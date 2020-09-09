101 Best Toys & Gifts for 7 Year Old Girls

If you’ve got a child who loves the My Hero Academia cartoon or you’re looking for a fighting game that’s accessible for all ages, My Hero One’s Justice 2 is the way to go.

I’ve been playing this game recently and it’s blown me away with how easy to understand it is. Although it’s rated T for Teen, my 10-year-old has been able to pick it up easily.

Attacks are broken down into three main buttons – combos, quirk attack one, and quirk attack two. On PS4, that’s square to punch and kick into fluid combos, triangle to launch a quirk combo, and circle to perform a more sustained quirk attack.

Comparing this with the likes of Street Fighter, which requires kids to memorize different flicks of the stick and multiple button combinations, My Hero One’s Justice 2 really is perfect for jumping straight into the action without any prior knowledge. Even parents can grab a controller and get in on the fun – that’s how simple it is.

And yet, even though it is simple to pick up, watching matches play out is a delight. Combos are simplified in the input department, but on-screen, they look intricate, and you’ll feel like a pro.

Aside from the brilliantly accessible combat, My Hero One’s Justice 2 also packs in a meaty story-mode spanning the recent series of the anime (up until the Overhaul saga) and has a huge cast of the characters every fan of the show loves. It does have Mineta in, though, so I’m knocking points off for that.

As I say, if your child loves the My Hero tv show, and they want to play as their favorite heroes in a vibrant world where you can even fight on the sides of buildings (!!!!), My Hero One’s Justice 2 is one of the best family games to play during self-isolation. It’ll keep them going for hours at a time as they master this easy to pick up jaw-dropper.

Oh, and it’s a two-player, so if your child has an older or younger sibling, they’ll be able to jump in and battle one another!

Recommended Ages: T For Teen