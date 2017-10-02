Geary Danley Wrongly Identified as Las Vegas Shooter

Facebook

Before police identified Stephen Paddock as the sole suspect in the Las Vegas concert shooting, the internet had pegged a man named Geary Danley as the shooter. Several people were convinced that the man that opened fire during the Route 91 Harvest country music festival was Mr. Danley, and his photo was quickly passed around social media.

Stephen Paddock has been identified as the shooter. Don't forget that pro-Trump accounts spent hours accusing Geary Danley, an innocent man. pic.twitter.com/4RFtYhafDq — Erika Heidewald 🗽 (@erikaheidewald) October 2, 2017

As you can see in the above post, Geary Danley appears to be a family man with strong feelings against President Trump. It didn’t take long for people to jump all over him, wrongly accusing him of a heinous crime that he had nothing to do with.

Following the shooting, which left 50 people dead and hundreds more injured, police identified a female “person of interest” named Marilou Danley. Since she has the same last name as Mr. Danley this kept the false reports and rumors going. She has been described by various outlets as his “companion” and his “roommate.” Some outlets have said that she was Paddock’s wife.

According to USA Today, authorities have spoken with Marilou Danley and have concluded that she was not involved in last night’s massacre. Reports indicate that Marilou Danley was out of the country at the time of the shooting. It is unknown if she will be questioned further.

Paddock is deceased, according to police. It was first reported that he died when police engaged him in his hotel room, but it has since been reports that he committed suicide. It is unclear whether he was found dead by police or if he turned a gun on himself in front of them. Further details as to why Paddock may have committed this horrific act of violence are unknown.

Geary Danley has not spoken out to the media about being the internet’s target. He is, however, completely unrelated to Sunday night’s shooting.