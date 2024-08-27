Player Who’s ‘Killed’ Giants a Name to Watch in Punt Returner Search

R

oster cuts can help the New York Giants solve a problem in the return game, provided Big Blue would actually sign longtime nemesis Boston Scott. The former Philadelphia Eagles’ running back, nicknamed the ‘Giant Killer’ because of his 10 career touchdowns against the G-Men, is among the names to watch while “the Giants are searching for a punt returner.”

Plans for a search were reported by Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. He revealed the Giants are taking action “with Gunner Olszewski & Isaiah McKenzie both injured. #Packers’ Samori Toure, #Jets’ Brandon Codrington, Seahawks’ Easop Winston Jr. among players to watch who could help them there.”

Hearing the #Giants are searching for a punt returner with Gunner Olszewski & Isaiah McKenzie both injured. #Packers’ Samori Toure, #Jets’ Brandon Codrington, #Seahawks’ Easop Winston Jr. among players to watch who could help them there https://t.co/aJ2RiPB9a3 via @YouTube — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) August 26, 2024

Leonard posted a YouTube short discussing the list in more detail. He said, “you see Boston Scott get cut by the L.A. Rams, a player who has killed the Giants in his days with Eagles, also returned kicks in Philadelphia. Maybe it would be better to have him on the team, instead of playing against them at some point during the year.”

Acquiring a proven and versatile returner makes sense for a Giants team beset by problems in football’s third phase last season. Choosing Scott for the job would also add an experienced runner with a nose for the end zone to a backfield rebuilding after two-time Pro Bowler Saquon Barkley joined the Eagles in 2024 NFL free agency.

Boston Scott Could Help the Giants for a Change

Scott has made a career out of punishing the Giants. The 29-year-old has rushed 90 times for 422 yards and found the end zone double-digit times in 10 games against Big Blue, according to StatMuse.

He even continued his scoring streak in the playoffs following the 2022 season.

His numbers on the ground prove Scott would be an asset in a new-look running back room. The Giants feel comfortable with Devin Singletary, Eric Gray and rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr. after moving on from Barkley, but there’s room for another back, and Scott would add some veteran insurance at a key position.

He’d also have value in a return game that needs to be better this year, but injuries have derailed the chances for improvement.

Giants Need Fresh Approach in Return Game

Olszewski was an All-Pro with the New England Patriots, but he’s had trouble staying healthy and holding onto the ball since joining the Giants late last season. McKenzie looked like a lock to take Olszewski’s job before the former Buffalo Bills wideout’s own issues protecting the football, as well as a foot and knee injuries suffered against the New York Jets in preseason.

Scott’s an able returner, something he showed with this 66-yard runback against the Giants in 2022.

For his career, Scott has amassed 1,504 yards returning kickoffs, per Pro Football Reference. He’s only returned a mere six punts, but Scott has averaged a solid 7.2 yards per return.

Scott has the pedigree to solve what was a problem for the Giants most of last season. Gray struggled with returner’s chores, while cornerback Adoree’ Jackson also failed to make an impact.

Signing Scott following his surprising release by the Rams would be a smart and cost-effective way for the Giants to help themselves and two suspect areas of the roster.