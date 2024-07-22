Angel Reese Goes Viral for Her Reaction to Jason Sudeikis’ Pep Talk: Watch

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese is going viral for her reaction to a pep talk given at the WNBA All-Star Game by actor Jason Sudeikis.

Reese, along with fellow rookie Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever, represented Team WNBA, who went up against Team USA, the 2024 U.S. Olympics women’s basketball squad. Reese and Clark were both huge contributors in Team WNBA’s 117-109 victory on July 20 — more on that later — but Reese isn’t going viral for her play. Instead, she’s getting attention for how she reacted to the “Ted Lasso” star.

X account NBA Alumni shared a video of Sudeikis speaking animatedly on the sidelines to Reese and her teammates in a coach-like fashion. Reese doesn’t say anything, but she looks far from excited. So, why would Reese side-eye Sudeikis? There’s a very likely explanation.

A Brief History of Angel Reese, Jason Sudeikis & the ‘You Can’t See Me’ Gesture

In April of 2023, when Reese’s LSU Tigers took down Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes in the NCAA women’s tournament final, 102-85, Reese waved one hand in front of her face in Clark’s direction, mimicking the “You Can’t See Me” motion, which was initially a gesture and catchphrase of wrestling legend John Cena.

Weeks before Reese used the gesture in that game, however, Clark herself used it against Louisville Iowa’s matchup in the Elite Eight. After hitting her sixth 3-pointer of the game, Clark pulled the gesture out:

Caitlin Clark hit the "You can't see me" after her sixth 3 👀 pic.twitter.com/gIUOoqZiot — Just Women’s Sports (@justwsports) March 27, 2023

A year later, when LSU and Iowa clashed in the Elite Right on April 1, Iowa came out on top, winning 94-87. As that game was ending, cameras captured Sudeikis, who has been an outspoken supporter of Clark and women’s basketball in general, mimicking the “You Can’t See Me” gesture:

Angel Reese didn't forget when Jason Sudeikis tried pulling up after the game 💀😭 https://t.co/q382nsuWsn pic.twitter.com/nbAgUklnn3 — Joshua Sánchez (@jnsanchez) July 22, 2024

Naturally, social media had loads to say about Reese’s reaction to Sudeikis.

“She knows it’s fake love,” one X user wrote.

“Why is he there?” another X user wondered.

“I love @Reese10Angel treating Jason Sudeikis exactly how he deserves to be treated after he was trolling her from the stands in support of Caitlin Clark,” another added.

Reese, Caitlin Clark Shine in WNBA All-Star Game

Both Reese and Clark played well in their first All-Star appearances. Reese finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and a block, notching her usual double-double.

“Is it a surprise? I feel like I do this every night,” Reese said about her impressive performance, via The Athletic. “The expectations are set and that’s what I’m expected to do.” Reese has 17 double-doubles in the 24 games she has played in this year, setting a new WNBA record with a streak of 15 in a row earlier in the season.

As for Clark, she finished with 4.0 points and 10.0 assists in the All-Star game, falling one assist short of the game’s all-time record of 11 dimes, held by Sue Bird. One of Clark’s assists was a pretty pass to Reese in the paint, which sent the crowd in attendance into a frenzy:

The moment we've all been waiting for 🤩 The arena goes wild after Caitlin Clark dimes Angel Reese for the bucket @ATT #WNBAAllStar | ABC pic.twitter.com/QSMuYOw3bP — WNBA (@WNBA) July 21, 2024

“We were just talking about, hopefully (in) four years, we’re on the other side being able to play with USA,” Reese said about conversations she has had with Clark. “I want to be going to the Olympics one day. That’s my goal. To be an All-Star every year is the goal. To win championships is the goal. So I’m just excited, I’m just really blessed to just be here.”

With the All-Star game in the books, Reese and Clark will now get a break, with the WNBA resuming on August 15, after the conclusion of the Olympics.

“Now time for some rest and relaxation,” Clark posted on X after the game.