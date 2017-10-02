Las Vegas Shooting Victims GoFundMe Page Raises Over $700,000

Getty

A GoFundMe account established by Clark County Commission Chair Steve Sisolak has already raised over $700,000 for the victims of the Las Vegas concert shooting. Sisolak, who set up the fund with the help of Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo, pledged the first $10,000 to the fund.

To donate to the fund click here. Since it was posted early this morning, Sisolak’s fund has raised $725,000 from over 4,500 individual donations. He set a goal of $1 million. GoFundMe also confirmed that Sisolak’s campaign is verified.

“Funds will be used to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the horrific Las Vegas mass shooting​,” Sisolak, a candidate in Nevada’s upcoming governor’s race, wrote. He later added, “Thank you everyone for your donations. Please keep sharing this with your family and friends.”

“I’m overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from the Las Vegas community & beyond. We need more donations, every penny will be put to use,” Sisolak also tweeted. He also said that all flags in the country will be lowered to half mast before President Donald Trump ordered the same to be done across the country.

The shooting was the deadliest in U.S. history, with at least 58 killed and 515 injured, Lombardo said in an afternoon press conference. The suspect is 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, who police say fired down at the crowd of the Route 91 Harvest country music festival from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Casino & Resort. Police say Paddock was found dead in his room after a police SWAT team entered by blowing the door open.

A police official told CNN that Paddock bought several firearms legally. The early investigation turned up evidence that at least one of his rifles was modified to work like an automatic weapon. Lombardo said at least 10 rifles were found in his room. However, sources told ABC News that at least 19 weapons were found in his room.