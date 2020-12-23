UFC’s Conor McGregor & Nate Diaz Slammed in Viral Video [WATCH]

UFC superstars Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have once again been put on blast by YouTuber Jake Paul.

This time, the “Problem Child” shared a video on social media acting as Diaz and McGregor, as well as others, and mocking them.

In the viral video, Paul took aim at multiple UFC stars, including McGregor, Diaz, former middleweight champ Michael Bisping, former ONE and Bellator welterweight champ Ben Askren, and UFC president Dana White.

Watch the video below:

Paul (2-0 boxing) has been actively injecting himself into the MMA community, picking fights with all of the combat stars in the video. The Problem Child hopes to meet an MMA star in the boxing ring next year.

