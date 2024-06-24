Red Wings GM ‘Not In A Big Hurry’ to Do 1 Thing On Draft Day

The Detroit Red Wings have made a first-round selection in the last 11 drafts and that doesn’t look like it’s about to change in 2024.

Red Wings General Manager Steve Yzerman announced on June 21 that the team will most probably keep their first-round pick in the 2024 NHL draft. The Red Wings hold the 15th overall pick and Yzerman emphasized that he has no plans to trade it.

“I’m not in a big hurry to be trading our first-round pick,” Yzerman said during his pre-draft media availability. “I would be open to it. We traded a first-round pick in this year’s draft for Alex DeBrincat last summer.

“I’m not afraid of doing that. But I don’t anticipate at this stage us making a trade for a player that would involve the 15th pick.”

Yzerman suggested that unless an exceptional offer arrives at his table, the Red Wings will proceed with their planned selection and go from there.

“I don’t anticipate or expect any blockbuster trades from Detroit involving the 15th pick,” Yzerman said. “There’s not really that opportunity out there for us.”

Red Wings’ Draft History and Current Position

In past years, the Red Wings have not hesitated to trade draft picks to bolster their roster. Detroit, however, has moderately completed those trades and always kept at least one first-round pick in their possession.

Last summer, they traded the 25th overall pick, acquired from the Boston Bruins in a Tyler Bertuzzi trade, to obtain forward Alex DeBrincat from Ottawa.

“We traded a first-round pick in this year’s draft for Alex DeBrincat last summer, and it turned out to be a late first that Ottawa has,” Yzerman acknowledged. “So I’m not afraid of doing that.”

#RedWings under Steve Yzerman: 2019-20: 45-point pace

2020-21: 70-point pace

2021-22: 74 points

2022-23: 80 points

2023-24: 100-point pace With his highest draft picks being 4th, 6th, 6th, 8th, 9th. He has grinded this team back into contention. They go for 7 straight tonight. — Will Burchfield (@burchie_kid) February 29, 2024

Despite previous trades, the 2024 draft will see Detroit using their first-round pick barring an unexpected turn of events.

The Wings are coming off a 2023 draft in which they made 11 selections. Four of those were forwards, five defensemen, and two goaltenders.

Red Wings GM on 2024 Draft Strategy

Yzerman outlined the Red Wings’ strategy for the draft, emphasizing the importance of acquiring a high-caliber player regardless of position. The GM’s main goal is to bolster the NHL-level roster rather than stashing prospects in minor leagues.

“We’re looking at that 15th pick, that’s still a pretty high pick,” Yzerman said. “It’s important that we get a good player. It’s important that we get a player that honestly, plays for us in the NHL. We need that and it’s not as simple or automatic as we all like to think it is.

“When you’re picking high, you want to make sure you’re getting a good prospect regardless of the position.”

Yzerman highlighted the team’s focus on selecting a player who can contribute significantly to the NHL roster to try and make the postseason after failing to do so in 2024.

“I’m not going to sit here and tell you we’re definitely not taking a defenseman in the first round,” Yzerman said referencing the depth at the position within the organization. “But potentially, we look at it.

“Whatever you do in the first round or second round, maybe it’s time to start filling specific requirements. We need to address some other areas. So we’re looking at that.”

The Wings have not clinched a postseason berth for the past eight seasons. The last time they did it, in 2016, they couldn’t get past the first round. Detroit hasn’t reached the conference finals since they made back-to-back runs to the Stanley Cup Final in 2008 (they won the cup) and 2009.

Steve Yzerman on Goaltending Strategy

Speaking to reporters on June 21, Yzerman revealed one of the franchise items to cross on its offseason to-do list: getting a third goaltender.

Despite already having two goalies under contract through the 2025 season Ville Husso and Alex Lyon, Yzerman expressed interest in acquiring a third goaltender.

“We will look at the goalie market, and if something makes sense for us to do that we think improves us, whether that be via trade or free agency, we’re not opposed to doing that,” Yzerman said.

However, Yzerman clarified that the franchise will not use high-value assets to acquire an older goaltender. That comment makes even more sense following Yzerman’s unwillingness to part ways with the No. 15 pick.

“I don’t anticipate using prime assets to acquire an older goaltender that might not be here two, three, four years from now,” Yzerman said.

The GM also indicated that the Red Wings do not plan to rotate three goaltenders throughout the season. “I don’t see us really doing three goaltenders throughout the course of the season,” Yzerman said. “That wasn’t really the plan last year either, but injury kind of dictated that.”