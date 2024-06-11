Giants Making ‘Odd’ Decision About Potential Darren Waller Replacement

The New York Giants plan to replace tight end Darren Waller may not involve Daniel Bellinger. Not if the 2022 NFL draft fourth-round pick’s “odd” lack of reps this offseason is anything to go by.

Bellinger looks like the obvious replacement for Waller after the latter officially announced his retirement. That’s not how things are playing out, though.

Instead, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reported “Bellinger said he has been held out of team drills so Theo Johnson and Lawrence Cager can get more reps, not due to an injury. Bellinger missed one practice open to the media this spring and I don’t have him down for any targets in team periods in any of the other three open practices. Seems odds to limit his reps so drastically if there’s no health issue.”

Bellinger is conspicuous by his absence since he’s a more established option than either holdover Lawrence Cager or this year’s fourth-round pick Theo Johnson. Both possess the receiving skills to fill the void left by Waller, but Johnson and Cager are among several options the Giants have to consider at a key position.

Daniel Bellinger Needs Work as a Receiver

As a 6-foot-6, 255-pounder, Bellinger has the physical tools to be an asset in both phases of the offense now Waller’s hung up his cleats. The presence of the former Pro Bowler limited Bellinger’s workload last season, but he still started 13 games while Waller ended the campaign on injured reserve.

Bellinger snagged five fewer catches than during his rookie year, but the 23-year-old still averaged 10.2 yards a reception, per Pro Football Reference. He also averaged 5.4 yards after catch.

There’s potential for Bellinger to be more of a factor in the passing game, but perhaps the Giants aren’t giving him work there because they’re planning a niche role for the third-year pro.

That role would involve Bellinger spending more time as a blocker. It’s an area where he’s excelled at times, including against the Las Vegas Raiders last season, a performance highlighted by Dan Schneier of CBS Sports.

Bellinger can be the designated blocker on a depth chart sans Waller, but he needs reps to prove his worth. Especially after the Giants added blocking types Chris Manhertz and Jack Stoll via free agency.

Trusting a specific player to handle the blocking assignments could clear a path for another tight end to assume the receiving role Waller occupied.

Darren Waller Retirement Leaves Giants Lacking at TE

Waller called time on his career on Sunday, June 9, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. His decision left the Giants without a dynamic pass-catcher at tight end.

The absence of Waller’s skill-set makes sense of the Giants trusting Cager and Johnson with most of the reps at OTAs and early during mandatory minicamp. Cager is a converted wide receiver with the attributes needed to get open and become a safety valve over the middle.

Johnson, meanwhile, proved his utility by catching 54 passes and scoring 11 touchdowns across his final two seasons at Penn State, per Sports Reference. He’s already caught the eye for the Giants this offseason.

The rookie is equipped to build a rapport with quarterback Daniel Jones, something the two have been working on at minicamp. Their work was spotted by NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton.

Perhaps Johnson steps up early to help the Giants adjust to life without Waller. It will be an easier transition, though, if Bellinger becomes more of a factor.