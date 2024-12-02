Seahawks QB Geno Smith Takes Shot at Jets Season Being Over

Adding insult to injury.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith posted a funeral meme following his team’s 26-21 victory over the New York Jets in Week 13.

https://twitter.com/GenoSmith3/status/1863361216212574695

Bleacher Report reacted to the meme saying he “Put [the] nail in the coffin of his old team’s season.”

Former Jets Get Last Laugh on Old Team in Revenge Game

This wasn’t Smith’s first time playing against his old team, the Jets, but it was his first time going back to MetLife Stadium to face the team that drafted him.

Smith had an efficient afternoon going 20-of-31 for 206 passing yards and a touchdown. Former Jets placekicker Jason Myers was perfect on his field goal attempts going 2-for-2. However, the most impactful former Jet was defensive tackle Leonard Williams who finished with two sacks and the game-changing pick-six in the second quarter.

The Jets haven’t been officially eliminated from the playoffs yet, but that is a mere formality. Seattle padded its lead as the first-place team in the NFC West and the Jets clinched its ninth straight losing season.

Smith made a joke about the Jets’ season being over and he is right. The green and white have won just a single game over the last two calendar months. This team is poorly coached, broken, uninspired, and destined for a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. They got a step closer to that with their third straight loss and eighth loss in their last nine games on Sunday, December 1.

This Isn’t Your Dad’s Aaron Rodgers in 2024

The Jets traded for Aaron Rodgers with dreams of his four NFL MVPs and Super Bowl championship ring.

The version they thought they were getting they haven’t gotten. Rodgers had a reputation as a quarterback that could deliver in the clutch.

As Connor Hughes of SNY pointed out on social media, Rodgers has had five opportunities this season to win the game at the end of regulation with the ball in his hands. He owns a 0-5 record in those situations.

Rodgers turns 41 on Monday, December 2 and he has looked every bit of it this season. The instances where he hasn’t looked old have been fleeting. Perhaps the uncomfortable truth is the Jets’ vision with a dominant Rodgers and taking over the NFL died in the 2023 season opener. When Rodgers’ Achilles blew out, perhaps so did the Jets’ hopes of taking the league by storm.

Who knows what version of Rodgers the Jets would have gotten that season, but it’s hard to imagine that it would be worse than what they are experiencing this year.

The Jets had Super Bowl aspirations before the season and instead are destined to continue their historic playoff drought in 2024.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini shared how disappointing the Jets season has been in 2024:

“They’re the first team in the Super Bowl era to be favored in 9 of their first 12 games and be 3-9 or worse. No other 3-9 team had even been favored in 8 of their first 12 games. h/t ESPN Research,” Cimini posted on social media.

The Jets had such high hopes and they have simply crashed and burned.