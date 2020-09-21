101 Best Toys for 4 Year Old Boys 2020 (Updated!)

Every year at Heavy.com, we round up numerous gift lists containing the year’s best new toys, our personal picks for the top toys from last year, and more so that your shopping experience can be as pain-free as possible.
The list below narrows down the present ideas to create a massive list of the best toys for 4-year-old boys 2020 has to offer.
Whether you’re looking for educational toys, outdoor toys, Star Wars stuff, or toys to help with their development, the list below contains the best gift ideas for the 4-year-old boy in your life.
If you’re after one of the best toys for 4-year-old boys out there, the IVI Mini City Thick 3D Kids Play Rug is absolutely one to consider.
Think back to when you were a kid. How many hours did you lose playing on the carpet coming up with stories and adventures?
This play rug is simply amazing. This isn’t a flat rug, oh no. This monster toy has indents and multiple highly-detailed areas to play within.
Plus, this thing is designed with kids in mind. It’s hypo-allergenic, anti-static, stain-resistant, and is made from non-toxic dyes and fabric. It’s also really easy to clean.
Seriously, if you’ve got a selection of toy cars, this is one toy they’re going to cherish.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The Paw Patrol Super Paws 2-in-1 Transforming Mighty Pups Jet Command Center is one of the best Paw Patrol toys around.
This thing has so much going for it. It’s great as a huge plane to jettison around the room, the shell opens up to reveal a command center inside, and the front of the ship? That bit blasts off into its own mini ship. How cool is that?
This set also comes with an exclusive Ryder figure. If your child already has the pups, they’re going to want Ryder next I can guarantee.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
If you took everything young kids like and rolled it into one neat little package, you’d totally get the Playmobil Barn with Silo.
Kids LOVE animals, so anything with animal toys in is going to go down well. Likewise, if they get to care for said animals, you just know they’re going to get a lot of joy out of it (and it teaches them about caring for others!).
The barn itself is easy to set up, comes with moving doors, and there’s a selection of figures, including farmers, a horse, cow, and a host of farmyard animals to help bring this set to life.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Age 4 is one of my favorite ages for one reason and one reason only: that means it’s LEGO time! That’s right, at age 4, the LEGO company officially gives the recommendation to play with LEGOs (which is why on any classic LEGO set you’ll see ages 4-99 on the front of the box).
The best option, in my expert opinion, is to just pick up the LEGO Classic Medium Creative Brick Box (as opposed to picking up one of the hundreds of different types of LEGO sets available). The classic box will allow him to unlock his creativity by designing with LEGOs. There are 484 pieces in a box and it has over 35 different colors. It also includes 18 tires and wheel rims so that he can design cars and planes and the like!
Can you ever go wrong with Paw Patrol toys? No. Never.
The Paw Patrol My Size Lookout Tower is one of the hottest Paw Patrol toys right now. Every kid wants the HQ, and with a giant slide going around the outside, this toy is pure high-octane fun!
This set also comes with a Police car, two pup toys, and a few accessories to deck your pups out in.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Razor pretty much made scooters cool again many years ago, and they’ve become the #1 scooter brand in America. While the original Razor scooter is a bit too heavy and big for a 4 year old, the Razor Jr. Folding Kiddie Kick Scooter is the perfect size. It also uses a 3-wheel design, instead of the normal 2, to provide your child with greater stability. It also folds down for easy storage, and the deck is slip resistant.
Paw Patrol is one of the most popular children’s television shows, so it’s likely that your 4 year old is watching it. If that’s the case, check out the Paw Patrol Sea Patroller, an awesome-looking transforming vehicle with lights and sounds.
It uses drop-down wheels to go from the sea to land, taking pups on exciting new missions. It comes with a Ryder figure, an octopus, and a cool-looking ATV.
The Sea Patroller made our list of the best Paw Patrol toys available right now.
Hasbro sent me the Hasbro GI Joe Classified Series for review a while back and I cannot get enough of them.
As someone who grew up on GI Joe, Hasbro had to get this range right. If you come at nostalgia, you’d best not miss.
It’s wild just how much attention to detail Hasbro has paid. Every figure feels and looks as you’d expect. It’s not the obvious stuff like recreating a look, but smaller elements like Snake Eyes having his black backpack or Destro coming with his briefcase.
Just to shoot really off-topic for a second, the detail in Destro’s briefcase is the most over the top thing I’ve ever seen, and a sign of just how much effort Hasbro has put into making this range the best it can be. Seriously, if you end up grabbing a Destro figure, inspect the case. You will come away impressed.
On the articulation side of things, Hasbro has nailed it – but then that’s not really much of a surprise. Hasbro’s Marvel Legends series is the best in the industry when it comes to articulation, so I’ll always expect the best.
The only major gripe I had is that balancing Snake Eyes with his backpack isn’t as easy as it should be. But then the bag is a solid lump of plastic, and you can switch it out for the sword and sheath, so it’s not a deal-breaker at all.
The whole series is on another level, and whether you’re looking to share your youth with your kids or are discovering GI Joe for the first time, you won’t go wrong with this killer series of must-have figures.
You can find the full range below.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Playmobil is perfect for younger kids who’ve outgrown toddler toys and want something meatier to sink their teeth into.
The Playmobil Camping Mega Set is one of the Best Playmobil Sets around.
It’s easy to set up, and let’s face it, anything with wheels is sure to keep kids entertained. Not only that, the top pops easily off so kids can play with their toys on the inside, and there are storage areas built into the van to house accessories.
If you’re after a non-violent toy that’s going to keep their interest, you can never go wrong with Playmobil.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Keeping your kids occupied, especially in the colder months when they can’t play outside, can be super tough. And, if you’re dealing with a child who doesn’t have a brother or sister to play with, the need to keep them amused all day is a challenge that will prevent you from getting done whatever you need to get done around the house.
With that in mind, Fisher-Price has created the Think & Learn Teach ‘n Tag Movi, one of the coolest robot toys for preschoolers we’ve seen yet. It has 3 ways to play: Alpha Fun Actions, Think & Move Shapes, and Learn & Play Games. Movi is equipped with 60 different animated faces that change during play. He will teach preschoolers how to follow directions, some critical thinking skills, and he’ll keep them up and moving as he plays, dances, and teaches your 4 year old.
Is your child always asking for your phone or tablet? Sure, nothing is more obnoxious than your 4 year old continually asking you to hand it over, but they’re probably not quite ready for a kids tablet just yet. That’s why VTech has created the Little Apps Tablet. It has a color changing screen, letter buttons, and a piano keyboard, and it has 12 different learning activities, each with progressive learning levels. It also has automatic shut-off so you don’t have to worry about battery drain. It’s also colorful and visually stimulating enough to make your kids forget that they ever wanted yours.
One of the hottest new toys of the year comes from FurReal, and this year, they’re introducing the FurReal Roarin’ Tyler, an animatronic playful tiger that plays with your kids. He responds in various ways, including playfully bowing, roaring, and responding when he’s given his play toy rubber chicken. He has over 100 sound and motion combinations, and he’s recommended for ages 4 years and up, making him one of the best gifts for 4 year old boys.
Getting your 4 year old boy active shouldn’t be hard to begin with, but this Little Tikes TotSports T-Ball Set will make it even easier. It’s a tee set that comes with 5 plastic balls, and it has an adjustable height. It’s a great way to also build your child’s motor skills and coordination, not to mention helping them develop a homerun swing.
Fisher-Price has tried this concept before, but the new Think & Learn Smart Cycle refines and perfects the older model. It has 3 ways to play: Driving, Gaming, and Racing, and the way it works is that the more your kids pedal the bike the more they’ll be able to play and learn. The handlebars move and have joystick functionality so that your 4 year old can use the free Smart Cycle Mission to Tech City app to learn and play games. It’s compatible with most devices, including iPad, Apple TV, Android tablets, Android TV, FireTV, and more.
Transforming vehicles are in right now, making the Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Charged Up Chase Transforming Deluxe Vehicle a safe bet for a gift.
Not only is this a car, with a few twists this deceptively larger vehicle transforms into a hovercraft. Cool or what?
It also features lights and sounds and comes with a Chase figure. Who doesn’t love Chase?
It’s a solid gift choice, and perfect for the younger Paw Patrol fans out there.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
A well-made art easel is hard to come by, as most that you’ll find at a Toys R’ Us or Wal-mart are made with cheap plastic. But, Hape does things differently. The Hape All-in-One Wooden Kid’s Art Easel is a wodden easelw ith a magnetic whiteboard on one side and a chalkboard on the other. It uses entirely non-toxic finishes to keep your kids safe. It has 3 paint pots and it comes with a paper roll that’s replaceable. What’s most impressive, though, is that it’s also height-adjustable, so it can grow with your 4 year old as he gets older.
One of the best board games for kids of 2017 is the new Soggy Doggy game from Spin Master Games. It’s an action-packed game that’s recommended for 4 years and up. The object of the game is to be the first to race around the board and the bathtub. However, if the doggy gets soaked, you’re sent back to start. It’s great with 2-4 players. And, it requires three AA batteries.
The Touch Shape to Life Studio allows players to bring their unique Play-Doh creations into a virtual world through an app on their tablet or smartphone. Think Bloxels, but with Play-Doh. You can buy a starter bundle that includes 36 cups of Play-Doh.
This will easily become one of the favorite toys of your 4 year old, as he’ll love seeing his monsters and creations come to life on screen.
We’ve seen some cool Batman toys in our lifetime, but none of them will be as cool as the Imaginext DC Super Friends Batbot Xtreme. This awesome-looking Batman robot stands at over 2 feet tall, and it has the coolest features any 4 year old would love. It has massive wings, punching fists that they can punch with, projectile launchers, a Batman motorcycle, and even a voice changer! Inside his abdomen is a secret headquarters and hidden elevator, that allows Batman to get inside the cockpit. My only wish is that they made an adult-size model so that I can pilot one as well.
Automoblox are high quality wooden toys that are built to last and grow with your child. They’re made out of German beech wood with a non-toxic finish for safety. These Mini S9/C9/T9 all come together in a pack of three. One of them has a red top and red wheels, another blue top and blue wheels, and green.
What makes these more than just wooden cars is that they have a unique and universal connector system that allows your child to interchange parts, meaning your child can change out wheels, tops, rims, front, and rear of the car.
The new Teddy Ruxpin brings the old bear into 2017. The new Teddy has already become the number one new release in plush interactive toys, and he’ll surely sell out quickly before we even reach the holiday season.
This time, Teddy can be synced to an app on your smartphone or tablet (iOS or Android) and he’ll read and sing with your children. He has animated color LCD eyes that have over 40 animations, and he has an animatronic mouth that syncs to what he’s saying. Best of all is that he doesn’t actually require the app to play, and we found that our 4 year old actually preferred to play without the iPad.
Finding toys that can be used both inside and outdoors can also be tough, but Kidoozie has it down. Check out the Kidoozie Foam Pogo Jumper, which works for children of all sizes (and adults up to 250 pounds). It has soft comfortable handles and a cushiony base that make it comfortable for your child to jump on. It’s intended for use both indoor and outdoor, and it squeaks with every hop. It’s a simple design that appeals to everyone, which is why it’s one of our favorite toys for 4 year old boys this holiday season.
Disney will never go out of style, and that’s why Fisher-Price has so many great Disney-licensed toys available for youngsters. The Disney Mickey and the Roadster Racers is a 3-level garage playset that comes with Mickey, a hot rod, snap-on exhaust pipes, engine, spoiler, and more accessories. If you’re kid is a Mickey Mouse fan and loves cars, this is a great gift option.
A slight twist on the Original Stomp Rocket. The Original Stomp Rocket Jr. Glow comes with 4 glow-in-the-dark foam rockets, making it a great option for night play. Take it outside when it’s dark out (or in a dark room) and watch these glowing rockets shoot into the air using nothing but the power of their own stomping.
While smart watches are never going to catch on like Apple and Samsung might want them to, there is one market where smartwatches make sense: the kid space. With VTech bringing many different types of tech toys for kids to the market, we shouldn’t be too surprised to see a smart watch for them as well. Check out the VTech Kidizoom Smartwatch DX2. It has two different cameras for videos and selfies, a monster catching game, a motion sensor, and over 50 different clock faces. There are also more games that can be downloaded (for free!) right from VTech with a Micro USB cable.
He’ll mostly use it to snap pictures and take videos right from his wrist, but he’ll have a LOT of fun doing so.
A giant, mega-bus for less than $20? You can’t beat that, and Toysmith is a great name-brand in the toy industry. The bus is 5″ in length, and it uses pullback and launch mechanics. It’s big, it’s yellow, and it’s going to school! The manufacturer recommended age says 5 years and up, but there’s absolutely no reason why your 4 year old shouldn’t play with this.
Marble racers are incredibly fun for kids, and they help to fuel your child’s imagination and creativity. With this Marble Run Railway, he’ll get 105 pieces that will allow him to build an awesome marble track, and he’ll be able to race multiple marbles at once. Careful, though — the balls are small, so keep a close eye on him while he’s around it.
Toys don’t need all the bells and whistles to be considered great, and that’s where the Yeonha Toys Pull Back Vehicles 12 pack shines. It comes with 12 pull back and race cars, including a 6 pack of racing cars and a 6 pack of bigger construction vehicles. The cars are made out of non-toxic PVC material. The set is highly rated on Amazon, holding a 4.2 out of 5.0 star rating from over 380 customers.
What kid doesn’t love to dress up as his favorite superhero? This awesome 5 pack of costumes from RioRand gives him five of the most popular superheroes to choose from: Batman, The Flash, Superman, Spider-Man, and Captain America. Each costume consists of a cape and a mask, and although Superman doesn’t wear a mask (nor does the Flash or Spider-Man wear a cape), he’ll still look super cool as his favorite hero.
Although not new for 2017, one of VTech’s best toys for 4 year old boys is the KidiBeats Kids Drum Set. It’s the #1 best selling kids drum toy on the market, and it has an impressive 4.3 out of 5.0 star review from 2,000 customers on Amazon. It has three drumpads and a cymbal, and each makes a unique sound. Each drum has its own LED light, so when it’s hit, it illuminates.
The KidiBeats drum set also has 4 modes of play: Free Play, Letters, Numbers, and Follow-Along.
In fact, one of the toys we got in our STEM Club subscription retails for $40, and it’s the Kids First Automobile Engineer Kit. It’s specifically engineered for preschoolers, and it comes with big, chunky building pieces that are perfect for little hands. It comes with 70 pieces, and they can build a variety of different vehicles with it using the included instructions or their imagination.
If you’re in one of the southern states where your kids are able to play with outdoor toys year round, check out the best bouncer on the market, the Little Tikes Jump n’ Slide Bouncer. It is enclosed with netting on 3 sides for safety, and the forth side has a slide for them to get in and out on.
It uses continuous airflow from a blower and super tiny holes to ensure that the seams never burst.
It measures 12′ x 9′ x 6′
Fitting in exercise when you’ve got a busy life isn’t easy. Trust me, I get it. That’s why toys like the Fisher-Price Harley-Davidson Tough Trike are such a great investment.
When the weather’s nice, nothing beats cycling around the backyard. It’s fun and it’s good for them.
What’s especially great about this trike is the wheels are designed to last and the handlebars have been designed for kids, making them easy to hold and control.
One thing to note, this toy is exclusive to Amazon, so you won’t find it anywhere else.
Recommended Ages: 2 to 5 Years
For something not so cutesy — although that’s hard to achieve with BB-8 — check out the 9.5″ talking BB-8 droid figure from the Disney Store. It players more than 17 sound effects heard in Episode 7, and its body and head moves. It includes two detachable antennas and has two modes. It’s made mostly of plastic, and it has been painted to replicate BB-8’s look. It’s powered by 4 AA batteries, and he’s ready to round out your Resistance team with his signature beeps and boops.
The cuteness of BB-8 and the cuteness of plush toys just had to come together, right? This BB8 plush by Underground Toys “talks” — and by talks I mean he beeps like he does in the movie. He’s soft, and cute, and what more could you possibly want from a Star Wars plush toy?
Of course, it wouldn’t be a new popular movie without Funko Pop officially getting their hands on it for some great The Force Awakens toys. Their BB-8 bobble-head brings the cute little droid to your desktop, bobbling about similar to how his head really moves in the movie. Unfortunately, it’s without any beeping, but we’ve always loved Funko Pop’s vinyls. BB-8 is no exception.
When it comes to toys for 4 year old boys, you can never go wrong with RC cars.
This Prextex Pack of 2 Cartoon RC Cars gets the balance just right. The controls are easy to understand, and the toys are chunky and colorful.
The only downside is this set needs three AA batteries per car and two AA batteries for each of the remotes. That’s 10 batteries in total, and they’re not included. I know, it’s a drag. A 20 pack of Duracell AA Batteries isn’t super expensive, though.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Sometimes the simplest gifts are the best. These Compact Mini Binoculars for Kids may not be the most exciting toy in the world, but you just know they’re going to get a kick out of zooming in on life’s little secrets.
Picture them whizzing around the garden looking at birds in the distance or zooming in on creepy crawlies. Doesn’t that sound like fun if you’re a four-year-old?
This set also comes with a lanyard and a carry case to keep the binoculars nice and clean when they’re not in use.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Every young boy needs to, at some point, own a walkie talkie. Them’s the rules. It’s a rite of passage.
These Walkie Talkies for Kids tick all the boxes. They’re super light at 90 grams each, are easy to hold and use, and feature a three-mile range, meaning chatting between rooms or the garden should remain uninterrupted.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Kids love being able to build things, and Lincoln Logs remains a popular alternative to Lego.
There are 111 pieces to set, all of which are made from real wood.
They all slot together easily, too, which makes them perfect for younger kids.
Not only that, they also come in a rather handy plastic tin, so tidying up when they’re finished is a breeze.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
The Think Gizmos Take Apart Toy Racing Car is super cool.
I’ve mentioned before how kids love to build. With this car, they both build and take it apart.
These kind of toys are great for not only getting kids thinking about how different things work, but also with developing their motor control. They’ll need to grab the tool and screw and unscrew parts. It’s a great, fun little workout.
This car also has lights and sounds, too, which are sure to go down a treat.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Peppa Pig remains one of the most popular shows with under-fives, so a Peppa toy is a safe bet for a gift.
Peppa Pig’s Transforming Campervan Feature Playset comes with Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig, Peppa, and George figures, a campervan, and a selection of fun accessories for a camping trip.
The campervan itself is really cool. Kids love anything with wheels, and the fact the top flips over to reveal a bed and shower is sure to impress.
Recommended Ages: 24 Months and Up
If your child loves watching online videos, chances are they’ll be a fan of Blippi.
This Blippi Mini Vehicle 2 Pack is great value given it’s a licensed product. It’s affordable, and still really well made (it’s made by Jazwares, so that’s no surprise, really!).
This set comes with two cars – a firetruck and excavator – both of which have Blippi plopped in the middle.
If your little one’s a huge Blippi fan, don’t forget there’s a whole range of Blippi toys to explore.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
You know what else kids can never get enough of? Dinosaurs.
This TEMI Dinosaur Toys and Activity Play Mat is everything you could need, and is easily one of the Best Dinosaur Toys.
It comes with a selection of chunky dinosaur figures, and the mat is large enough for around four kids to sit on and play.
Best of all, it all comes in a box with a carry handle, so when it comes to clearing up time, just throw everything in the box and SHAZAM, everything’s tidy once more. What’s not to love?
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
To boldly go where no four-year-old has gone before. That’s the idea behind the Playmobil Mars Research Vehicle. It is perfect for role-playing adventures!
This set comes with a mini Mars Rover-style spacecraft and an astronaut figure as well as a selection of accessories for exploring.
Just keep in mind, this toy is geared towards kids six years and up, so be sure to give it the once over once it’s all built.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up.
Planes, like cars, are always a destination of fun for kids.
The Tuko Transport Cargo Airplane Car Toy Play Set features a lightweight airplane with a slide that opens up to reveal a cargo area full of toy cars.
There’s even a space for the included helicopter toy to land.
In terms of affordability and fun, this set has it all.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Got an active child? Then stop what you’re doing and get them this Fisher-Price Harley Tough Trike.
When the sun’s out, nothing beats kicking back in the garden with a glass of lemonade in hand as the little one boosts around the grass in a trike.
Seriously, they have fun and you get to chill. What more could you ask for?
Recommended Ages: 2 to 5 Years
Kids love doing voices for their toys. Now, with the Batman Voice Changing Mask, they can sound just like the Dark Knight.
This durable mask comes with 15 different phrases alongside the ability to modify your own voice by speaking normally. Cool!
While this is designed for ages 4 and up, I’m pretty sure there are a few adults out there who’d get a kick out this. I know I would!
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
I don’t know if you’ve ever needed to hammer or screw in something with a kid about, but whenever you do, they always want to join in.
Kids love playing with tools, irrelevant of whether they know how to use them or not.
If you’re after something to sate their interest, this Kids Size Construction Yard Toy Pack comes with a chainsaw, saw, mask, eye goggles, and measuring tape.
Recommended Ages: 24 Months and Up
The Heroes of Goo Jit Zu Marvel toys are good, dumb fun. They’re squeezy, stretchy, and great for throwing around.
Think Stretch Armstrong, only Marvel, and you’ll have a good idea of what this toy line is all about.
What I absolutely love about these is how much thought has gone into the design. They look the part, sure, but then there are little touches like Spider-Man being full of little webs. It’s such a neat little twist.
These things also double up as a great stress toy. They’re in the realm of fidget toys in that you can sit still just squeezing it and end up feeling relaxed.
The full line includes Spider-Man, Hulk, Iron Man, and Captain America.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Role-playing helps build a child’s imagination, gets them practicing conversations with themselves, and is all-round good fun.
That’s why I can’t recommend these Superhero Capes for Kids enough.
Kids love dressing up and kids love superheroes – it’s a match made in heaven!
Although these don’t appear to be officially licensed, they are of a high quality and are safe.
Each of the capes and masks appear to be based on Captain America, Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Iron Man.
Recommended Ages: 3 to 10 Years
The Gilobaby Kids Robot Toy is super cute and it’s easy to use.
So, what does this cutebot do? It can respond to commands. So if you say “Come here,” it’ll drive on over. Cool or what? Definitely ask it to dance. You won’t regret it.
Not only does it react to commands, it can also record and playback your voice with a press of its tummy.
It’s a fun toy that’s sure to become your child’s new best friend.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
What happens when you cross Paw Patrol with Hot Wheels? You get the Paw Patrol True Metal Mighty Meteor Die-Cast Track Set.
Load in the exclusive Charged Up Chase True Metal Vehicle into the jet launcher and watch as Chase is blasted at high speeds around the track.
Although I make the Hot Wheels connection, this set is actually a lot easier to understand, making it perfect for 4-year-olds.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Fun fact: Reading from a young age makes kids more likely to read when they’re older.
With that in mind, and because parents are always busy and can’t always read to their kids, check out the Paw Patrol Me Reader.
This pack features a whopping eight books and a Me Reader. Simply select the book and the Me Reader will read it aloud as your child follows along.
It’s great for when you can’t read to them and best of all, it doesn’t break the bank. What’s not to love?
Recommended Ages: 2 Years and Up
Spider-Man. Spider-Man. Reads to kids when you cannot.
The Spider-Man Me Reader is perfect for when you’re busy but want your child to learn.
As I’ve mentioned elsewhere, reading from a young age makes them more likely to read as an adult. But given how hectic our lives are, we can’t always read to them every day.
That’s where the Spider-Man Me Reader comes in. Kids grab one of the eight books then match it to the Me Reader. The Me Reader will then reads the book aloud as they follow along or look at the beautiful illustrations.
You really can’t beat Me Readers for when you’re strapped for time.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
When the weather’s nice, nothing beats running through the KKONES Sprinkler Pad.
This mat has a 68-inch diameter and is really easy to set up. Just plug in a hose and turn it on. That’s it!
It’s also made from a heavy-duty PVC material, meaning it isn’t going to break any time soon.
Sure, this is a very seasonal toy, but if you get nice weather where you live, it’s a no-brainer.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Talking Robot toys are all the rage right now.
This cutesy little robot will repeat what your child says back to them in a fun robo-voice as its eye light up.
In terms of build quality, the moving parts rotate 360 degrees, making it harder for kids to snap them.
And, best of all, it’s super affordable.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
The Shifu Orboot Augmented Reality Interactive Globe For Kids is so freaking cool.
This app-based toy brings the globe to life. Just load the app on your compatible device, aim it at an area on the globe and you’ll see facts about the country along with animals which, thanks to augmented reality, look like they’re really on the globe.
It’s such a cool toy. It’s perfect for getting your kids learning while they’re at home in a way that’s fun and engaging.
Just keep in mind you will one of the compatible devices below:
- iPad 5th gen & above
- iPad Air all models
- iPad Pro All models
- iPad Mini 2 & above
- iPhone 6 & above
- Android 3GB RAM and above (not Kindles)
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Pop Up Pirate is a fun, simple game anyone of any age can play.
Take it in turns stabbing the barrel with a plastic sword, then whoever makes the pop up pirate pop loses.
It’s so easy to understand even the most game-adverse kids or parents will know what to do.
Plus it’s on the lower end of the price scale which is always a nice surprise.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Ben 10 is still really popular with younger kids. The hook of Ben 10 is a child who turns into different aliens. What kid wouldn’t want to get in on that?
That’s why toys like the Ben 10 Armored Cannonbolt Figure is such a smart gift idea.
While this toy does feature articulation, it’s nice and chunky, so breaking it isn’t going to be easy.
They’re also relatively affordable, which is always a nice bonus.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Ben 10 Omni-Launch Battle Figures is easily one of the best Ben 10 toys.
This thing is a lot of fun. It’s an Omnitrix (Ben’s watch that allows him to transform) with a twist.
Place these Transformers-like discs into the watch, press a button, and the discs will shoot out and transform into a different alien.
The three aliens in this pack are Four Arms, Cannonbolt, and Wildfire.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Ben 10 Omni-Glitch Heroes: Ben-Heatblast-Shock Rock has a really cool hook.
This line of Ben 10 toys is totally customizable. Don’t want Ben’s head? Pull it off and whack the Heatblast head on. Don’t want Heatblast’s arms? Again, yank them off and put Shock Rock’s on.
It’s a fun idea. Kids love building and they love Ben 10, so why not combine the two?
This pack features limbs from three different characters in Ben, Heatblast, and Shock Rock.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
After some good, simple fun? Go with this Whack A Frog Game.
You’ve heard of whack a mole, but this time you’re hitting frogs.
This is a solid development toy. There’s also a handy LCD counter to keep track of high scores so you can get the whole family playing.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
I got sent The DinoMazing Dino Egg Decorator a while ago to have a play with and my family had a blast with it.
It’s got everything kids love. Dinosaur toys, egg decorating, slime – it’s all the things young boys adore.
What’s cool here is the spinner. Place an egg into the pod, turn it on and the egg spins. Gently hold one of the colors on the egg and it’ll run the color around the outside.
It’s Easter egg decorating like nothing you’ve tried before.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
The Duplo Super Heroes Lab has just about everything you could want from a set.
On the toy front, we’ve got Duplo figures of Captain America, Spider-Man, and Iron Man. The three kids want, essentially.
Over on the building side of things, there’s a lab to build with a rather stylish robotic arm.
You also get Cap’s motorbike to whizz toys around on.
As I say, it’s got everything you could possibly ask for and it’s not super expensive. Great news or what?
Recommended Ages: 2 Years and Up
The Lego sets aimed at younger kids are exceptional. They’re just as much fun to put together, only simplified for younger builders.
The LEGO Marvel Spider-Man The Menace of Mysterio set is a 163-piece pack broken down into smaller steps. While putting the larger sections together is nice and simple, areas like the arms will require kids to follow the instructions and therefore learn something about building.
The whole thing features Mysterio, Spider-Man, and Spider-Gwen mini-figures as well as a buildable mech and bank vault.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
The Lego Duplo Disney Pixar Toy Story Train is another great first Lego set.
Duplo is much larger than traditional Lego bricks, making it easier for younger kids to grip and snap into place.
It’s cool. Plus kids love being able to whizz cars, trucks, and trains around the floor. What more could you ask for?
This set so much more than just a toy. After all, building helps cognitive development.
This set features Woody, Buzz, and a buildable train and a handful of accessories.
Recommended Ages: 2 Years and Up
The Lego Disney Pixar’s Toy Story 4 Carnival Thrill Set is great fun. Kids get to build their own rollercoaster! What could be better?
This set sits comfortably between Duplo and Lego. It’s a lot of larger Lego pieces that fit together easily but without being over-sized like Duplo.
Alongside the rollercoaster tracks and cars, you also get a Buzz and Alien mini-figure as well as a food stand for some role-playing action.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
The Lego Disney Pixar’s Toy Story 4 RV Vacation Set is full of role-play potential.
Whenever picking out toys, it’s worth thinking about how it benefits them. Role-playing adventures gets kids practicing speech in conversations, grows their imagination, and the Lego aspect helps to build their problem-solving skills.
This Toy Story 4 set covers all of the above. Just think about how many adventures they can have with their own Lego campervan? The possibilities are endless.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
The Lego Duplo Town Truck & Tracked Excavator Pack is great if you’re after something fun that won’t break the bank.
This set has kids building a tractor and a dump truck. As this is Duplo, it’s all really straight forward. Larger, chunky pieces that all clip together easily. It’s perfect for newcomers.
If it’s affordable fun you’re after – maybe for another child’s party? – this set is sure to go down well.
Recommended Ages: 2 Years and Up
The Imaginext Shark Bite Pirate Ship is a great option if you’re after one of the larger Imaginext sets.
The Shark Bite ticks all the role-play boxes. There’s a lot of adventures kids can have with a set like this. Not only that, but there’s also the usual Imaginext interactive secrets to find, like using the red disc with a toy to activate different areas of the ship.
You also get two pirate-themed Imaginext figures along with a selection of neat accessories.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
For the Batman fans out there, check out the Imaginext DC Super Friends The Joker Laff Factory.
This set comes with a Joker Imaginext figure as well as a fairground playset, featuring a dunk tank, a tilt-o-hurl, and it shoots off plastic fireworks.
It’s a fun little set with a rather friendly price-tag to go alongside it.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
I absolutely love the Imaginext DC Super Friends Ninja Armor Batmobile. It’s a lot of fun and it’s very affordable. What more could you ask for?
This set takes a ninja-inspired twist. Batman comes in a samurai-style armor, as does the Batmobile.
Batman can sit inside, but when you want to take to the skies, place Batman on the red disc, turn him, and the Batmobile’s wings will open.
As I say, it’s a cool set, and sure to result in wows.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Can you ever go wrong with Spongebob toys? Not really, no.
The Imaginext Spongebob Bikini Bottom Playset is a fun little set. It features both Spongebob and Squidward’s Bikini Bottom homes, and you get a figure of each home-owner to play with.
Spongebob’s house even has a slide built in. What’s not to love?
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
If you’ve already got some Imaginext sets and you’re looking to build out your child’s collection, the Imaginext DC Super Friends Super-hero Showdown Figure Set is the way to go.
This eight-figure set is a kind of versus pack. It’s heroes and their greatest enemies. In this case, we’ve got Superman vs Lex Luthor, Flash vs Reverse Flash, Aquaman vs Black Manta, and Batman vs Firefly.
I assume the reason it’s Firefly and not The Joker is down to how many Joker sets are currently in circulation. Kids will, most likely, already have a Joker figure.
This set is exclusive to Amazon, by the way, so don’t expect to find it anywhere else.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Affordable and fun, the Imaginext Walking Croc & Pirate Hook is the perfect gift.
I mean, it’s a giant croc with a cannon strapped to its back? How freaking cool is that?
Captain Hook can either sit up front to drive the croc around, or you can place him at the rear, and with a twist, fire off cannonballs. COOL!
Honestly, there’s nothing to fault this set for. If it’s fun you’re after, this is easily one of the best toys 4-year-old boys out there.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
I don’t know about you, but the idea of my kids owning an iPad terrifies me. Thankfully, there is a more budget-friendly solution: The Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet.
The Fire 7 isn’t the most powerful tablet on the market by a long shot. That said, for child-friendly apps, and at this price-point, it can’t be beaten.
It comes with access to the Amazon App Store, which isn’t as populated as Google, but it still has a wide selection of apps for them to play with.
Not only that, it’s also got some killer parental controls for limiting screen time and spending.
Oh, and best of all, if it breaks, you can ship it to Amazon and get a new one. You can’t say fairer than that.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The Playskool Heroes Iron Man Headquarters Set is the ultimate playset.
This set has everything kids love. Flashing lights? Check. Trap doors? Check. Web launcher? Check!
This set also comes with an Iron Man and Hulk figures and a little motorbike.
This may not look like much to parents, but these Imaginext-style playsets are all the rage when it comes to younger kids. Kids love having bases to explore and role-play adventures in.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
You can’t beat PlaySkool Heroes when it comes to durable toys at a salivating price-point.
This Spider-Man Jetquarters Set is great value. It’s priced at the lower end of the spectrum, comes with a figure, and can be opened up somewhat to turn it into a little base.
Plus, in spite of the form factor, these smaller toys are certainly not easy to break.
In terms of ticking all the boxes, this set gets an A+.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
The Playskool Heroes Hulkbuster is one heck of a huge toy.
Coming in at a massive 13-inches, this is the ultimate birthday or Christmas gift.
Thanks to its larger size, there’s actually space inside for an Iron Man figure to sit and pilot the mech. Cool!
If you’re after something with the wow factor, this beast is sure to impress.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Transformers are a timeless classic, but what do you do when they’re too complex for younger kids? Enter the Playskool Heroes Transformers Rescue Bots.
This four-pack of bots only require a few twists and turns to transform from robot to vehicle. Suffice to say, they’re perfect for kids who love Transformers but aren’t quite old enough for the complex bots.
Plus, these toys come in at a lower price-point than the regular Transformers. What’s not to love?
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
I’ll be the first to admit that I’m not a fan of Transformers in any other medium than the toy space. But the toys — man, are they cool! While most of the Transformers toys you’ll find are aimed at the pre-teen to teenage crowd, Playskool Heroes’ Transformers Rescue Bots isn’t, and it’s just as cool. It’s specifically created with bigger parts so it’s easier for smaller kids to handle (and safer!!). This Rescue Bots Medix The Doc-Bot figure converts from ambulance to robot with the push of a button.
Power Rangers with a hint of Transformers? Sign me up!
The Playskool Heroes Black Ranger and Rhino Zord is a super cool set. Not only do you get the black ranger, you also get the rhino Megazord.
That rhino transforms easily from mega robot to rhino form with just a few pushes, too. It’s designed for kids, which sounds obvious, but you wouldn’t believe how many companies forget that’s what toys should be. Even more so when it’s for the younger crowd!
Anyway! If your child loves all things Power Rangers, this is an easy toy to recommend.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
It’s never too early to get your little ones into Star Wars, and that’s why Playskool has created the Playskool Heroes Star Wars Galactic Heroes Millennium Falcon set. It’s not new to 2017, but it had to be included on this list of the best toys for 4 year olds because my son had it when he was that age and absolutely loved it.
This set comes with a Millennium Falcon that comfortably sits the included Han Solo, Chewbacca, and R2-D2 figures. It also comes with a sensor dish, cannon, and ladder. The Falcon opens up to reveal an inside playspace. If you’re a lover of Star Wars and want to get your kids interested at an early age, this is the toy for them.
Check out some awesome LEGO Star Wars sets while you’re at it.
Got a Star Wars fan in the house? If so, go with the Star Wars First Order Special Forces TIE Fighter Set.
This set is deceptively well thought out. There’s a handle on the back to make it easier to, well, handle when flying it around. Don’t you just love thoughtful design in toys?
The figure that comes with this set can also be seated inside the cockpit so it looks like they’re flying it.
Oh, and it shoots missiles. Because everything these days do!
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
For fans of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie there’s this Baby Sonic Plush.
This cuddly toy comes in at 8.5-inches, meaning it’s perfect for the end of the bed or on shelves. It’s also the perfect size to play with.
There’s some really sweet detail work in the eyes. At this price-point, you often get rushed out cash-ins, but it appears like a lot of thought has gone into making this plushie the best it can be. Nice!
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Sometimes the best toys for 4-year-old boys are the ones that do something flashy.
In the Automatic Bubble Maker’s case, it’s blowing loads and loads of bubbles.
This thing can blast out over 2,100 bubbles per minute. That. Is. A. Lot!
It’s also styled like a toilet, which is sure to result in a few giggles.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Can you ever go wrong with dinosaur toys? Nope. Never.
Kids will always love dinosaurs – it’s a thing! – and this Jumbo Dinosaur Set is exactly what you need.
These aren’t tiny dinosaur toys, either. These majestic beasts come in at 13-inches, which is HUGE.
They’re also really detailed. The wrinkles on the skin are surprisingly life-like.
The full set includes two Tyrannosaurus Rexes, a Brachiosaurus, a Triceratops, and one of my personal favorite dinosaur, the Velociraptor.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
What’s better than a static dinosaur toy? How about a remote-controlled one?!
This RC T-Rex is so cool, even if it’s not in the least bit realistic.
So, what can it do? Its head, arm, and legs all move, it dances, sings, and best of all, can shoot water vapor out its mouth. So it’s a dragon, essentially.
Sure, yeah, T-Rexes didn’t shoot fire out their mouths, but who cares? It’s a fun toy that’s sure to keep them amused for hours.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
If you’re after something affordable that’s going to be their new best friend, check out the WowWee Untamed Radioactive T-Rex.
This cutesy beast glows, roars, and reacts to sound and motion, all while attached to a child’s finger.
It’s basically a modernized finger puppet that’s sure to lead to some fun role-play adventures.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
For kids who hate the dark but love dinosaurs, there’s the T-Rex 3D Night Light.
This beautiful light cycles through seven different colors, and projects a 3D T-Rex above the base.
It also comes with a remote and can be dimmed for when they’re meant to be sleeping.
Furthermore, it boasts a timer, so once they’re asleep, it turns itself off to save electricity. Neat!
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
If you want to indulge their artistic side, this Aqua Magic Doodle Mat is the way to go.
Lie down on the floor, get comfy, then get to drawing.
And best of all? When they tire of their designs you can wash the ink right off.
This set also includes a host of different stencils, shapes, and of course, pens.
Recommended Ages: 2 Years and Up
Some of the best toys to help kids with motor development are Take Apart Toys.
Using the included tools to remove screws or attach wheels is fun, sure, but the act is also teaching kids about motor control and problem-solving.
What’s cool about this set is the drill is battery-powered, meaning if they get stuck they can turn it on for a little bit of help.
Plus, you know, you’ll never go wrong with cars or trucks. Kids will always love blasting vehicles around the room!
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
How do you keep kids entertained? You turn them into wizards.
This Hand Operated Drone for Kids turns your child into a magician. Sit back and watch as they magically fly the drone by just entending their hands!
It also features flashing lights for a little touch of extra style when it’s airborne.
This is a little out there, but it’s sure to impress.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Gift sets like this Safari Kidz Outdoor Adventure Set are great for role-playing.
Role-playing helps build a child’s speech and imagination, making this gift a solid pick if you’re after something that’s beneficial.
This set really does have everything they could possibly need to become a woodland explorer, too. There’s the adventurer outfit, binoculars, bug net, bucket and spade, and much more to discover.
If your child loves playing out back, this one’s for them.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
What’s better than buying an action figure? How about making their very own?
That’s where the Disney Toy Story 4 Forky Creativity Set comes in. With this inventive set, kids can create their own Forky toy.
It’s aimed for ages three and up and in terms of materials, contains plastic, fabric, wood, paper, and foam.
It’s a fun little set that’s perfect for kids who love to create.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Back in my day, it was all recording yourself on cassette players. Nowadays it’s all digital. Recording voice-over videos and selfies.
That’s where this Kids Camera comes in. With how much kids love YouTube, why wouldn’t they want to record the world around them?
While this camera isn’t going to win any competitions any time soon, it’s perfect for little kids. It’s designed to last, is ergonomic for smaller hands, and packs in a decent amount of storage, meaning they’ll have space to record and snap a lot before running low on space.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
For the budding artists who love tech, here is the highly affordable LCD Electronic Writing Tablet.
Turn it on, grab the stylus, and draw away. It’s so easy to use. And you’re saving paper, so you’re technically doing your bit for the environment!
As an affordable gift that’s going to get them drawing, you really can’t fault this one.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Sick of toys lying around the floor? Solve that age-old parental problem with this super cute Animal Plush Backpack.
Turning tidy-up-time into a game, in my experience with two messy kids, always yields better results. If the game is to throw toys into a cute backpack, it’s going to work better than just asking them to tidy up. I am very smart. I know.
Recommended Ages: 2 to 6 Years
For the inquisitive child, you have to check out the Educational Insights GeoSafari Jr. Talking Microscope.
This microscope allows for close up inspection of high-quality images. It also features the voice of Bindi Irwin who’s on hand to teach kids about different wildlife.
You get a total of 60 full-color images across two modes of play – fact mode and quiz mode.
If it’s educational fun for while they’re at home you’re after, definitely go with the GeoSafari microscope.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
What’s better than a toy car? How about a toy car that shoots out another toy car!
That’s what the Hot Wheels Marvel Spider-Man Web Car Launch is. It’s one giant spider-mobile that, when you give it a good smack, shoots out a regular-sized Hot Wheels car.
Sure, it’s a silly idea for toy, but given how much kids love toy cars, can you really go wrong with this? I think not!
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up