ISIS Claims Stephen Paddock ‘Converted to Islam’ Before Shooting

Stephen Paddock has been identified as the sole suspect in the Las Vegas concert shooting that took place on Sunday night. Police say that Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, killing 50 people and injuring hundreds more. Police found “more than 10 rifles” in Paddock’s hotel room.

The 64-year-old Mesquite, Nevada, resident is deceased, according to police. It has been reported that he committed suicide.

Just about 12 hours following the attack, the Associated Press reported that ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack, adding that Paddock converted to Islam “months ago.”

BREAKING: Without providing evidence, Islamic State claims Las Vegas attack, says shooter converted to Islam months ago. — The Associated Press (@AP) October 2, 2017

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the mass shooting in Las Vegas, saying that the perpetrator was ‘a soldier’ who had converted to Islam months ago, without providing any evidence to support the claim… It did not name the suspected shooter…but said he had ‘executed the operation in response to calls to target countries of the coalition’ batting the extremist group in Iraq and Syria,” reports the Associated Press.