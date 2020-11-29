Conor McGregor Called Out After Vicious Knockout [WATCH]

UFC superstar Conor McGregor was called out by YouTuber Jake Paul on Saturday night after a vicious knockout. Paul, 23, dominated and stopped ex-NBA star Nate Robinson, 36, in just two rounds of a boxing match on the undercard of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. pay-per-view card on Triller. After the fight, Paul called out McGregor and the Irishman’s training partner, Bellator fighter Dillon Danis.

“There’s a long list of opponents I want. You know Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis, I’m going to knock them both out,” Paul told Jim Gray during his post-fight interview.

Paul also mentioned facing fellow YouTuber KSI in a future boxing bout.

“I’m going to be in this sport for a long time, so that’s what I want to do,” Paul said. “I love it.”

You can see the epic knockout below via The Action Network.

Jake Paul (-225) puts Nate Rob to sleep in the second round 🤯 😴pic.twitter.com/EF8qfIfn9S — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 29, 2020

You can see the brutal aftermath of the final punch in one stunning picture below via ESPN.

Jake Paul knocked out Nate Robinson in the second round 😳 @ESPNRingside #TysonJones pic.twitter.com/gYpbmLGHYV — ESPN (@espn) November 29, 2020

Paul is 2-0 as a professional boxer with 2 KOs. McGregor, 32, from Ireland, is 0-1, though his lone loss was to undefeated boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather Jr. (50-0).

