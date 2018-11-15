13 Best Trikes for Kids: The Ultimate List (2018)

Our Review

Aggressive riders are always looking for a new challenge, and this Razor drift trike delivers the goods. Wide Super Slider POM rear wheels force the rider to build steering and agility skills to keep from flipping. This is the one trike design for tweens and teens, and even adults up to 198 pounds. Your kid can power slide through corners, throw fish tails or spin fast 180s.

This trick trike features moto-style handlebars, pro-style grips, a triple crown fork, adjustable bucket style seat, and tow hook attachment, as well as grip tape on the rear axle. It's a seriously fun choice and it's Amazon's choice too.