cut Hybrid With “Different” Skill-Set

T

he New York Giants got cut day started by surprisingly severing ties with blocking back Jakob Johnson. He was cut on Tuesday, August 27, after just two preseason games on the team, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, while tight end Jack Stoll soon followed Johnson out of the building.

Johnson’s release is somewhat of a surprise because the 29-year-old offered “something different,” according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. Duggan believes there could still be a place on the practice squad for a player with Johnson’s skill-set.

There goes my perfect roster projection. Would think he’s a P-squad candidate. He has a skill set that adds something different to the roster https://t.co/ciPzXU2zyo — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 27, 2024

Those skills include being a punishing lead blocker in the running game. That’s something the Giants could surely use as they attempt to rebuild their ground attack without Saquon Barkley.

The two-time Pro Bowler joined NFC East rivals the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024 NFL free agency, and the Giants don’t have another back with Barkley’s natural talents. Veteran Devin Singletary and youngsters Eric Gray and rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr. would all have benefited from Johnson’s knack for clearing rushing lanes.

That’s why it made sense to sign the former New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders starter, but Johnson’s time with Big Blue has lasted “less than two weeks,” per Schefter’s colleague Jordan Raanan. He noted Johnson had been “playing a hybrid FB/TE role.”

Johnson was signed less than two weeks ago. Was playing a hybrid FB/TE role. #Giants https://t.co/MifeE3K9U1 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 27, 2024

The surprising decision to dump Johnson was combined with the move to release Stoll, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. He only joined from the Eagles during free agency, but Duggan noted the 26-year-old “Missed time early in camp with a concussion and never made a push for a spot.”

Dumping both Johnson and Stoll likely means more work in the backfield for an incumbent tight end. Johnson’s release also gives the Giants room to add one more body to the backfield, preferably one who can also be a factor in the return game.

