101 Best Toys for 4 Year Old Boys 2020 (Updated!)

Hasbro sent me the Hasbro GI Joe Classified Series for review a while back and I cannot get enough of them.

As someone who grew up on GI Joe, Hasbro had to get this range right. If you come at nostalgia, you’d best not miss.

It’s wild just how much attention to detail Hasbro has paid. Every figure feels and looks as you’d expect. It’s not the obvious stuff like recreating a look, but smaller elements like Snake Eyes having his black backpack or Destro coming with his briefcase.

Just to shoot really off-topic for a second, the detail in Destro’s briefcase is the most over the top thing I’ve ever seen, and a sign of just how much effort Hasbro has put into making this range the best it can be. Seriously, if you end up grabbing a Destro figure, inspect the case. You will come away impressed.

On the articulation side of things, Hasbro has nailed it – but then that’s not really much of a surprise. Hasbro’s Marvel Legends series is the best in the industry when it comes to articulation, so I’ll always expect the best.

The only major gripe I had is that balancing Snake Eyes with his backpack isn’t as easy as it should be. But then the bag is a solid lump of plastic, and you can switch it out for the sword and sheath, so it’s not a deal-breaker at all.

The whole series is on another level, and whether you’re looking to share your youth with your kids or are discovering GI Joe for the first time, you won’t go wrong with this killer series of must-have figures.

You can find the full range below.

Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up