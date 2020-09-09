101 Best Toys & Gifts for 7 Year Old Girls

Looking for the best toys and gifts for 7-year-old girls for a birthday party, holiday, or just because you’ve got a bored 7-year old on your hands? We’ve got you covered. Below, discover 101 of the top toys for 7-year-old girls that they’ll absolutely love.
-
If you thought you were going to escape Christmas 2020 without a new line of Hatchimals, you were, fortunately, wrong! This year brought us quite a few new Hatchimal toys, but the Hatchimals Wow, by far, is the most deserving of being at the top of the Heavy Holiday list this year!
These are the largest Hatchimals eggs ever, and inside, you’ll find a pink or purple Llalacorn in just five minutes. But on top of that, the egg has been updated to allow you to hatch your Llalacorn again and again. And, each time your new Hatchimal pet awakens, she’ll be in 1 of 10 surprise moods.
The neck extends so that the LLalacorn can grow up to 32-inches tall (and she cutely shrinks when she’s being held), and she’s quite expressive with her emotions. Of course, she’s also super interactive, playing over 250 sounds and reactions.
What’s in the Packaging?
- 1 Hatchimals WOW
- 1 Re-hatchable Egg
- 1 Confetti Fruit Accessory
- 1 Instruction Guide
Our Recommended Ages: 5 to 9 years
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There are dollhouses, and then there is the KidKraft Majestic Mansion Dollhouse. This. Thing. Is. AMAZING.
Four levels, a gliding elevator, opening doors, and a super sturdy design, this dollhouse has everything and then some.
There’s loads of furniture included, too. It’s perfect for role-playing.
And best of all, it’s all really easy to put together. KidKraft are the best when it comes to making insanely high quality builds that are easy to put together.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Elsa and Anna Two-Pack easily has the most-detailed outfits out of all the different Frozen 2 toys.
But if you’re not fussed about any other characters in this series, I’d definitely recommend this Frozen 2 pack, purely because of how much detail has gone into the dresses. They’re not just printed designs. They feature bold colors, embroidery, and plastic gemstones. They are lush!
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Nintendo Switch is hands-down the best video game console for younger kids.
If you’re after a video game console with a library of games that are mostly suitable for younger children, the Nintendo Switch is where it’s at.
This console works both hooked up to the TV or if you pull it out of its dock, it doubles up as a handheld. Cool or what?
You can also download YouTube on it, so if they’re into watching online videoes, they can totally chill in bed and switch between playing games and watching vids (just be sure to set up parental controls).
Recommended Ages: Varies by Game
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Me and my family have been playing with the blue and green versions of the Chalk of the Town Pink Heart Chalkboard T-Shirt and we are having a BLAST.
It’s such a cool idea. Kids hate clothes shopping, so being able to design their own tee means you won’t need to put up with them moaning about trying things on! GREAT NEWS!
How does it work? It’s pretty straightforward. You pick the T-shirt in the right size, then it comes in a pack with a board, some colored markers, and a stencil.
Kids can either free-hand the design or use the included stencils to make their masterpiece (which, independently, makes it perfect for most ages).
But what happens when they tire of the design? Easy, just wash and dry it and they can make a new design. NEAT!
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Bikes are great toys, but there’s always something more fun and exciting and that’s this go kart. Your child will love to ride this around! While it encourages healthy exercise like a regular bike does, it’s easier for them to pedal around and steer. They have the ability to control their speed with how hard they pedal. It’s great because it can grow with them for the next few years. Plus, it’s pink! Your child will feel like they are on the adventure of their life with this go kart. It’s safe and comfortable to ride, so they won’t tire out as quickly as they do with a regular bike.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Harry Potter Invisibility Cloak Set is the ultimate nerdy gift.
With this cloak, you can fool your friends into thinking you’re invisible. This isn’t just some cheap prop, either. It’s the real deal.
Through the use of the app, you can instantly vanish from the screen. So much so, you’re left with just a floating head. You’re practically Nearly Headless Nick!
This set comes with a tripod as well, so you won’t need a friend to hold your phone while you set up a great shot.
Plus this cloak is a great little keepsake, and I’m sure it’d make for a great Harry Potter-themed costume.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Shimmer Stars are just the cutest plushies out there.
These wholesome toys aren’t just plushies, though. They’re almost like pets your child can care for.
Each toy comes with the Shimmer Star wand to decorate the plush with. Want to sparkle the plush’s fur up a little bit? Just give the wand a shake and give it a new look. The shimmers are totally reusable, too!
There are even a few accessories along with the wand to truly deck-out your Shimmer Star. What’s not to love?
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This LOL Surprise! Winter Disco Set is a huge amount of surprises for even less.
There are a whopping 60 plus never before seen surprises to unpack in this one. If you’re searching for Birthday or Christmas gifts, this is one hell of a steal.
This pack features an OMG Outrageous Millennial girls fashion doll, complete with stunning hair and fierce style, as well as one LOL Surprise doll, one boy, one pet, one lil sister, and a shed-load of fashion accessories.
All of which come in a glittery case to avoid creating a tidy-up zone.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Does your child love taking photos? If so, this may be the perfect gift for them. This is a camera that is made for taking photos and taking selfies. The pink color is great for little girls, and it’s a durable enough camera that it will be okay if it drops or tumbles at all. There is a 2.4” color screen, and they can take selfies or regular photos thanks to a small rear facing camera as well. Your child will love capturing the things that she enjoys on a daily basis, and if you’re lucky, you may get a few gems yourself! There’s nothing better than seeing the world through a child’s lens, so you might as well make it happen with this!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the original princess in your life, there’s nothing more special than this beautiful princess castle. It is dreamy, pretty, and everything a little girl could ask for. It is so cute and gives them a private are to hang out and relax. While it is not a tent that you could take camping, it is the perfect tent to be an accessory to their room. It is hexagon shaped, which increases the stability of the tent for long term use. The pink and white color is really pretty, and if you add some fairy lights and other decorations, this would be the perfect place to take a nap in! If you have a girly girl who loves princesses, do yourself a favor and buy this for her.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your little one is always trying to be like you, they might just need a watch to match you! This smart watch is really fun for kids, and they will feel like the coolest kid in class. It has tons of games and activities for them to play with. It also has a camera that they can take photos with, record their voice, and it’s all touch screen. Since it really tells the time, your little girl will love being able to know what time it is, and they can set an alarm or timer as well! With it being splash proof and coming with 50 watch designs, they will be set for a very long time!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This tracing pad is so much fun for little girls. They can trace their favorite princesses, fairies, or anything else their heart desires! It’s a wonderful way to foster creativity and the kit comes with everything your little artist may need. There is a graphite pencil, 12 colored pencils, 10 tracing sheets, 10 blank sheets, and over 100 traceable images. The light behind the pad makes it easy to see through a blank sheet of paper to trace their favorite things! Your little one will love playing with this, and it guarantees hours of fun.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One of the best things about your little girl getting older is that she loves to get into jewelry.
When you find yourself buying too much jewelry with nowhere to put it, this Enchantmints Unicorn Music Jewelry Box is the perfect accessory for your little girl. She will love organizing her jewelry and watching as the unicorn goes around with music.
It plays the whimsical tune, so she will be able to dance around as the box plays its song. It goes great in a little girl’s room, and it’s a gift that will make her feel grown-up.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Something else my family’s been having a lot of fun with is The DinoMazing Dino Egg Decorating Kit.
Egg decorating isn’t just for Easter. Get the right toy and it can be a lazy Sunday afternoon activity at any time of year.
This thing has everything kids love. Dinosaurs are always popular, as is slime, plus there’s an artistic element in the decorating.
It’s really simple to use, too. Just drop the egg into the egg-shaped hole, turn it on and it’ll spin the egg. Hold one of the colors gently over the egg and watch as the color runs onto the egg. Seriously, it looks hella cool in action. My kids were amazed by how great they look.
Oh, and the dinosaur toys inside the eggs? You can mix and match the parts to create some really interesting creations. T-Rex with wings anyone?
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Want your child to read a little more? This book set is the perfect way to get them to read! It’s the story about four best friends who are taken to Never Land to play with Tinker Bell. There are four different adventures included, and the books are very fun and an easy read for a seven year old. They will want to keep reading and will actually put the iPad down for once! If that doesn’t speak volumes, we don’t know what will! It’s the perfect way to get your child to read and enjoy it as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Having a globe in your child’s room is a great way to get them curious about the world. This globe makes a great night light as well because it can light up the constellations that happen around the world. If your child is into stars, this is especially cool. But if not, they are sure to be once you buy this! There is so much from this globe that a child can learn from, and an adult may learn some stuff too! This is a high quality globe that will last your child for years. Since it isn’t specified to a certain age range, it will grow with them as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your child is always begging to color their hair, you may be looking for ways to make their dreams come true without damaging their precious strands of hair. Now there’s a way! For a really affordable price, you can get a ten pack of hair chalk. What’s great about this is that it can be used for both hair and as face paint. There are five vibrant colors and five metallic ones. They are really easy to remove, and they come out in just one wash! It’s the perfect way for your little one to explore their style without costing you an arm and a leg.
In fact, my wife and I bought these for my daughter last Christmas, and she absolutely LOVES them!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for a toy that your child will love and will also teach them something smart, look no further! This globe is a great accessory for your girl’s room, but it will also be something that will teach them more than you can imagine. It hooks up to an app on your phone or iPad, and then they can use that to learn about the different countries around the world. With fun games and other activities surrounding the globe’s main continents and cultural monuments, there are hours of fun. It’s also a toy that can grow with your child.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you have a Frozen lover on your hand, what’s better than playing with Elsa and Anna? Legos are that great classic toy that every kid should experience multiple times in their life. It is perfect for fostering creativity and building spatial skills. They will have to build the ice castle that Elsa and Anna play with. The castle itself measures over 7” tall, and it has cool ice and an awesome slide that the girls will love going down! It also comes with snowballs and a polar bear, and there are 94 pieces to put together. Your child will love putting this together and playing with it!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sick and tired of your makeup disappearing? Thankfully, there’s now a solution. Little girls love to play with makeup, but they can end up destroying yours by playing with it. Everyone can be happy if you get this pretend salon make up case! It comes with everything that a real salon would use, but it’s all pretend so it won’t make a mess in your living room. There are 14 pieces, and it also has a case that holds everything together and makes it easy to transport. Your little girl will be a salon stylist on the go!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Seven is much too young to have a phone these days, but a lot of girls would love to have these walkie talkies to give to one of their friends. With a two-mile range, they can easily call their bestie and not have any issues! It’s affordable, and the bright LCD display is easy for your child to understand and use. Your little girl will feel important and big with these awesome walkie talkies, and you won’t be able to say no to her! It’s bound to give her enough fun for months to come.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Don’t forget about Playmobil. Sets like this Playmobil Ghostbusters Ecto-1 are great.
This is a realistic Ecto-1 complete with lights and sound on the roof.
Even if your child isn’t into Ghostbusters, this is one set they’ll have a lot of fun with regardless.
This set also comes with Zedmore and Janine figures with accessories to get kids playing the moment the box is off.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There are a lot of things that your child likes to do, but if you’re hoping to foster creativity and their skills, this first sewing kit is a great way to do it. This kit is perfect for that rare rainy day or a travel day. The needles it comes with aren’t too sharp, but it will teach them to be careful around things like that. There are 28 felt shapes, embroidery floss, stuffing, fabric, ricrac, scissors, measuring tape, pins, needles, a thimble, pin cushion, buttons, and a pom pom strip. They’ll be able to create their own masterpiece that is the perfect snuggle buddy! It’s an activity that will keep growing with them.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Only you know if your little girl is ready for real makeup. If you think she is, this is a great kit to start off with. It’s all washable, and it has all the colors that a little girl would hope to use. There are four different blush colors, two lip glosses, six eyeshadows, two lipsticks, two nail polishes, three brushes, a mirror, and a glitter cosmetic bag. You should watch your child while they are using this so that the makeup doesn’t end up all over your couches and floor, but besides that, they will use this for hours upon hours. It will also last a long time and grow with them, which is an added bonus! There’s no way that they won’t love playing with this.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Bath bombs are all the rage, and they are especially fun for kids! But, you don’t want to spend a fortune on the bath bombs for young kids. If you’ve been looking for some affordable and fun bath bombs, these are the ones for you. These cool bath bombs have an actual toy inside! They will love watching the bath bomb fizz and wait for it to disintegrate enough that they get the toy inside. The colors are natural, and they aren’t bright enough to leave a stain around your tub. It’s easy to clean and will leave a nice scent. The box is also compostable and recyclable, which is always nice for the environment. You can feel good about purchasing these!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s nothing better than being able to plug in headphones and stop the loud iPad from blaring around the house. What’s even better is that your child will ask to use the headphones! They are really cute and fun, but they are perfect for parents to buy because they come with parental controls. If you are worried about your child turning up the headphones too loud and damaging their ears, don’t be. You can control how loud the volume is and whether or not they can be playing it that loud. Your seven year old will never know thanks to the really cute design of the Minnie Mouse bow!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sometimes, the simplest of gifts are really the most fun. Kids have imaginations, and with all the electronics and screens, they sometimes just need to be reminded. That’s why this binocular set is so awesome. They are perfect to look at wildlife and check out bugs, but they are also just fun for your little girl to use! These are bright pink, which is perfect for that girly girl. The size is 8×21, which is great for little kids. They are actually very high quality, so you can expect your child to have fun and learn something as well. With rubber eyepieces, your little girl won’t be complaining about the eye pain like with other binoculars.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For all those jewelry lovers out there, this is the perfect gift. This bead set comes with so many different beads to create a one of a kind bracelet or necklace for your child. They can create multiple pieces thanks to how many beads there are. With the reusable case that holds the beads, you don’t have to worry about them lying around the house where dogs, vacuums, and younger siblings can get them! There are about 550 beads, so the different creations are endless! With a lot of different bead designs, your little girl is set for life.
It comes with 7 pairs of earrings, 24 different types and shapes and colors of beads, small scissors, a cartoon pendant, 6 lobster buckles, 4 ‘diamond’ rings, and more!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For sparkly bangles that your child won’t be able to resist, they need this create your own bracelet pack.
They are such good fun, and it helps with making your child become much more creative.
This is one of the best gifts for 7 year old girls simply because she will love taking the time to create a bracelet that is uniquely hers. There are over 1900 pieces, and a plethora of different designs to discover.
With a few different colors and very shiny rhinestones, you know that she will be set to create for hours on end. These unique bracelets will become her favorite gift of all!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A remote control car that’s their favorite color is about all they can ask for! Whether you’re shopping for a birthday or some other special event, this mega size pink jeep RC car is really awesome. It is affordable and works well. It doesn’t peel out on soft flooring like carpet, and it speeds along on anything. There is a fully functional radio control, the jeep is decked out in stickers, and dolls can easily fit in the car and sit in it while your child moves it around. The speed is fairly similar to other model cars, so it won’t be too much of a hassle or annoyance on your end. If your little girl wants something fun, this will do it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Lego Friends kits are what every little girl is asking for this year. They are still just as fun as they have always been, but they challenge the minds of every little girl. It comes with 378 pieces, and is perfect for a birthday gift for a little girl. It’s unique and will keep them occupied because they can’t play until they build it! What’s nice about these kits is that they are also great activities for parents and kids. You usually need to help a little bit, so it’s a fun bonding activity that you wouldn’t have guessed. If you make it a prize for doing something good, you can have even more fun building it!
There are also many other LEGO Friends sets available in 2019. Check out our list of the best LEGO Friends sets here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Everyone knows that kids love those helicopter toys. Everyone also knows that little girls love unicorns, which is why this is the perfect toy for seven year olds!
This is a unicorn helicopter, and it’s as adorable as it is fun. What’s really cool about this is that it is controlled by your hand. You tell the unicorn when to fly up and down by raising and lowering your hand.
When you want the unicorn to stop flying, you press the remote control. It couldn’t be easier to fly, which is why it is so great for the young girls to play with. The ingredients are all non-toxic and the highest quality, so you don’t have to worry about the safety of it. It is designed and made for kids!
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There is something about the gooey slime that kids love, and you can get it all in this kit. Traditional slime is made with some pretty harmful ingredients, and they shouldn’t touch your kid’s hands. Thankfully, this slime kit is made up for you, but you get to add all the fun additions like confetti and foam balls. With 46 pieces, your child will be occupied for quite some time! There are twelve different colors to choose from, so they can create rainbow slime if they want! It comes with instructions to make the perfect unicorn slime, which is what everyone seems to want to do. If you want your child to have fun with their friends for hours on end during a rainy day or storm, look no further than this toy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This fun little craft is a throwback to your own childhood. Was there anything better than watching out own grandmas do cross stitch?
This pastime may have gotten less attention through the years, but that doesn’t make it any less awesome. It is the perfect craft for your child to do on a rainy day or in the car on a long trip. It doesn’t require a sharp needle, so they could literally do it anywhere!
The design is really cute, and it’s not too hard for a 7-year old. In the end, they will have a little souvenir that they get to keep and hand out their wall.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For a delicious toy that kids won’t be able to resist, check out this chocolate bar maker. A little girl will love that she gets to create her own yummy treat to eat! These kits are all the rage to a seven year old, but one you can eat is even better than the rest. With a bunch of different chocolates and candies with a few different molds, their chocolate bars will be unique and delicious! They will love creating bars for their friends and loved ones, and once the chocolate runs out, the molds can be used over and over again with new chocolate. It’s an activity they will love to do, and it’s a unique gift that no one else will have gotten them.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Frozen is still incredibly popular with little girls all across America. This LEGO building set will appeal to her because of the characters and tie-in to the movie, but parents will appreciate that it teaches kids basic building skills. This is a great gift for girls between the ages of six and 12.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Got a little Beyoncé on your hands? Well, if so, it’s time you get this karaoke microphone. It’s so great because you can take it anywhere you need to. It connects to Bluetooth, so you can hook your phone up to it and play music through the speakers that way. They can sing along and feel like a true pop star. The pink color is fun, and it’s a metallic pink so it isn’t going to fade or chip. This microphone is perfect for parties, and it really never gets old! You can create karaoke nights with it, and the fun never stops.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The best thing about having a young child is being able to explore the different things that they love. This archery bow is one way to show that you are going to support whatever it is that they love. Maybe they’ve watched a little too much Robin Hood or Brave. Either way, they suddenly want an archery bow. This one is really fun for young girls because it lights up. The arrows are suction cups, making them completely safe for your child and your house! It comes with the full set, even a quiver to hold the arrows so they will feel as legit as any archer can feel. The set is really cute and it’s the perfect size for a seven-year-old.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Seven isn’t too young to start them off on their scientific journey. This coding robot, the Ozobot, is a fun and easy way to teach your kid about coding. It starts off with a blank screen. You use a marker to draw in the commands and the robot responds to the child. As they learn more, the robot advances and you can create actual commands for the robot. It has optical sensors and an LED light with a strong polycarbonate shell. It can hook up to an online activity library, and there are hundreds of activities for your child to choose from, which makes it easier than ever!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kinetic sand is really all sorts of amusing for both kids and adults. It’s not like play dough, which will undoubtedly dry out after a certain amount of time. This actually stays soft and wet, but it’s also very easy to clean up because it will smash together like the dough. It’s nice because kids have a lot of fun playing with it. The texture is unlike anything else, and if you’ve never played with kinetic sand, you simply can’t relate! This smart sand comes with three colors of sand and 30 pieces. There is also a mat that it comes with so that it won’t become really messy. Your child will love creating the different shapes and animals!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This might just be the cutest Lego set that you’ve ever seen! It comes with so many items, and it is really is a city that your child will have hours of fun with. There is a moving monorail, slides, a water park, cute accessories like a paragliding activity, and a bunch of mini dolls to play in the resort! It has more parts than you might know what to do with, but that’s what makes the activity so much fun. Each accessory is so cute, and your child can play with the four dolls in the water and have them playing the time of their life! There’s nothing that stops you from helping your child build this resort, and you might have just as much fun bonding with your 7-year-old as they have playing.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Is there anything cuter than a souped up love bug? Not in this house there isn’t! This adorable car has been equipped with tough, rubber tires and suspension, so it’s ready to have some major fun. It’s cute, fierce, and it can tear down all the boy cars! The battery life is really good, and it can run for 45 minutes on one charge. The speed is 5 miles per house, which is fairly fast for a remote control ar. It comes with the batteries needed, so right out of the box, your child will be able to have a blast! If your little girl has been wanting a remote control car but wishing for something just a little more girly, this is the perfect thing for them. They won’t be sad about receiving this is a gift!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Have a little helper in the kitchen? There’s nothing better than believing in them, and this chef set will help them you show them that you mean business! This comes with everything they need to pretend play as a chef, but it can also be used in the kitchen as a helping tool. Their apron will keep them mess-free, and the cookie cutters can really be used to cut out shapes and make some cookies! The spoon and rolling pin are both made out of wood, so if you wanted, they could use those in the kitchen too. It’s done up in pink polka dots, making it the perfect pattern for a real chef.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Little kids love to decorate their own things, and this jewelry box is the perfect way to let them do so. It comes with 38 foil stickers, three glitter glues, 26 gem stickers, and the jewelry box. With the special spots inside to hold rings and a beautiful mirror, this craft and keepsake only gets better when they place their own jewelry inside. They will love decorating it and placing it in their room for all to see. While it may not play a song like other jewelry boxes, the fact that they get to decorate it makes up for that.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Writing notes is one of the most fun parts of elementary school, but it gets even more fun when you have a stationary set. This stationary set is unlike any other. It is scented with fruit! Everyone will know that your child is passing the best notes around thanks to the different fruit scented pens. Between lemon, apple, orange, blueberry, candy, strawberry, and watermelon, the amount of scented notes they can make is outnumbered! It’s perfect for them to bring to school, and it all comes in its own little case for them to carry around.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the little girl who is always asking to play outside and camp out there, here is a great compromise. You can set up a great camping spot inside the house that they can camp out and have fun. This indoor tent is perfect because it is so easy to set up, it’s affordable, and it’s just big enough that your child and their friend can fit in it. It has a hole in the back they can crawl through, and you can see what’s going on from the mesh window at the top. It’s really the best of both worlds, and the rainbow color is fun and can be used with both boys and girls.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your little girl is ready for some big fun, get this 3D printing pen.
3D printing is becoming more popular than ever, and this pen is the first introduction that your child needs. It comes with a speed slider to adjust the speed and low, and features low melting point plastic, which allows your child to create the sculptures that they dream of.
It is warm, but not hot, so you don’t have to worry about your child becoming burned should something happen. It is designed so that the nozzle won’t clog, and it can work for up to two hours in one sitting. This is a unique gift that they won’t regret receiving!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sometimes, you just want to buy your child a gift that will be good for their education. With this rush hour traffic game, they can play a game and work a puzzle all at once. It’s not an easy game, so they will be challenged with trying to figure out how it will all work together. This is a classic game that has been used for quite some time to stimulate a child’s brain. You can try it out with your child, and you might not even be able to get it! When you add more cars, it gets even harder, so there are lots of different “levels” that you can create. It’s won a lot of awards, so you can feel good about purchasing it for your child.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Glitter tattoos are about to become your little girl’s new favorite thing! This tattoo kit couldn’t be easier. It comes with a pot of glitter glue that your little one can use to brush a stencil and get the glitter tattoo on them. There are six different glitter colors that they can use and 25 stencils, as well as 120 metallic tattoos. It dries quickly, and it comes off very easily as well. The tattoos will stay on for three or four days, which is plenty enough time for your little ones!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Need another set of bath bombs? These ones come with farm animals inside for a really fun surprise! There is always guaranteed to be an animal inside the bath bomb, and if there isn’t you get a whole new set for free! The bath bombs smell great and will leave the water a pretty color. Thankfully, they aren’t filled with toxic dyes that will color your bathtub. Your child will love that it fizzes and bubbles in the water, and the toy is just another bonus to everything!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is a great My Little Pony figure for collectors of all ages. This figure has the character’s Cutie Marks, and includes a comb and four barrettes for styling. If Rarity isn’t her favorite, check out more of the best My Little Pony gifts here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Want a toy that encourages a little girl to become a professional? Why not encourage her to be a vet? This fun play set from Disney includes play stethoscope, otoscope, brush, syringe, food bowl and play bottle. Not quite the right toy for her?
You can check out more awesome Disney toys here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Maleficent 2: Mistress of Evil Two-Pack is a really fantastic two-pack.
Both Maleficent and Aurora look exactly as they should, although let’s be real here, no one really cares about Aurora. It’s all about the evil dragon lady.
Both of the dresses are well-designed, and the detail on Maleficent’s headdress is darn near perfect.
If you’ve got a child who loves all things Disney, this is a really obvious choice for a Birthday or Christmas gift. What child doesn’t secretly want a Maleficent and Aurora doll?
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
This is quite possibly my favorite figure on this list: the Photon Power FX Captain Marvel Doll from Hasbro. Instead of just a plain ‘ole Captain Marvel action figure, this one lights up and makes sounds inspired by the movie.
I’ll note that the packaging is so great on this one that you might not even want to take it out to play with. It comes complete with cosmic-inspired background and a fantastic pose, as well as official movie logo displayed prominently. It looks AWESOME, and it’s definitely shelf-ready.
But if you’re interested in playing with her, you can do that too. Her star-logo on the chest lights up and makes sound effects when pressed, and her hands also light-up.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Off the Hook Style Dolls are a cool new twist on the typical customizing of dolls, where instead of changing clothes and outfits, you change…pieces.
These dolls have four unique parts that all hook together: a head, a torso, legs, and shoes. On top of that, you can add other accessories like hats and sunglasses.
There’s also a mystery element to them because each comes with a mystery set of bonus fashion options. There are 3 different dolls with 6 different bonus fashions and 7 accessories, for a total of 100+ fashion combinations.
I play-tested these with my own six year old, and she absolutely loves them. So, if you’ve got a child that’s into fashion and tinkering with dolls, Off the Hook dolls are a great option.
I’ll note that there’s also a super cool-looking Off the Hook Style Closet coming later this year, which is set to release in the fall.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Little Live Pets Scruff a Luvs are a brand new toy that tasks your kids with rescuing animals, cleaning them up, and grooming them. They’re super cute, and they’re selling out fast!
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Collectathon toys are nothing new, and by now, we’ve all heard of Hatchimals (mostly from Spin Master’s problems with keeping them in stock during the holiday 2016 season).
Now, in 2018, the company is looking to recreate the magic and mystery that surrounded their original Hatchimals product line. This year’s big must-have toy is going to be the Hatchimals Mystery.
There are four Hatchimals available, each of which sports a pastel look.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
My Little Pony is just as much of a desirable toy now as when we were kids – The difference is that now the ponies are interactive! This Twilight Sparkle pony responds to sound and to touch and can say over 90 phrases. She sings, tells stories and even talks about her magic spells. Her horn lights up and flashes as well. This magical toy will be a favorite under the Christmas tree! She requires four C batteries.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Cozmo is a real life robot like what you have only seen in movies. He has a real personality that evolves and changes as he hangs out with his favorite humans. Girls will love challenging Cozmo to games or using Explorer Mode to see the world from his perspective. This robot comes with Code Lab, a great new platform for young coders to unlock their imaginations. He is tough and durable, and super secure.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Zoomer is going to be her new best friend as soon as she gets her out of the box! Zoomer sings, dances, and moves just like a real pony. She loves snacking on sugar cubes and has a special sugar dance when she is rewarded with a yummy sugar cube. This fun robotic toy is recommended for girls ages five and up, and it requires four AA batteries. She comes with a lot of accessories such as an apple, carrot, hairbrush and sugar cube.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For a girl who loves the natural world, an indoor terrarium is a very special gift. This kit gives her the control to craft, plant, water and grow her own terrarium garden. It includes a jar, decorative lid, potting soil, chia and wheat grass seeds, garden figurines, decorative sand, smooth river stones and a plant mister. This fun kit gives girls the chance to learn about botany and create their own ecosystem. It even has glow in the dark stickers that light up the terrarium at night. This kit is recommended for kids ages six and up.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
LEGO is one of the best toys for both girls and boys ages seven and up. LEGO allows them to let their creativity run wild and build anything they want out of the colorful little blocks. This LEGO set is extra special, with robotics included along with the regular building blocks. You can build any one of five multi functional robots and control them using a tablet and easy to use coding blocks. The robots include Vernie, Frankie the cat, M.T.R.4. and Guitar4000. This set includes a LEGO Move Hub with Bluetooth, interactive motor and color and distance sensor. This set is compatible with all other LEGO sets for even more creative building opportunities. This set includes 847 pieces.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here is another of the most popular toys for girls this year – Fingerlings! Fingerlings are adorable baby monkeys that grab on to things, especially fingers! They respond to sound, motion, and touch with their blinking eyes, turning heads and silly monkey talk. Fingerlings can play or sleep and love to hang upside down by their tails too. Blow them kisses and they even kiss back! Girls are crazy about these cute little monkeys, and they will love to get them for Christmas.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here is a super cute playset to go along with her collectible Hatchimals animals. This Hatchimals Nursery features 35 places to play and display her animals and have them feel safe at home in their whimsical nursery. This set even comes with an exclusive Hatchimal CollEGGtible. Place it inside of the Hatching Tree and it will pop out the top with a cracked shell, ready to hatch! It also features spinning cribs, swings, slides, a shower and more! Any girl who loves Hatchimals will really enjoy having this nursery to play with and share with her friends. For ages five and up.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hatchimals are definitely one of the hottest toys for kids this year. These adorable creatures hatch out of an egg and with over 70 Hatchimals available, it is so fun to try and collect them all. There are common, rare, and limited edition Hatchimals to discover and trade with friends. Kids simply hold the egg in their hand, rub the heart, and wait for it to turn from purple to pink. One it changes colors, gently press to crack the egg and discover the adorable animal inside. Eat=ch Hatchimal belongs to a family such as Giggle Grove, Lilac Lake, or Polar Paradise. These toys are meant for ages 5 and up. Any girl will love Hatchimals for Christmas!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
As a general rule, you can never go wrong with FurReal, and with a huge saving in effect, the FurReal Boostie Interactive Plush is a safe bet for a gift.
Wave at this cutesy cat or tap her mouth with treat toy to see different expressions and responses.
FurReal is all about cute, soft, realistic toys. This cat will react just like a real cat, only without the scratching and constant need for attention.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We only get a few brief scenes with Rey’s Speeder Bike in the movie, but that doesn’t make it any less badass. It’s intended to look like a hunk-of-junk in the movie, but a hunk of a junk in the Star Wars universe is still, well, something from the Star Wars universe that is out of this world. We know that Rey got some serious usage out of her speeder bike, using it for quick transportation across the junk-strewn dunes of Jakku. Her speeder bike comes with a special edition Rey, and the bike comes with a projectile. It comes with the vehicle, figure, her staff, the projectile, and instructions.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Star Wars Rey action figure is 3.75″ tall, and it comes with Rey’s staff, backpack, and her head cover. The Black Series figures bring exquisite features and articulated movement, meaning you’re getting quality and realism. This Black Series Rey figure is no different, and it showcases the new Star Wars heroine as the resilient survivor that she is.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These super cute adoptable pets task your kids with rescuing, grooming, and loving a pet. They show up in the box as ragged-looking feral pets, but after they’re cared for and groomed, your child will feel a sense of pride and accomplishment.
Rescue Runts are recommended for ages 3+, and they’re best-suited for 3 to 7 year olds.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This massive kit isn’t just another great STEM toy, but it’s a super cool science kit that shows them how to create some of the coolest chemical reactions on the planet.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Horses! Best of all the animals! Now with an added chill factor.
The Horse Color-Changing Night Light changes between seven different colors, all while beaming a 3D horse directly above the light. Neat or what?
Gifts like this are perfect for when kids go to bed but aren’t tired. The lights are relaxing, and sure to help them drop off.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kids love being able to capture the world around them, and with the affordable factor coming into play, this Kids Camera is a must.
Imagine roaming the backyard, snapping up shots of bugs or their favorite toys? Hell, imagine being able to record video of yourself playing? Kids love interactive stuff like that, so you can imagine just how much enjoyment they’ll get out the camera.
This camera comes with a 32GB memory card, meaning you’ve got a decent amount of storage, is robust enough to take a few accidental drops, and comes with a lanyard.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kids love to be creative, and they love Frozen, so the Aquabeads Disney Frozen Playset is a no-brainer.
Place the beads in the correct order, spray them, wait, then pop them off and display your newly-made creation with pride. It’s that simple.
The beauty of Aqauabeads is while it takes patience, it’s not overly difficult. Kids need to copy from instructions or an online picture, but so long as they don’t try to make something like a recreation of a Picasso painting, it’s all fairly straightforward.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here’s an important rule: You can never go wrong with Lego.
The Lego Disney Frozen II Elsa’s Jewelry Box set is absolutely brilliant. Not only is it a fun little build, it actually functions like a jewelry box, complete with drawers and a spinnable Nokk toy.
It also comes with some Lego jewelry to store inside, too! Oh, and there’s a rather nifty Elsa mini-doll to play with. What more could you want?
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the creative child out there, there’s the Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Pets.
What is it exactly? Four little white pets, but with the included colors, kids can decorate them as they see fit. Want a pink rabbit? Go for it!
The real hook, though, is when kids tire of a design, just give the toy a quick bath and they’ll be back to a shining white ready for redecorating.
It’s a set that never gets old!
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Now here’s a really unique gift they won’t see coming. It’s an Inflatable Unicorn Coloring Craft Toy.
The idea here is to blow up the unicorn, color it in with the included pens, then use the gemstone stickers to finish off the decorating.
It’s a super silly gift for sure, but it’s also so silly that it’s kind of brilliant. I’m sure kids will get plenty of laughs and giggles out of decorating their own unicorn and bouncing it around the room.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Want to color your child’s hair without damaging it? Go with the GirlZone: Hair Chalk Set For Girls.
This pack comes with 10 different hair chalks. There are some really cool colors in there. Rainbow hair anyone?
Just keep in mind, for the most vivid results, lighter hair works best. You’ll still get color on dark hair, it just won’t pop as much.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Science kits are all the rage right now, so if you’re after a safe bet that’s super fun, go with the Klutz Make Your Own Soap Craft & Science Kit.
Cat faces, stars, fish – this kit lets kids create their very own cutesy soaps. The instructions are really simple, too, which is important when dealing with seven-year-olds. If it’s too complex they’ll lose interest. No one wants that!
There’s enough in this pack to make 10 soaps, so feel free to either do them all in one afternoon or spread them out over the course of a month.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Frozen Disney Kids Watch is the perfect stocking filler. It’s cute, affordable, and what kid doesn’t love Frozen?
What’s cool here, other than the Frozen design, both the hour and minute hands are numbered. It’s perfect if your child has trouble telling the time.
The strap is made from a thick fabric, too, which means it won’t tug at their skin.
It’s always nice to see when companies factor in comfort into kids’ products.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Got a budding artist in the house and want to give them a helping hand? Grab this LCD Drawing Doodle Board.
Whether it’s in bed, in the car, or in the backyard, this doodle board lets kids draw wherever they want.
The cutesy cat aesthetic and the fishbone stylus only add to the overall brilliance of the design. It’s almost certain to become their new favorite way to draw.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re after a Barbie gift that’s super different to the usual playsets there’s the Barbie Dreamplane Playset.
This plan opens in the middle and has space for two dolls in the passenger cabin and one in the cockpit.
The interior features toy versions of everything you’d expect, including TVs and a food trolley.
And because the passenger cabin only holds two dolls, the chance of being placed next to a screaming child is really low. What more could you ask for?
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Although the KidKraft dollhouse at the top of this list is objectively better, sometimes kids want the name brands and adults don’t have the time to put it all together.
If that sounds like you, here’s the Barbie Dreamhouse Dollhouse.
This dollhouse boasts a slide, elevator, garage area for Barbie cars, and each room is fully-furnished.
I also think it’s safe to say if your little girl loves their dolls, this dollhouse definitely has the wow factor.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Now here’s a super fun little toy, it’s the Barbie Pop-up Camper.
Kids love cars. It doesn’t matter if they’re a boy or a girl, cars are fun.
Add in all the transformation options – rooms on the top of the van, bedroom in the back, toilet and so on – and you’ve got a recipe for an exciting roleplay adventure.
It’s also got a waterslide. That may not sound like much, but you just know kids are going to have a blast sending their dollies whizzing down it.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
After an affordable gift for the doll-loving child? Go with the Barbie Indoor Furniture Playset.
This is pretty much the Netflix and chill Barbie set. It comes with a TV and remote control, a sofa, boardgame, cushion, snacks, and of course, a really cute kitten.
Although some Barbie sets cost a bomb, it’s great to see smaller, worthwhile sets with a low price tag. Sets like these are perfect for stocking fillers or for allowance money.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fancy smacking about Luigi as Mario? How about as Street Fighter’s Ryu? Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is one of the best fighting games for Nintendo Switch, and believe it or not, one of the best family video games too!
What’s crazy is how easy to pick up this game is. You won’t need to learn 100-button inputs or quarter-circle-punch combos. Instead, moves are simplified to direction plus button. That advantage being anyone, of any age, of any experience can pick up and play.
Smash Bros. Ultimate also features one huge roster which includes every character from every previous Smash game (and some new faces). There is a lot of content here for kids to play with while they’re on school-break or at weekends when they’re staying indoors.
You’ve also got a super meaty story mode to play through solo when mom or dad can’t play. It’s perfect as a family game AND a solo game, then.
Buy Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Digital Download Code
Recommended Ages: E10
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Any game that gets kids active is a win in my book, and they don’t come any more sweat-inducing than Just Dance 2020.
So, what is it? You know the dancers you see in the background of live music performances? That’s you.
With the use of the Just Dance mobile app or Switch controllers, kids need to mimic the on-screen moves and dance to the popular songs. The more they learn and match the dance moves, the higher their score.
There’s a really good difficulty curve in Just Dance, too. Some dances are easier to master than others, but getting better at the easiest dances allows you to understand the more difficult ones. You really do improve as you play.
I won’t drop the entire tracklist here, mostly because finding out what’s coming spoils the fun, but Just Dance 2020 includes the likes of Panic! At the Disco, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, and, yes, that one song from Frozen 2.
If you’re after something everyone can play at once that’s hip and fun, Just Dance 2020 is the way to go.
Buy Just Dance 2020 on Nintendo Switch – Digital Download Code
Buy Just Dance 2020 on Nintendo Wii – Physical Disc
Buy Just Dance 2020 on PS4 – Physical Disc
Buy Just Dance 2020 on Xbox One – Digital Download Code
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
What’s better than a two-player game? Four players all racing on the same screen at once!
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is easily one of the best family video games. It’s easy to understand, in spite of it being a racing game.
This isn’t a realistic racing simulation where kids need to worry about apexes and changing gears. This is a kart racer, meaning it’s all about holding down the trigger and moving left and right. There is a deeper understanding to be learned here, but starting out you won’t be left behind due to the difficulty.
Where the fun really kicks in is thanks to the power-ups each racer can find and use.
Is an older sibling in first place? Find and drop a blue shell and it’ll soar through the track until it explodes on the person in pole position, possibly causing real-life screams. It’s so devilish, but the real joy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is in utterly screwing over other players.
With such a large cast of Nintendo characters to choose from and the huge amount of different tracks to race, Mario Kart is one game that’s going to keep everyone going during any school break.
Buy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Nintendo Switch – Digital Download Code
Recommended Ages: E for Everyone
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Minecraft is not just one of the best family video games, it’s one of the best games ever made.
If you’ve yet to hear of it, imagine a world full of pixels where you can create anything you can think of. It’s basically virtual Lego.
Want to build a castle? Easy. How about a three-floor mansion? With enough skill and understanding, you can even build a working calculator. The sky really is the limit.
The main two modes in Minecraft are Survival and Creative. In Creative, kids can build endlessly without needing to worry about running out of blocks.
In Survival, players need to mine up each block themselves while also avoiding dangerous monsters and fending off hunger by looting for food.
Me and my kids play in Survival mode via online and splitscreen (read: two players on the same tv) and it’s become a staple of spending family time. Each world is randomly generated, so no two worlds you create are the same. One could be good for finding characters to trade with, whereas another may be rich in block currency. Minecraft is never the same experience twice.
If you’re after a game that’s going to keep you and the kids entertained for literally thousands of hours, get Minecraft right now. I cannot recommend it to families enough.
Buy Minecraft on Nintendo Switch – Digital Download Code
Buy Minecraft on Xbox One – Digital Download Code
Buy Minecraft Mega Pack on Xbox One – Digital Download Code (comes with more stuff to play with)
By Minecraft on PS4 – Physical Copy
Buy Minecraft on Windows 10 – Digital Download Code
Recommended Ages: E 10
-
If you’ve got a child who loves the My Hero Academia cartoon or you’re looking for a fighting game that’s accessible for all ages, My Hero One’s Justice 2 is the way to go.
I’ve been playing this game recently and it’s blown me away with how easy to understand it is. Although it’s rated T for Teen, my 10-year-old has been able to pick it up easily.
Attacks are broken down into three main buttons – combos, quirk attack one, and quirk attack two. On PS4, that’s square to punch and kick into fluid combos, triangle to launch a quirk combo, and circle to perform a more sustained quirk attack.
Comparing this with the likes of Street Fighter, which requires kids to memorize different flicks of the stick and multiple button combinations, My Hero One’s Justice 2 really is perfect for jumping straight into the action without any prior knowledge. Even parents can grab a controller and get in on the fun – that’s how simple it is.
And yet, even though it is simple to pick up, watching matches play out is a delight. Combos are simplified in the input department, but on-screen, they look intricate, and you’ll feel like a pro.
Aside from the brilliantly accessible combat, My Hero One’s Justice 2 also packs in a meaty story-mode spanning the recent series of the anime (up until the Overhaul saga) and has a huge cast of the characters every fan of the show loves. It does have Mineta in, though, so I’m knocking points off for that.
As I say, if your child loves the My Hero tv show, and they want to play as their favorite heroes in a vibrant world where you can even fight on the sides of buildings (!!!!), My Hero One’s Justice 2 is one of the best family games to play during self-isolation. It’ll keep them going for hours at a time as they master this easy to pick up jaw-dropper.
Oh, and it’s a two-player, so if your child has an older or younger sibling, they’ll be able to jump in and battle one another!
- Buy My Hero One’s Justice 2 Physical Disc – PS4
- Buy My Hero One’s Justice 2 Physical Cart – Nintendo Switch
- Buy My Hero One’s Justice 2 Digital Download Code – Xbox One
Recommended Ages: T For Teen
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This KidKraft Annabelle Dollhouse with Furniture is one of the best dollhouses you’ll ever come across.
Don’t be put off by needing to build this huge dollhouse. KidKraft is known for being extremely user-friendly.
So, what does this dollhouse include? You’ve got three levels, four rooms, and a balcony. It also features a rather awesome gliding elevator that actually moves.
Plus as this is KidKraft, all the furniture is expertly crafted and highly-detailed. And believe me, there is a lot of different furniture for kids to decorate with.
KidKraft makes the best dollhouses – the sturdy wood is a much more longlasting option when compared with boring plastic.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Lego Spider-Mech vs Venom set is one of my personal favorite Lego sets of recent years.
It’s the Venom giant build-a-figure that really makes it. It’s expertly designed, and all the cool features like the symbiote tentacles and elongated tongue look absolutely killer.
Kids love the buildable figures, as well. The Iron Man buildable Hulkbuster was huge back in the day.
Granted the Spider-Man isn’t as exciting, but given it’s opposite this Venom build, you can’t help feel sorry for it.
You also get four brilliant mini-figures in Spider-Man, Aunt May, a regular-sized Venom, and Ghost-Spider (Spider-Gwen).
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I own the Lego Hulkbuster Building Kit and it’s easily one of the most fun builds out there.
Normally with Lego, we’re used to building things and structures, so when the chance to build an articulated figure comes along, it’s exciting.
The Hulkbuster has moving arms, legs, and a foldable helm and chest section with spaces to plop a Tony Stark mini-figure in.
There’s also a buildable turret and four mini-figures in Bruce Banner, Proxima Midnight, Falcon, and an outrider. Although let’s be real here, the star is the Hulkbuster figure.
If you’ve got a little girl who loves Marvel, this is one of the most on-brand sets around. They will absolutely love this set.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the Frozen fan, check out this killer Frozen 2 Doll 2-Pack deal.
It comes with both Kristoff and Anna. Both feature highly-detailed clothing, and Anna comes in a rather fetching ballgown dress.
Anna’s hair is really cool as well. Instead of the long braid, it’s a fancy up-do.
If you’re stocking up on Frozen 2 gifts for Birthday that’s coming up, this is well worth checking out.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Frozen fever never goes away.
This Frozen 2 Elsa Doll is absolutely brilliant. Younger Frozen fans are often left out in the cold when it comes to toys, so to see one aimed at little kids, and how great it is overall, is a nice change.
This doll comes with high-detailed clothes, long hair for brushing and restyling, and Elsa sings Into The Unknown, which is Frozen 2’s equivalent of Let it Go.
Oh, and the dress lights up! See, I told you it was great!
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Spehre RVR is the ultimate coding robot racecar.
With its tank-like wheels, this thing knows how to race. But not only that, it’s also fully programmable.
Through the use of the Sphere Edu app, kids can program this beast with Draw and Drive, Scratch Blocks, or if it’s for older kids, Javascript.
What’s also cool is you can pick up third-party hardware add-ons to truly make each Sphere your own.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Oh maaaaaan. The Segway Electric Scooter is the ultimate scooter.
Looks aren’t important, but this thing is sleek. The black matte finish is stylish in all the right ways.
This scooter lasts. The new battery has a max capacity of 551Wh, meaning it’s around three times the capacity of the ES2 model.
In terms of max speed, you’re looking at 15.5mph, and it’ll support weights of up to 220 pounds.
If that’s not enough, this bad boy also features an LED display, Bluetooth capabilities, cruise control (COOL!), riding modes, and app connectivity.
Tell me this isn’t the ultimate scooter!
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Toy Story Buzz Lightyear Plush is one huge plush, it’s 40 inches of cuddles!
Not only that, it’s perfect for sleeping next to, wrestling with, or sitting with a child so they don’t feel alone.
Kids love Buzz Lightyear, so if you’ve got a fan of Toy Story in the house, this is one deal that’s worth considering.
Recommended Ages 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If there’s anything that little girl’s love, it’s making their own toy from a kit! This one is especially cool because they can use it every day and show it off at school. Plus, it encourages healthy habits by drinking a lot of water from a reusable bottle. This has everything needed for your girl to make their own water bottle. It comes with the water bottle and five different bright markers. The designs are easy to color, and there are even rhinestones that the water bottle comes with to make the bottle extra sparkly! They’ll be in a dream world!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Every little girl loves unicorns and unicorn toys, and this doodle book is perfect for them to color in. With fun designs like unicorns and other sparkly rainbows and figures, there’s nothing not to like about this book. They will love being creative and putting their own spin on each and every page. Before you know it, they’ll be giving out their pieces of art to their friends and family! Don’t say we didn’t warn you, but they’ll be occupied for hours.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Read more about Kuroba Toys and where to find them in-stock here.
Recommended Ages: 6 years+