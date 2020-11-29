Conor McGregor Called Out After Vicious Knockout [WATCH]

UFC superstar Conor McGregor was called out by YouTuber Jake Paul on Saturday night after a vicious knockout. Paul, 23, dominated and stopped ex-NBA star Nate Robinson, 36, in just two rounds of a boxing match on the undercard of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. pay-per-view card on Triller. After the fight, Paul called out McGregor and the Irishman’s training partner, Bellator fighter Dillon Danis.

“There’s a long list of opponents I want. You know Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis, I’m going to knock them both out,” Paul told Jim Gray during his post-fight interview.

Paul also mentioned facing fellow YouTuber KSI in a future boxing bout.

“I’m going to be in this sport for a long time, so that’s what I want to do,” Paul said. “I love it.”

You can see the epic knockout below via The Action Network.

You can see the brutal aftermath of the final punch in one stunning picture below via ESPN.

Paul is 2-0 as a professional boxer with 2 KOs. McGregor, 32, from Ireland, is 0-1, though his lone loss was to undefeated boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather Jr. (50-0).

