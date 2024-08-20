Olympic Gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik Removed From Gold Over America Tour

Gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik, a.k.a “The Pommel Horse Guy,” was one of the biggest breakout stars from the 2024 Paris Olympics.

While Nedoroscik only competes on one apparatus, his expertise on the pommel horse helped bring the men’s national gymnastics team their first medal in 16 years. Nedoroscik, the only American male gymnast to qualify for an individual event, won another bronze in the Pommel Horse Final.

Fans were excited to see the 25-year-old perform in the Gold Over America Tour, which traverses 30 cities starting next month. Hosted by 11-time medalist Simone Biles, the tour also features performances by Jordan Chiles, Sunisa “Suni” Lee, and Hezly Rivera. The tour’s website also names Brody Malone, Paul Juda, and Frederick Richard as part of “The Team.”

However, Nedoroscik’s name was removed from the main team page, which immediately raised some eyebrows. The Penn State alum was a huge draw and no immediate reason was provided.

Based on Nedoroscik’s Instagram posts, there’s no rift between him and the other gymnasts. On Monday, August 19, he posted several photos from Team USA’s bronze medal finish in Paris.

He wrote, “In case you didn’t catch enough of the team’s personality on camera, here are some of my favorites 😂. I’ve been missing these guys, it’s crazy to think 3 weeks have already passed since team finals 🤯.”

And while he’s not as close with Biles, he’s a huge fan of the most decorated gymnast in U.S. history. He recalled to Teen Vogue how she showed him one of his viral memes while meeting her in Paris.

“That’s just so surreal because I don’t think she really even knew what my name was a month ago,” Nedoroscik said. “She’s just an icon, she’s the G.O.A.T.”

Fans Are Convinced Stephen Nedoroscik Dropped Out of the Tour to Join ‘Dancing With the Stars’



Following the Olympics, numerous gymnasts have gone on to compete on “Dancing With the Stars,” including Biles, Lee, Laurie Hernandez, Shawn Johnson, Nastia Liukin, and more. Following the Paris Games, fans believe Nedoroscik is joining season 33 of the competition reality series, which would conflict with the gymnastics tour.

The new cast of “DWTS” has not yet been announced, but is set to premiere on September 17. The calls for Nedoroscik to join the show are so loud that the topic was broached during a recent interview with “Access Hollywood.”

“One of my biggest insecurities is dancing personally, right? but I’m always the type of guy that pushes boundaries,” Nedoroscik answered. “Like even just competing at the Olympics… it’s a very uncomfortable environment and I’ve gotten comfortable being uncomfortable so definitely not out of the question.”

Stephen Nedoroscik Leaned Into His Viral Fame From the Olympics



From the way Nedoroscik meditated with his eyes closed to how he removed his glasses like Clark Kent before competing, the pommel horse specialist became a viral sensation.

During an appearance on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon last week, he made light of both memes.

LMAO this came out so well 💯 https://t.co/7vkl6nfnjg — Stephen Nedoroscik (@GymnastSteve) August 14, 2024

He explained the closed-eyed moment to Fallon, “After a really long day where I’m waiting around five hours to finally compete and represent [Team USA],” Stephen explained. “We get there earlier and then warm up and then march out and compete. So finally, when it got to horse, I needed to calm down.”

“So, all I’m doing there is tilting my head back and doing my breathing exercises and visualizing a lot — like a 100 times.”

Speaking to TODAY last month, Nedoroscik called the Superman memes “awesome.” He wears glasses because he has strabismus and coloboma. “It’s not necessarily clear, but the thing about pommel horse is if I keep them on, they’re gonna fly somewhere,” Nedoroscik said.

“When I go up on the pommel horse, it’s all about feeling the equipment. I don’t even really see when I’m doing my gymnastics. It’s all in the hands — I can feel everything.”