Steelers Trade for 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk ‘Still Remains in Play’: Insider

Wednesday, August 21, began with an encouraging opinion on the possibility of a Brandon Aiyuk trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers as Pittsburgh Post-Gazette beat reporter Ray Fittipaldo told 93.7 The Fan’s Morning Show that he’s “still not closing the door” on an eventual deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

Later that evening, the NFL Network insiders provided a lengthy update of their own, breaking down the latest on the entire situation once again.

Within it, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo explained why “the Steelers trade still remains in play.”

“Since we told you the 49ers made their last [extension] offer, gosh, it was over a week ago,” he began. “The numbers haven’t moved. So, yeah, they are close and they’re within striking distance and it could happen at every moment, but it hasn’t happened. And they’re right by the goal line and they’re kind of staring at each other across the goal line and there’s been no movement, but we’re following up.”

“Brandon Aiyuk seems like he is 10 toes down as they like to say on these things, not moving, and feels like he’s got a bottom line that he’s waiting for the 49ers to meet,” Garafolo went on. “And if they’re not willing to meet [it], he will continue to push for the trade to Pittsburgh.”

The insider also reiterated once again that the Steelers trade negotiations are “done.” All they are waiting on is the resolution of contract talks between the 49ers and Aiyuk.

Tom Pelissero Believes Steelers Trade Compensation for Brandon Aiyuk Could Change the Longer They Wait

After Garafolo relayed that long update on Aiyuk, the Niners and Pittsburgh, his colleague and fellow NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero chimed in with an interesting point.

“I would say this too,” Pelissero responded, referring to the Steelers as bystanders until the 49ers finalize their decision. “The closer we get to the start of the regular season and knowing that Brandon Aiyuk has not been practicing this entire time, there does come a point in which the value of the trade on which they have agreed to — at least a framework as Ian [Rapoport] reported a week or so ago — that would potentially change.”

“In other words, if the player’s not ready to play or not have a full-time role in the early portion of the season, that impacts the compensation,” he concluded, hinting that it would lessen what Pittsburgh has to give up. “So, a lot of moving parts [and] some very important days ahead here.”

Steelers Beat Reporter Credits GM Omar Khan for Way He’s Handled Trade Talks With 49ers & Brandon Aiyuk

Circling back to Fittipaldo’s August 21 spot on 93.7 The Fan’s Morning Show, the Steelers beat reporter was complimentary of Pittsburgh general manager Omar Khan for the way he’s handled this long and tiresome negotiation.

“Omar [Khan] has really played this well, he’s been patient,” Fittipaldo voiced. “If [the trade] happens I think he deserves a lot of kudos, but obviously it’s been a tenuous situation for four months now.”

The veteran media member also expressed that he still thinks “there’s a decent chance that [Aiyuk] lands in Pittsburgh.”

“The Steelers are the only team left standing,” he noted. Adding: “We’ve heard for a week now that the 49ers and Aiyuk were close. If it was close — in my mind — it would have been done by now.”

A potential deadline for an Aiyuk trade could be Friday, August 23, being that the 49ers and Steelers each play out their final preseason games on Friday and Saturday, respectively.