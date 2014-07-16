Alix Catherine Tichelman: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Alleged call girl Alix Catherine Tichelman has been arrested on charges related to the death of Google exec Forrest Timothy Hayes. Cops say this high-priced hooker murdered Google exec Forrest Hayes with a heroin injection and watched him die — on camera. According to SFGate, Tichelman has entered a plea of not guilty to charges of manslaughter, great bodily injury, and heroin possession. Read on to learn everything about this chilling case, including the latest details about Alix Catherine Tichelman’s court appearances.

1. Hayes Died After Tichelman Allegedly Injected Him With Heroin

Tichelman, an alleged high-end call girl with some racy photos on Twitter, has been arrested on charges relating to the death of Google exec Forrest Timothy Hayes. According to the New York Post, Tichelman allegedly met with Hayes on his yacht in Santa Cruz. Tichelman then injected Hayes with heroin. When Hayes overdosed, Tichelman allegedly fled the scene.

CNN has published excerpts of some of Tichelman’s poetry, including a poem about cocaine. It reads:

“this private downward spiral-this suffocating blackhole

makes you feel so warm inside,

yet makes your heart so cold.

each day takes it’s toll,

your thoughts become emotionless,

your soul feels too old.

the demons whispers to me ever so lightly,

he never let’s go of his hold,

taking everything from me,

I’ll end up dying alone.”

Watch USA Today’s coverage of this developing story is below.

There is some question about whether the overdose was accidental or intentional. The Daily Mail cites those close to the investigation, noting that that there was a “level of guilt” at play. Additionally, sources close to the investigation have been quoted as saying that officials “know what she did in the aftermath of this.” Tichelman’s Google searches and computer records are in the hands of the authorities, and some of those searches appear to be incriminating.

The incident took place in November of 2013, but alleged femme fatale Tichelman was not arrested until July 4 of this year. According to the Santa Cruz Sentinel, Hayes and Tichelman had exchanged messages and met in person “a few times” before the yacht meet-up that ended with Hayes’ death.

A surveillance video showed that Tichelman did not attempt to help the dying Hayes, and in fact finished a glass of wine before drawing the blinds and leaving the yacht. It has also been reported that Tichelman stepped over the body of Hayes in order to have that last sip of wine.

Hayes is survived by his five children and his wife of 17 years. Prior to his death, he worked for some of the most notable companies in the tech industry, including Google, Apple, and Sun Microsystems.

At a pre-trial hearing in late October, Tichelman’s lawyer Larry Biggam told the judge that Tichelman failed to call the cops because she was “panicked.” Tichelman is being represented by Biggam, as well as by Gerald Christensen.

2. Alix Catherine Tichelman Faces Charges Including 2nd Degree Murder

ABC News notes that, in addition to a charge of second degree murder, Tichelman must answer a number of other charges. These charges include destruction of evidence and transporting and providing narcotics. Tichelman reportedly removed some items from the yacht, which may have hindered the police investigation.

More about the Santa Cruz PD’s investigation…

Following Hayes’ death, Tichelman left the Santa Cruz area. Subsequently, the police had to arrange a sting to capture Tichelman. According to Santa Cruz’s KSBW:

“Detectives lured Tichleman back to the Santa Cruz area by posing as a potential client. She agreed on a price in excess of $1,000 and to meet at an upscale location. When she arrived in Santa Cruz, Ms. Tichleman was arrested on July 4, 2014…Investigators did not release a motive.”

At the July 16 arraignment, Tichelman was represented by new legal counsel: Larry Biggam. According to a report in the Houston Chronicle, Biggam argued that Tichelman had no reason to kill Hayes. This was because Hayes was paying Tichelman so well.

Tichelman pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter, great bodily injury, and heroin possession at the arraignment. Further charges may be leveled against Tichelman by the prosecution as the investigation continues to unfold.

You can see the sort of images Tichelman would use to entice her alleged clients in our gallery of her best Twitter pics.

Share this. Share Tweet Share Email

3. Alix Catherine Tichelman Lived Near Atlanta, Dated Dean Riopelle

According to Atlanta’s WSB-TV, 26-year-old Tichelman spent some time living in Georgia before heading to California:

“Tichelman’s Facebook profile shows she went to high school in the Atlanta area before majoring in journalism at Georgia State University and attending beauty school.”

You can see Tichelman’s beauty expertise in the makeup tutorial video she uploaded to YouTube, which is embedded below:

Alix Tichelman’s father is Bart Tichelman, the president and chief executive officer of SynapSense, and the CEO at New Paradigm Partners. According to Business Week, the company provides data center infrastructure management solutions for businesses to optimize their data centers.

Alix Tichelman’s Twitter profile includes a number of pictures of her pet monkeys, including the one featured above. The unidentified man in the image with Tichelman and her monkeys is referred to only as her “BF” on Twitter. (Note: One eagle-eyed commenter identifies the man as Dean Riopelle, the former owner of The Masquerade in Atlanta, Georgia. Riopelle, a known lover of monkeys and other exotic animals, reportedly died of a heart attack in 2013.)

Tichelman, under her alias AK Kennedy, talked about her relationship with Riopelle in an interview with fIXE fETISH. In the interview, she told reporters that she enjoyed being the submissive partner in BDSM relationships, and that her boyfriend Riopelle once owned a fetish/BDSM club.

While living in Georgia with Riopelle, Tichelman was arrested by the police in Milton, Georgia. The arrest occurred after Tichelman bit Riopelle, according to Atlanta’s WSB-TV. The same source notes that the biting incident took place about two weeks before Riopelle’s death.

4. Alix Catherine Tichelman’s Twitter & Facebook Pages Are Disturbing

Some of the info on Tichelman’s social media profiles comes off as weird or downright disturbing, given the allegations against her. While there are some “normal” interests, some of her interests are decidedly dark.

Her last post on Twitter talks about smoking some “medical grade,” likely a reference to marijuana. In her Twitter profile, Tichelman described herself as a “makeup artist/model/stylist/hustler/writer/baddest bitch/exotic dancer.”

On her Facebook page, Tichelman’s listed interests include musical acts like Nirvana, Goatwhore, Rob Zombie, and Marilyn Manson. One of her favorite books is “The Satanic Bible,” while her tastes in movies run to the ultra-violent: The Devil’s Rejects, House of 1,000 Corpses, and God Bless America (a film about two people who go on a celebrity killing spree.)

One of her recent Facebook status updates was especially chilling, given the fact that officials believe she was involved in the death of Forrest Hayes:

5. Alix Tichelman May Have Been Involved in Another Death

Alix Tichelman, a prostitute accused of killing Silicon Valley exec in Santa Cruz Cty court pic.twitter.com/L7kmEZAogH — Bob Redell (@BobNBC) July 9, 2014

Tichelman is also suspected of killing another person under circumstances somewhat similar to Hayes’ death. The investigation is ongoing, and officials are keeping the name of the other alleged victim quiet for now. However, we do know that the other suspicious death Tichelman likely occurred outside of California. Tichelman’s bail has been set at $1.5 million.

The Wall Street Journal quotes Santa Cruz Deputy Police Chief Steve Clark, who is investigating the Tichelman case:

“Police are also investigating Ms. Tichelman in connection with a similar incident in another state, Santa Cruz Deputy Police Chief Steve Clark said. He didn’t elaborate. ‘There’s a pattern of behavior here where she doesn’t seek help when someone is in trouble,’ he said.”

Some have speculated that Tichelman was involved in the death of former boyfriend Dean Riopelle. Atlanta’s WSB-TV notes that the investigation into Riopelle’s death has been re-opened in the wake of Tichelman’s arrest. WSB-TV notes Riopelle’s cause of death was a “drug overdose,” which differs from the cause of death in earlier reports about Riopelle.

CBS News reports that Tichelman found Riopelle’s body after she got out of the shower:

“Milton police Capt. Shawn McCarty said Thursday that Alix Tichelman, 26, called 911 to report that Riopelle, her boyfriend, had overdosed. She told investigators that he had been drinking and using heroin throughout the day, and that she found him on the ground after she got out of the shower.”

SFGate.com notes that Tichelman would meet her alleged clients through a website called Seeking Arrangement. The site caters to “sugar daddy” arrangements, and boasts over 3 million members. Tichelman allegedly met over 200 clients through the site, which aims to connect wealthy “sugar daddies” and “sugar mommas” with attractive young partners.

Check out an interview with Seeking Arrangement CEO Brandon Wade in the video above.