13 Best Trikes for Kids: The Ultimate List (2018)

Trikes can be a kid’s first free-wheeling experience, tempt their inner daredevil or ramp up their level of health and fitness. From toddlers to teens, we’ve got the game changers to get your kids on a roll. These are the Best Trikes for Kids.
Best Stunt Trike: Razor DXT Drift Trike
Aggressive riders are always looking for a new challenge, and this Razor drift trike delivers the goods. Wide Super Slider POM rear wheels force the rider to build steering and agility skills to keep from flipping. This is the one trike design for tweens and teens, and even adults up to 198 pounds. Your kid can power slide through corners, throw fish tails or spin fast 180s.
This trick trike features moto-style handlebars, pro-style grips, a triple crown fork, adjustable bucket style seat, and tow hook attachment, as well as grip tape on the rear axle. It's a seriously fun choice and it's Amazon's choice too.
Best First Trike: Fisher-Price Harley-Davidson Tough Trike
This tricked out little trike has classic Harley-Davidson styling in a beefy little shape that's stable and fun. Perfect as the first trike for your toddler, it has wide rugged wheels and tires and a nice wide wheel base for stability and safety. The easy grip handles and big pedals make it especially easy for even the littlest riders to get up to speed.
A secret storage compartment under the seat lets them carry special toys, snacks or stow their water bottle. The Fisher-Price Barbie Tough Trike has all the same fun features, but the Barbie theme is a favorite for little girls everywhere.
Best Classic Trike: Schwinn Roadster Tricycle
The Schwinn Roadster is an easy to ride trike that's super stable thanks to its low center of gravity. That means fewer crashes as your kid is learning to ride. It's great for growing children, because the seat has five different adjustments to make for a customized fit. The high seat back is comfy and features a handle opening that makes it easy for parents to grab and get it into the garage at night.
Bright chrome finished handlebars and fenders give this trike lots of shine, and the bell and tassels on the hand grips will totally tickle your toddler. The rear of the trike has a real wood deck with an etched-in Schwinn logo. Get it in seven kid friendly colors.
Best Balance Trike: No-Pedal Toddler Trike
This cute toddler tricycle is all about learning to balance and steer. With no pedals to get in the way, your toddler uses sheer foot power to scoot around. While most tricycles feature two wheels in the back, this trike switches it up and puts two wheels in front. Suited to little ones from 1-3 years old, it has fat hand grips for comfy riding. It also has a sturdy banana seat that is easy on a baby bum.
Long lasting wheels will stand wear and tear and ensure that this trike can be passed down from one young rider to the next. Because it focuses on balance, it can teach them more quickly how to ride a bicycle and means they'll likely do it without needing training wheels. You can also get this balance trike in a fun yellow giraffe pattern.
Best Convertible Trike: 4-in-1 Kids Tricycle with Canopy & Basket
When you're looking for versatility, this cool trike has it in spades. With four different options, you can assemble it as an infant tricycle, steering tricycle, learn-to-ride tricycle and classic tricycle. With a seatbelt to ensure your little one stays safely tethered, this trike has a padded high-back seat with a headrest.
A steering handle makes it easy for mom and dad to push, and stable footrests keep tiny toes off the ground. The front cup holder and bell make for fun riding, and a rear basket keeps any necessaries out of the way. We love the canopy that comes with this tricycle. It's especially great for keeping an active toddler from getting too much sun exposure as they'll insist on staying outdoors longer once they can ride on their own. It comes in both pink and blue.
Best Trike for Exercise: Mobo Triton Pedal Go Kart Trike
This recumbent cruiser tricycle is low to the ground, for stability and speed. It's specifically designed to perform on flat and gentle terrain, building muscles and cardiovascular strength. Dual-joystick steering offers smooth maneuverability with simple hand movements, and kids can easily master control of this trike.
Designed for kids 7-12 years of age, it offers a no-maintenance chainless design. Sturdy enough for kids who'll push it to the max, it's made of high-ten steel, with caliper brakes, and it comes with a checkered visibility flag. According to the CDC, kids need at least an hour of aerobic exercise daily, and this is a great way for them to get it. Read more about those CDC guidelines here.
Best Electric Trike: Three Wheel Chopper Trike
This slick three wheel chopper trike will make any kid feel like easy rider. The fun design is simple to ride, and its battery power means smooth sailing for your toddler. They just turn it on and use to power pedal to make it go. Colorful chrome details, sound effects and headlights make this tricycle feel like a real grown up chopper, plus this has both forward and reverse capabilities.
It safely holds kids up to 50 pounds, and tops out at a speed of 3MPH. This is best for flat surfaces like driveways, sidewalks and paved pathways. It's recommended that children use this only under adult supervision. The Hoverheart Electric Tricycle features classic motorcycle styling and can accommodate kids up to 70 pounds. It has awesome LED wheel lights and headlights.
Radio Flyer Deluxe Big Flyer
For the girl on your list who's a total sporty spice, this hot pink chopper style tricycle for kids is a sassy option. The chopper styling is low to the ground making skids and fast turns safe and fun. The large 16” front wheel features performance grip tread to prevent her from spinning out.
This trike features a three position adjustable seat so she can keep riding as she grows. Chrome handles along with hot pink grips and pedals promise even more fun. The wide rear wheels look like racing slicks, so get ready to see your little girl take on the neighborhood boys on a regular basis. This trike also comes in red in case you're shopping for a boy.
Hauck Ninja Turtle Trike
Got a kiddo obsessed with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles? This jazzy trike is going to be the perfect present for them. This low slung trike features an adjustable bucket seat, and an extra wide wheel base for added stability and control. Rear brakes and race inspired pedals will keep your kid zooming around the neighborhood to save the day.
In classic turtle green, this trike is embellished with a TMNT badge on the handlebars, and the front wheel has sporty graphics as well. This trike is fit for kids 4-8 years of age. Get a matching TMNT helmet and your kiddo will be in heaven (and stay safe while fighting imaginary enemies.)
Razor RipRider 360 Caster Trike
This crazy cool trike is for the kid who's a daredevil and loves to perform tricks and stunts. This trike delivers 360 degrees of spinning action, making fast turns and spinouts their new favorite game. The high impact front wheel features a flat-free tire, and the tiny back caster wheels are responsible for the incredible maneuverability of this trike.
The MX-style handlebar has rubber grips, and a double crown fork design. The frame and fork are made of durable welded steel. Because this trike is built for super hard play and stunts, Razor wisely offers a package that includes knee and elbow pads for an extra fifteen bucks.
High Bounce Extra Tall Tricycle
This brightly colored trike is actually taller by some 2.5 inches than most standard trikes. Its flexible design will keep your kid riding high for several years, because of the added height and adjustable seat. The seat can move both forward and backward, as well as up and down. Wide EVA tires and slip resistant pedals make riding safe and fun, even for the most rambunctious of kids.
The triangle shaped frame adds stability as well as comfort, and the EVA tires will wear for years of riding, plus the sturdy steel frame can handle all kinds of weather. High Bounce also makes a cute convertible push trike.
Little Bambino Kids Tricycle
Comfort and safety are the key assets of these clever trikes for kids. The fat rubber tires are air filled, rather than hard plastic tires which wear out more quickly. They make for a less bumpy ride and smooth sailing. They'll learn how to peddle and steer, while having the safety of the dual back wheels for balance.
It comes with a bell in the handlebars so they can alert friends that they're coming. A cup holder makes space for their water bottle, so they'll stay hydrated while playing, and a rear storage bag gives them plenty of space to take a favorite toy or two along for the ride. The high seat back supports their frame and makes sure they're riding with proper form.
Radio Flyer Deluxe Steer and Stroll Trike
This clever toddler trike is great for both parents and kids. It's a great transitional first trike, teaching your toddler the basics of riding, but allowing mom and dad the option to push it like a stroller as well. Initially, toddlers can get used to the feeling and motion of riding, but with their feet safely placed on pedals that lock in as foot rests.
As toddlers progress, the push handle can be removed and this little cutie is a fully functioning trike that has an adjustable grow-with-me seat. Stable and sturdy, it should last for years and create fun outdoor play for kids 2-5 before they transition to their first bike. A helmet is a definite safety must to protect their little noggins from falls.