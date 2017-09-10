WATCH: Florida Couple Rescued After Trying to Ride Out Hurricane Irma on Sailboat

Martin County Sheriff's Office/ Facebook

A Florida couple, who can’t swim and were trying to ride out Hurricane Irma in an anchored sailboat, had to be rescued from choppy water by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. Video of the rescue, which you can watch above, was released by the sheriff’s office Sunday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook, “MCSO Marine Rescue and Strike Teams are launching into treacherous waters to begin a marine rescue of two people who remained on their boat near the causeway. The mariners say they are unable to swim. We will keep you posted on this. Please pray for the safety of our brave first responders.”

The rescue occurred near Jensen Beach, which is on the Atlantic Coast north of Palm Beach, CBS News reports.

The video shows the sheriff’s deputies bringing their boat up to the sailboat and helping the couple to safety.

“Everyone is safe, and back on land. Good job everyone especially to our Marine unit and Marine Deputy John Howell, Marine Deputy James Holleran and Deputy Matt Fritchie. Thank you to our dispatch team as well,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. The rescue was completed about 10:30 a.m.