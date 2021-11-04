50 Unique Kids Toys: The Ultimate List

Shopping for kids can be surprisingly stressful. Even more so if the little one on your list already has pretty much everything. Skip the gifts they probably already own and scroll down to see this year’s most unique toys they’ll love to open.
Browse more great gift ideas for kids and adults with our Heavy holiday guide.
Kids can take a fun and interactive journey around the planet with Orboot Earth. The app unlocks tons of cool features, from visual storytelling to animal facts, world quizzes, voice interactions and more.
When they’re done exploring, they can test their knowledge with globe puzzles, world quizzes and challenges. There are no names or borders on the globe, making it a perfect early learning gift for kids ages 4-10.
This unique kids toy lets their imaginations run wild as they explore faraway places. To make each interaction memorable, the globe comes with a passport, country flag stickers, stamps and a detailed help guide. Show them how much fun it is to learn about environmental science, geography and different cultures.
Their creativity knows no bounds with this 100-piece Magna-Tiles building set. Each round presents a new opportunity to develop fine motor and spatial skills, color recognition and teamwork if they’re playing with others. Every tile has a magnet to secure their creations together.
If you’re looking for a toy that challenges them to be creative and think outside the box, this building set is it. Kids as young as 3 can start playing with colors and shapes, while older kids can build things like towers, trains and houses.
Parents love how durable the tiles are. They can withstand being dropped on the floor or stepped on by older kids. Worried about making a mess? Check out the Magna-Tiles Storage Bin & Interactive Play-Mat. It’s collapsible and can be stored just about anywhere.
Putting together a puzzle is way more fun when the end result is silly animal selfies. Designed for kids ages 6 and older, each puzzle in this four-pack has 100 pieces. It’s the perfect amount to keep them focused on completing the puzzle. Each puzzle is unique and features woodland, safari, pet and farm animals.
If you’re hunting for that perfect puzzle that can help develop crucial skills and keep them entertained, #Selfies is it. Parents can join in for a fun evening spent creating a masterpiece. The pieces lock tightly together to ensure they won’t get knocked out of place.
Make them the coolest kid on the block with the Kidzone Electric Ride On Lamborghini. Even if they’re years away from getting a real license, they can get a head start on their driving skills. Nervous parents can keep the parental remote control on hand just in case.
With a top speed of 3MPH, it’s not nearly as fast as an actual Lambo (or even a beach cruiser eBike). It starts slowly so they’re not shocked or scared by sudden accelerations. Whether they’re riding around your driveway or the sidewalk, premium shocks absorb bumps for smoother cruising.
This ride-on electric car is exciting to drive and comes with a built-in radio, AUX cord, USB port and Bluetooth so that they can blast their favorite songs as they drive. Recommended for kids ages 3 to 6, the car runs on a 12V battery. It also has front and rear LED lights and a sleek faux carbon fiber body kit that’s sure to turn heads.
Gardening is a fun activity that can help cultivate good habits at a young age. The Paint & Plant Flower Growing Kit will keep them busy and engaged as they go through the process of creating a garden.
This DIY gardening kit comes with seed packets for marigolds, cosmos and zinnias. Besides adding pops of bright color, these flowers are easy to grow and are great for first-time gardeners.
Designed for kids as young as 4, this kit comes with everything they need from start to finish. The tin planter is included, along with soil, a shovel, a watering bottle, paint supplies and an instruction booklet. Kids can also draw and paint on the planter to make it their own.
Give them the gift of freedom to go wherever, whenever with the Segway Ninebot S Kids. It’s easy to learn and quick to use, so they’ll be riding around in no time. A live voice teaching system keeps your baby safe by reminding them to go slowly when reversing and maintain an upright posture as they ride.
Even if they’ve never used a Segway before, Safety and Novice modes provide a gentle introduction to this fun self-balancing scooter. Once they’re more confident they can enjoy an extra boost with Sport mode.
On its highest setting, this Segway for kids cruises at 8.7 miles per hour. It lasts up to 8 miles per charge and is recommended for kids ages 8+ years old.
Some of Earth’s most incredible forces, from erupting volcanos to water tornadoes, make for the most exciting gifts. If your little one’s curious about the world around them and never runs out of questions, this National Geographic Earth Science kit is for them. They’ll conduct over 15 experiments to develop a deep love and understanding of the way our planet works.
A detailed learning guide explains everything, so don’t worry if your memories of your own science classes are a little hazy. The kit also includes easy-to-follow instructions to help build their confidence as they complete one experiment after the next.
There are several other variations of this kit, so if Earth Science isn’t quite their jam, you’ll find a more suitable match.
Every kid wants to feel warm and cozy, and the Lazy One Animal Blanket Hoodie is one they’ll want to cuddle with. Wrap your little one in this ultra-soft blanket, which features 100% coral fleece for maximum comfort.
It’s soft and plush, and is an awesome choice for lounging around the house and traveling. There are several animals to choose from, but they all have adorable hoods and paw pockets kids will love to wear.
Even if your little one already has a blanket, they probably don’t have one quite like this. It’s big enough to play pretend and is great for sleeping. The sewing and stitching are strong enough to withstand frequent use. This animal blanket can be easily cleaned by tossing it in the washing machine.
When they’re not using the Gentle Monster wooden wobble board to practice balancing, your little one can use it to develop other skills. The board is highly versatile and works as a lounge chair, racetrack, stepping stone or bridge. The possibilities are endless and will encourage kids and adults to think outside the box.
There is no age limit, as kids of all ages can use the board in various ways. However, an adult should always be present to supervise. The edges tend to rock back and forth, and can easily pinch small fingers that are in the way. Many parents suggest using the board on a carpet, mat or rug to ensure it doesn’t slide around.
Another fun gift is a kid’s balance beam. They’re soft and lower to the ground than a competition beam, giving active little ones a safe space to practice and perfect their gymnastics skills.
This is a really fun gift that keeps kids busy and inspires them to share their rocks with the community. If you’re looking for a creative and unique gift for kids, consider this Hide & Seek Rock Painting Kit.
It comes with 10 rocks and 8 waterproof paint colors, so the paint won’t wash away when the rocks are outside.
Tracking stickers are included so that you can easily keep tabs on the rocks once they’re hidden. There’s even an online rock painting community that you can join to check out other cool designs and see whether your rock has been found. Designed for kids ages 6 and up, this kit is equally fun for adults.
TeeTurtle is an exciting gift for all ages. Kids love it because it’s soft and cuddly, and is an adorable way to show how they’re feeling. Instead of trying to explain that they’re feeling sad or happy, they can simply flip the octopus accordingly. There’s a smiling face on one side and a frown on the other, making this plush toy an awesome emotional tool for kids.
It’s designed for kids ages 6 and older, but you might also find yourself using this pint-size toy to express basic emotions. TeeTurtle is fun for anyone who struggles to show or explain their emotions. It can even serve as an icebreaker when you discover your kid’s mood has recently changed.
Other types of animals are available. You’ll find cats, dinos, unicorns, ghosts and other plush toys. Each figure has the same facial expressions.
Take at-home learning to a whole new level with BYJU’S Magic Workbooks. Featuring Disney and Pixar characters, these workbooks are a fun way to build language, reading and math skills. Different sets are available for specific ages, from pre-K through 3rd grade.
Powered by Osmo, each worksheet gives kids an interactive learning experience. They’ll also find digital worksheets and real-time feedback to encourage them to practice what they’ve learned.
Each grade-specific kit teaches young students how to improve their vocabulary, spatial awareness, reading comprehension and more. Compatible with iPad devices, the system even adapts to each child’s individual learning level, so they’ll never be left behind.
Squeakee The Balloon Dino is fun and interactive, like a real pet. But it’s not messy and doesn’t require daily walks, so it’s a win-win for parents as well. Kids can experience a toy that stomps, dances and chomps.
This balloon dino is full of personality and has over 70 sounds and reactions. For example, kids can roar and Squeakee will roar back. But if they roar too loud, he might get scared and run away, and could even pop. Just like a real balloon, he can also be re-inflated.
Although Dino is a fun choice, there’s also a Dog version of this toy. It’s a unique choice for kids who won’t stop asking for a pet. Once they get their hands on Dino, we bet they’ll be just as happy with this interactive gift.
If your kids are into comics, encourage them to create their own with this DIY book kit. It comes with everything they need to write, illustrate and publish their own book.
Templated pages guide young authors along the way and keep them engaged. They’ll also receive tips, ideas and inspiration along the way.
This kit builds self-esteem and will make them super proud once the comic is published. On the back is an “about the author” section to make this accomplishment even sweeter. When they’re done creating the book, send it via the prepaid envelope and you’ll receive a professionally printed book in your mail within 2 to 3 weeks.
Instead of sitting indoors on their computer, encourage your kids to get outside and interact with each other. This ArmoGear laser set keeps them active and is best for kids ages 8 and older. It’s rechargeable, so they can play up to 2 hours per game.
Another fun feature is the digital score display. It shows their status at a glance and indicates everyone’s score at all times, so they always know where they stand.
Equipped with invisibility mode and a night-vision flashlight, this is a fun game to play outdoors at night. However, an accuracy scope makes playing indoors possible when the weather isn’t cooperating.
If you want to entertain kids and teach them how to be responsible with animals, consider the Little Live Aqua Dragons. It’s perfect for children who want to hatch and grow their very own aquatic pets.
They’ll start by placing the eggs in water. Then, it will take around 48 hours for the tiny eggs to hatch and come to life. Once the dragons hatch, they’ll need to be fed and monitored.
LED lights and magnifiers are included to watch the dragons. You can peek in and watch them eat, swim and play. Designed for kids ages 6 and older, this mini aquarium comes with a care pledge certificate that they can proudly fill out and display.
In this quick board game, players build train routes across a map of the 20th-century U.S. The goal is to create the longest routes possible to earn the most points. Additionally, extra points are rewarded to players who build the longest continuous railway or who connect two distant cities to fulfill their Destination Tickets.
It takes most people just 15 minutes to learn how to play. This is a fast, fun and strategic game that’s best for kids ages 8 and up. Between 2 and 5 players can participate at once, so the whole family can join in. The average playtime is between 30 and 60 minutes per game.
If you’re looking for a new adventure, check out the expansion pack. You can also play alongside Alexa. Just say, “Alexa, launch Ticket to Ride” using an Echo-compatible device.
Constructed with 98% sand and 2% magic, Kinetic Sand will entertain them for hours. They can mold it, shape it and even pull it to create colorful sand art.
Kids love the way the sand feels and oozes through their fingers like a slow-moving liquid. It’s a perfect way to build up creative and sensory skills for kids ages 3 and up.
Each kit contains over 10 tools and molds to reveal unique designs. With five colors to choose between, including red, blue and rare white sand, they can mix and match colors to create new ones. A dome mold is included, along with a squisher plate, transformable sandbox and a clear knife to keep projects tidy.
When you can’t give them an actual pet, the FurReal Plum Curious Panda cub is an awesome alternative. This interactive plush toy is surprisingly lifelike and features over 100 sound and motion combinations.
Virtually every part of the animal moves, including its head, eyes, arms and nose. The entertainment isn’t just during the day, either. This panda transitions from being curiously playful during the day to playing soft music at night.
She’s a friend during the day and night and even comes with a bamboo bottle for snack time. Kids can listen to her coo and babble when it’s light and snuggle up with their fur buddy when it’s dark. Together, they’ll create lasting memories that will make this toy a worthwhile gift for kids ages 4 and up.
The LEGO MINDSTORMS Robot Inventor Building Set is a dream come true for creative kids. It contains nearly 1,000 pieces and will keep them entertained for hours. Since it’s relatively advanced, LEGO recommends this set for kids who are at least 10 years old.
Kids and adults can learn to build and program robots and vehicles with this kit, which offers five unique coding activities. For example, you can build Gelo, a walking robot that avoids obstacles, or Charlie, a quirky robot that dances and plays drums. An intelligent hub with an LED screen helps eager young learners express and explore their creativity.
If you have a kid who loves to perform, the Little Pretender Karaoke Machine is just the right gift. It comes with two mics to double the fun and entertainment. Unleash your little one’s inner diva with this set, which features dynamic stage effects and is designed for duets.
To get the full effect, you can play your own music. Just hook up your smartphone and start playing music. Kids as young as 3 will feel like a star thanks to multi-colored flashing stage lights and an applause effect.
If they’re too young to spend the night outdoors, they’ll feel prepared when the time comes with this camping play tent. A pretend campfire simulates real bonfires and even makes natural insect sounds. This set encourages them to spend more time outdoors.
Measuring 30″L x 30″W x 36″H, this spacious tent accommodates up to two kids at once. They can play indoors and even set up the lantern to read spooky stories after the sun sets.
Most tents are a hassle to set up and tear down, but this one sets up in seconds. It’s easy enough that the little ones can do it themselves. A carrying bag is included to store the tent when until they’re ready for another adventure.
Curious young chemists will learn the basics of making their own bath bombs with this activity kit. They’ll build the skills they need to make bath time fun with bright colors, delightful fragrances and fizzy bubbles. Everything they need is included to create up to 12 of their very own bath bombs right at home.
When the bath bombs are finished, it’s time to dunk them into the water. They’ll fizz and release a delightful strawberry kiwi fragrance that’s sure to make bath time fun again.
If you want a toy that will get your kids excited to spend time outside rather than in front of a screen, check out the Skyfort II All Cedar Wood swing set. It’s large enough to entertain the entire neighborhood, with various sections where they can swing, slide and climb. The swing set also includes a sun deck and a covered upper porch where they can hang out and relax.
Underneath is a lower deck complete with a sandbox, picnic table and a snack stand. No matter where they are on the set, they’ll have plenty of room to explore. It’s highly durable, with 100% cedar wood that won’t rot or decay outdoors.
It might look imposing, but this set is fairly easy to assemble. If you need assistance, check out the 3D-guided interactive assembly app, which works with Google and Apple devices.
The KID K’NEX building set inspires little hands to develop motor skills, think creatively and use spatial reasoning to create a masterpiece. Designed for children as young as 3, this set has 100 parts for curious young minds to explore. They can mix and match and build over 50 different creations.
Preschoolers are naturally curious and often try to follow what their big brothers and sisters are doing. While their older siblings are trying out more advanced puzzles, your little one will have a blast with this set. It also fosters a better understanding of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts & math) subjects.
The TINKERTOY 30 Model Super Building Set provides basic fun, but it’s anything but boring. It comes with 200 brightly colored pieces that snap together to create structures they can actually play with when they’re done. Each set contains an instruction sheet with 30 building ideas to help them get started.
Make learning exciting with this STEAM building set, which emphasizes science, technology, engineering, arts & math concepts. It’s an awesome way to keep them entertained and build their hand-eye coordination, fine motor skills, analytical skills and spatial awareness.
There is no “right” way to play, so kids won’t feel discouraged or overwhelmed. When they’re done, they can combine their toys with others, such as building roadways for their toy cars.
The Jasonwell Aqua Magic Doodle Mat is an exciting toy for kids with active imaginations. It’s also easy to use. Simply fill the magic pen with clean water and they can use it to draw all over the mat.
The drawings vanish in 10 minutes or less, so they can draw over and over again. There’s no mess, which makes cleaning up that much faster.
This doodling mat doesn’t contain any ink, paint or chemicals. It’s safe for kids and is recommended for children ages 3+. They can follow along with the design booklet or let their imaginations run wild. Traceable letters along the edge are a unique touch for little ones who are learning the alphabet.
The ARPEDIA Curiosity Q Full Kit is a thoughtful gift for little ones who are always on their iPad or tablet. Even if they wouldn’t normally pick up a book and read, the entire process is way more fun when they can explore subjects with augmented reality. It keeps kids entertained for hours and is a fun way to trick them into reading more.
Researched and developed for kids ages 4-9, the kit comes with 10 topics for curious young minds. There’s a subject for everyone, from space to animals to robots, weather and more. A tablet is required to use this toy. You can use iOS and Android devices, but they should run iOS 13 or Android 6 and above.
Encourage kids to be active and enjoy some fresh air with the Schwinn Roadster Tricycle. It’s a fun classic bike with a vintage style that’s sure to turn heads.
This tricycle for kids comes in several bright colors and adorable touches such as mustache-style cruiser bars and a classic bell. Little ones will love the flowing tassels, which flutter in the breeze as they pedal.
Schwinn is known for its sturdy bikes, and the Roadster tricycle is no exception. Its steel trike frame is highly durable and won’t tip as your little one learns how to ride. A low center of gravity makes it easy to ride as well as get on and off the bike.
The whole family can train to become ninja warriors with this NinjaSafe Obstacle Course. You’ll need two trees between 20 and 45 feet apart to get started. Kids will build strength and engage their core muscles to become stronger and more confident warriors as they tackle the course.
Each course includes 10 accessories to make spending time outdoors fun and rewarding. Some of the most popular ones include a climbing net, gymnastics rings, a monkey bar, a climbing ladder and a ninja wheel. They’ll work on strength and agility training, all while having a blast with their buddies.
Instead of crowding onto your family couch, your little one can relax on their very own plush animal chair. It’s soft and cozy, with a luxuriously cushy material that invites them to read, nap or play games.
Each chair features a durable polyester filling that won’t sag with frequent use. Parents also love how the cover is machine washable for easy cleaning.
If Pink Owl isn’t a good fit, there are several other styles. We love the Snoopy chair, which is guaranteed to be a hit among fans of the iconic Peanuts character. Other options include dragons, elephants, unicorns and more to delight the little ones on your list.
If your child loves playing with 12-inch fashion dolls, including Barbie, Disney Princess and L.O.L Surprise, this multi-level Majestic Mansion dollhouse will be an awesome addition to their collection. There’s plenty of room for their imaginations to run wild, with 4 levels and 8 rooms to explore. The structure is made of wood to ensure long-lasting memories.
This house contains several interactive features to make playtime more fun. For example, there are garage doors that open and close. A gliding elevator connects the second and third floors to easily transport dolls and their accessories between levels.
Although the house comes with 34 accessories, you can make it even more fun by including a few extras. One option is a wooden animal set with a dog, cat, bunny and food bowls. You can also include the KidKraft Wooden Poseable Doll Family of 7, which can be placed in the dollhouse or used for independent play.
Inspire them to make healthy choices when they’re older by starting them off with this Learning Resources Farmer’s Market Color Sorting Set. It’s packed with 30 colorful pieces to develop color recognition and teach valuable sorting skills. This set comes with 25 fruits and vegetables and 5 bushel baskets to make sorting fun.
Besides counting, the set works well for pretend shopping trips and playing in a toy kitchen. The baskets and fruits feature hard plastic that can withstand curious kids who try to chew on them or even fling them across the room.
One of the most useful gifts you can give an aspiring young astronomer is a telescope of their own. The NASA Lunar Telescope is an awesome value, with high-quality optical glass and a finder scope.
Help them locate the moon, then watch their faces light up as they zoom in for a closer look. An included tripod holds the scope steady so they can take in the entire lunar surface.
This scope is perfect for parents and kids to share in the joy of endless cosmic discoveries. A full-color learning guide is included to teach them about the moon, space and astronomy.
Fans of Jurassic World will jump at the chance to look like Blue, the beloved Velociraptor. Recommended for kids ages 6 and older, the Chomp ‘n Roar mask has realistic skin texture and color. The eyes even move for a full lifelike effect.
Kids also love how the mask roars. It purs when its jaws are open slightly, and roars at the highest level.
Although the mask looks heavy and bulky, kids find it surprisingly comfortable. A secure strap holds the mask tightly against heads of various sizes. Openings for the eyes and nose allow them to see clearly for maximum safety.
If you’re looking for a kid-friendly tablet that does it all, consider the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro. It’s fully loaded with over 20,000 apps they can use for learning and play and is guaranteed to keep them busy for hours.
Each Fire HD 10 tablet comes with a 1-year subscription with access to videos, songs, books, Audible books and games. The subscription will automatically renew each month, but you can cancel it at any time.
Even when the tablet is in curious little hands, you can still control the content. The web browser has integrated controls to filter inappropriate sites. You can also block or add specific sites to ensure a wholesome viewing experience.
Every kid needs some alone time, and these Candy Bila wireless headphones are great for getting into the groove. They produce a genuine studio sound, so their music and audiobooks sound amazing. The vocals are crisp and clear, with full dynamic bass for a rewarding listening experience.
Kids will love the bright colors and flashing LED lights. It’s an especially fun feature when they’re listening to music, as the lights dance and flash to the beat of the music. There are many Bluetooth headphones out there, but few have flashing lights like these to really stand out from the crowd.
This isn’t just another pretend baking set with fake ingredients. You can bond with your little ones and teach them valuable skills along the way with the BAKETIVITY Kit. It comes with all the dry ingredients, and they’re even pre-measured to make your life easier and preserve freshness.
Recommended for kids ages 6-12, this baking kit is sure to be a hit at their next sleepover or party. Even if you’re learning together, it’s a beginner-friendly activity that’s virtually failproof.
Instead of borrowing your phone again to take a picture, the Seckton Kids Selfie Camera helps capture the world around them. It even looks sophisticated, so they’ll feel like a real photographer. Designed for toddlers ages 3 and older, it’s a camera they can grow into.
For curious little ones who are intent on getting the best shots, this camera features autofocus and 1080P video to successfully capture amazing photos. They can snap shots of friends and families or adorable photos of themselves with a dedicated selfie mode. A voice recorder is included to make special moments more memorable.
Built for a rugged life with kids, the camera features non-toxic plastic and a shockproof shell for extra protection if it’s dropped. A lanyard makes it easily portable for all of life’s adventures.
The fact that this Beston Sports electric hoverboard is self-balancing should ease any concerns you might have about it being too challenging for beginners. Even if they’re trying out an electric scooter for the first time, they can learn to use it in just seconds. Learning is quick and easy, so they can hop on and start riding right away.
Numerous safety features keep your little ones safe as they explore. For example, LED running lights make the board more visible to others. There’s also a non-slip foot pad for improved traction. A charger is included, and the hover board meets safety standards for charging and electrical performance.
Equipped with a built-in Bluetooth speaker, they’ll have tons of fun as they ride. With its lights and music, the hover board is sure to turn heads.
If your kid is eager to create content, set them up with the KidiZoom Creator Cam. It’s designed for kids, but this video camera features HD video and even has special effects, such as time-lapse video, to make content creation fun.
This content creator camera is perfect for aspiring vloggers and influencers. Kids really love the green screen studio, which lets them shoot videos with over 20 animated backgrounds. They can also create their own backgrounds using their own photos, and even make people and objects disappear. Between takes, they can play one of the three integrated games.
Besides being easy to learn, the camera comes with everything they need to make quick changes. On-camera tools let them join photos to create time lapses, cut scenes and perform other awesome tricks.
The Original Stomp Rocket is 100% kid-powered and 100% fun. One stomp launches it up to 200 feet, or 20 stories high. All it takes is a running start and an enthusiastic jump to shoot the rocket into the sky. Four soft-tipped rockets are included with each set for maximum fun and safety.
Batteries aren’t required and the rocket can be set up anytime, anywhere. It features a durable tripod stand with adjustable angles to ensure each launch is successful.
Easy to assemble and store, this rocket provides year-round fun and entertainment. It’s recommended for kids ages 5 and up and is an awesome gift to help get them away from the screen.
If you’re looking for a toy that can keep them entertained for hours, consider the YEEBAY Shooting Game. It’ll keep them busy as the kids try to fire into the various pockets to earn as many points as possible. Each gun is loaded with soft foam balls that won’t hurt if they decide to shoot each other rather than the target.
Players as young as 6 can have duels and try to improve their scores from previous rounds. Every time they launch a ball, it will be captured in the included net. Besides protecting your household items, this handy setup also prevents balls from getting lost under couches and chairs.
For a young train enthusiast, unboxing a train set such as The Polar Express is a really memorable experience. This set comes ready to play and sets up easily, so they can play right away.
Besides a steam locomotive, the set contains an observation car and passenger coach. There are 24 curved and 8 straight track pieces to build a complete track.
The Polar Express even looks and sounds like a real train with authentic train sounds and announcements. There’s also a bell and whistle. At the front of the train, a working headlight illuminates the track and makes it easier to see the set at night.
If you’re really looking to spoil your kids, check out The Polar Express LionChief. It’s Bluetooth-enabled and also has puffing smoke, customized announcements and a maintenance-free motor for long-lasting performance.
Aspiring young athletes can jump-start their careers with the SKLZ Pro Mini Hoop Basketball System. Equipped with a height-adjustable pole, it’s a hoop they can grow into as they get older.
The height can be easily adjusted between 3 and 7 feet for junior players and older ones. It’s a fun choice for yard or even poolside play. Integrated wheels make it easy to move the hoop system around.
Constructed with a polycarbonate shatterproof backboard, the material is built to last. It also features an all-weather net for year-round use. You can even move it inside if the weather isn’t cooperating, so they’ll never miss a practice session or game.
If you don’t have room for the hoop system or are looking for alternatives for indoor play, we recommend the Franklin Sports Over The Door Basketball Hoop. It simply mounts over the door and is ideal for perfecting 3-point shots. Constructed with shatterproof material, this hoop is just what beginner basketball players need.
Curious kids can explore everything from national flags and landmarks to languages spoken in each country with the i-Poster My World Interactive Map.
It’s a fun educational gift for kids ages 5+ who are eager to learn more about the world around them. Complete with over 1,000 facts and questions about our planet, it’s an awesome gift for the entire family.
This map can be used as a play mat or hung up on the wall. If you’re unsure whether the material will hold up, consider adding a fabric frame around it for additional support.
Your little ones might not be big enough to help you in the kitchen yet, but they’ll get a head start with the Step2 Fun with Friends Kitchen.
This culinary set comes with realistic lights and sounds for a lifelike home play experience. It’s a fun way to introduce kids to cooking and meal preparation without making a mess.
They can prepare meals like a top chef, as the plastic kitchen comes with an assortment of appliances, tools and cookware. There’s even a pretend sink to wash dishes after dinner, complete with a swivel faucet. Hanging hooks keep everything neat and tidy.
If you’re looking for a gift that will help them stay focused and build design skills, consider Spirograph. It’s been around for generations, but this 50th-anniversary edition is bigger than ever.
Complete with twice as many gears, it offers kids ages 8 and up numerous ways to create stunning shapes.
Each set comes with everything they need to create a masterpiece. Besides a design guide book, there are design pens, precision rings, design pads and other accessories. This set is recommended for intermediate skill levels. If your little one is just learning, this will be a fun experience for both of you.
If you don’t believe happiness can come in the form of soap and a wand, it’s time to check out the WOWMAZING Giant Bubble Kit. Sometimes, simpler is better, and that’s why this bubble kit stands out. It’s a fun gift that the entire family can use, with four wands to create tons of bubbles at once.
Offering 10 pouches of bubble concentrate, there’s enough solution to make up to 3 gallons of large bubbles. Even better, it’s non-toxic and biodegradable, so it’s safe for kids and the environment. If you’re not yet a master bubble creator, the included guide will help you perfect your skills.
Make her feel like royalty with the FoxPrint My First Princess Make Up Kit. This set has the makeup and tools she needs to play dress up and learn to look glamorous. The little princess in your life will find everything from lip gloss to eye shadow to lipstick and nail polish to look like a star.
Not only is this set non-toxic, it’s also washable. She can play around with the vibrant colors and textures for hours without making a mess. This kit is full of goodies she can share with her friends for a fun play date.