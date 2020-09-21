101 Best Toys for 4 Year Old Boys 2020 (Updated!)

Every year at Heavy.com, we round up numerous gift lists containing the year’s best new toys, our personal picks for the top toys from last year, and more so that your shopping experience can be as pain-free as possible.

The list below narrows down the present ideas to create a massive list of the best toys for 4-year-old boys 2020 has to offer.

Whether you’re looking for educational toys, outdoor toys, Star Wars stuff, or toys to help with their development, the list below contains the best gift ideas for the 4-year-old boy in your life.

What Do You Get a 4-Year-Old Boy for His Birthday?

If the 4-year-old boy isn't your own, and you're shopping for a birthday party that your child is attending, the general rule of thumb is to stay between the $20 and $40 range when picking out a present. And given that your child will have many other birthday parties to go to throughout the year, you're going to want to stay closer to that $20 range as best as possible (it adds up, and before you know it, you don't have enough for your morning Starbucks latte).

Some of the best gifts in the price range are the Play-Doh Touch Shape to Life Studio, the Riorand Comics Cartoon Dress Up Costume Pack, and the classic Little Tikes TotSports T-Ball Set.

Educational Toys for 4-Year-Old Boys

There are plenty of great educational toys available in 2020. In fact, many of the top toy companies have shifted focus to create even more educational toys this year than ever before. One of my personal favorite choices for kids at this age is the Melissa & Doug Wooden Play Food Set. The more you get your kids exposed to food groups and the importance of a balanced diet, the more successful you're going to be with mealtimes in the future.

The LEGO Classic Medium Creative Box is also a fantastic choice for 4-year-olds, as it will help to unlock his creativity.

