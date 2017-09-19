Hurricane Maria St. Croix: Projected Path and Landfall

Hurricane Maria, now a “potentially catastrophic” Category 5 storm with maximum sustained winds of 160 miles an hour, is 150 miles southeast of St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The National Hurricane Center said the storm will likely hit the U.S. Virgin Islands Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. A hurricane warning is in effect and several shelters are open.
St. Croix was largely unscathed during Hurricane Irma, which hit the islands on September 6. Most of the damage suffered was on the islands of St. Thomas and St. John. Many residents of those islands had evacuated to St. Croix after Hurricane Irma hit.
St. Croix is a popular vacation destination with about 50,000 residents. U.S. Virgin Islands Governor Kenneth Mapp warned residents to prepare for the hurricane now.
“This is not a time to think about your house; a time to think about your earthly possessions. This is a time to think about securing your life, the lives of your children, the lives of your neighbors,” Mapp said over the weekend according to the St. Croix Source.
According to the Weather Channel, “tropical storm-force winds will arrive quickly in the Virgin Islands, with hurricane-force winds arriving Tuesday night, continuing into Wednesday morning, particularly in St. Croix.”
Shelters have been set up in St. Croix at the following locations:
Herbert Grigg Home
Canegata Park
St. Croix Educational Complex
A curfew is in effect from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.
