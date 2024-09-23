Ange Reese’s First Post Goes Viral After Losing AP ROY to Caitlin Clark

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese‘s first social media post on X after Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark was unanimously named as the Associated Press Rookie of the Year quickly went viral.

“Woke up again a very blessed girl. A very happy girl,” Reese tweeted on September 22.

The viral tweet, which portrays Reese as unbothered by the news, has drawn 336,400 views as of this writing.

The WNBA will name their official Rookie of the Year later this week.

Angel Reese-Caitlin Clark Rivalry

Reese has been Clark’s greatest threat for the WNBA Rookie of the Year award. But the Sky rookie sensation’s rookie season was cut short by a left wrist injury.

Before she went out, Reese stood out as one of the best rookies this season, setting a WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles (15) and most rebounds in a season (446).

But Clark, the No. 1 overall pick, was the better of the two as she spearheaded the Fever’s playoff run after the Olympic break.

The Fever’s rookie phenom averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game in the regular season.

Among the highlights of her historic season is dishing out the most assists for a rookie with 337. She also broke the single-game record for assists with 19. She also became the first rookie to record a triple-double and hit the most 3-pointers with 122, which is the second-most in any WNBA season by a player.

According to ESPN, Clark’s 337 points were also the most points by any point guard in a single WNBA season. She was also the first WNBA rookie to be named Player of the Month and Rookie of the Month in the same month and to produce 20+ points, 15+ assists and 5+ rebounds in a game.

On the other hand, Reese, the No. 7 overall pick, finished her rookie season averaging 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds.

Their rivalry from the NCAA has translated well in the WNBA which added more intrigue that has contributed to the league’s rising popularity.

Angel Reese Graces Sports Illustrated Cover

Angel Reese graced the cover of Sports Illustrated after being named one of magazine’s “50 Most Influential Figures in Sports” for 2024.

Known as “Bayou Barbie,” Reese’s star power has led to several successful ventures off the court, inspiring young black women who look up to her.

“Since being drafted No. 7 by the Sky in April, Reese has gone from Bayou Barbie to WNBA All-Star, making a strong case for Rookie of the Year along the way,” SI’s Kristen Nelson wrote. “The 6′ 3” forward has already turned in a historic season. She set a league record for most consecutive double-doubles (15), became the first WNBA rookie to record back-to-back 20-rebound games (a feat not seen at the pro level since fellow LSU alum Shaquille O’Neal did it in April 1993 as an NBA rookie).

“The 22-year-old and SI October issue cover star has long parlayed her on-court success into savvy business opportunities; she recently paired up for a fitting candy partnership with Reese’s, released a collection with Reebok and has confirmed that she has a signature shoe on the way.”