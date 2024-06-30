Red Wings Making Progress to Re-Sign 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion Forward: Report

The Detroit Red Wings are still talking to pending free agent forward Patrick Kane on a contract extension, DailyFaceoff.com’s Frank Seravalli reports.

Kane signed a one-year $2.75 million deal with the Red Wings on November 28, 2023, after he recovered from hip surgery. If Kane does hit free agency on July 1, he will be one of the top players available, but Seravalli reports Detroit is still in talks with him to get a new contract done.

#LGRW are among teams grinding with their UFAs today – and belief is they've made progress with Patrick Kane. But the next 24 hours are going to be wild. If Kane makes it to market, sources say #GoHabsGo are preparing a pitch for him. Top 75 UFAs: https://t.co/sW39lCnFPs pic.twitter.com/r7rAfPCct3 — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 30, 2024

“Red Wings are among teams grinding with their UFAs today – and belief is they’ve made progress with Patrick Kane. But the next 24 hours are going to be wild,” Seravalli wrote on X.

The NHL insider then wrote that Detroit is also talking with other soon-to-be free agents Shayne Gostisbehere and David Perron.

“What about the Detroit Red Wings? Their season ended 76 days ago, yet Steve Yzerman is negotiating with Shayne Gostisbehere, David Perron, and Patrick Kane into the 11th hour. And all the while, the rest of the league is salivating to see whether these players make it to market,” Seravalli wrote.

DailyFaceoff.com using AFPAnalytics project Kane to sign a two-year deal worth $6.3 million per season.

Kane recorded 20 goals and 27 assists for 47 points in 50 games with Detroit. The American forward is a three-time Stanley Cup champion, winning all three Cups while he was a member of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Montreal Canadiens Showing Interest in Kane

If the Red Wings can’t sign Kane to an extension, Seravalli expects the Montreal Canadiens to try and sign the three-time Stanley Cup champion.

“While it’s believed the Red Wings and Kane found some traction on Sunday, sources indicate the Montréal Canadiens are one of the teams preparing a pitch for Kane on Monday should he navigate free agency on Monday for the second time in one year. Kane, now 35 and eligible to sign a bonus-laden 35-plus contract for the first time in his career,” Seravalli wrote.

The Canadiens have just over $19.9 million in cap space, according to CapFriendly.com, so they do have room to bring in Kane.

However, Seravalli believes there will be a market for Kane in free agency, along with the Red Wings and Canadiens.

“The New York Rangers, Dallas Stars and Kane’s hometown Buffalo Sabres are just a few of the other teams who are expected to make a play for Kane. Among the questions to consider from a Montréal perspective: Would Kane consider playing in Canada? Does he have interest in playing for Martin St. Louis? Would he commit to a non-playoff team like the Habs given their build cycle and timeline? Then again, Kane chose the Red Wings last season. Could he play for a third Original Six team?,” Seravalli added.

Kane has skated in 1,230 regular season games and has recorded 471 goals and 813 assists for 1,284 points.

Red Wings Unlikely to Re-Sign All Pending UFAs

Detroit enters free agency on July 1 with just over $32 million in cap space. But, despite all the cap space, the Red Wings are unlikely to bring back all their pending UFAs.

“We won’t be able to sign all of our free agents,” Yzerman said on June 28 (via Detroit Free Press). “I can’t even guarantee we will be able to sign any of them, but we have interest in signing them and ultimately it’s going to come down to terms and dollars.”

Detroit has six pending UFAs in Kane, Christian Fischer, Perron, Daniel Sprong, Gostisbehere, and James Reimer. The Red Wings also have three pending RFAs in Lucas Raymond, Joe Veleno, and Mortiz Seider.