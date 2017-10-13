Top 5 Best Golf Organizers for Garage: Bag & Equipment Storage

Storing all of my golf equipment together is important. I don’t want to run around to four different rooms in my place to get all the stuff I need for a round of golf with my buddies. Golf bag organizers are a great way to keep all your gear together compactly and systematically, so you’ll know where everything is at all times.

Most golf organizers can hold up to 2 bags comfortably and usually have other compartments to store shoes, clothing, balls, tees, gloves, and much more. Really anything you use on the golf course. And they’re designed to fit in your garage or any other room without taking up much space. Just a note, though, most of them require some assembly. So if you are someone who has trouble with that, you might want to enlist some help.

1. Milliard Golf Organizer

The roomy, durable golf organizer for Milliard is the perfect place to store all your gear comfortably, safely, and compactly. Capable of holding two standard size golf bags, the organizer also has four separate compartments (including one closed in shelf for valuables) for all of your gear, including shoes, clothes, golf balls, and more. Made of anti-rust carbon steel, you’ll get years and years usage, while the foam edge at the top of the storage unit will help prevent nicks and scratches to your golf clubs.

The organizer measures 37 inches high, 32 inches wide, and 16 inches deep. The area for the two golf golf bags is 22 inches long, while the four equipment compartments measure 10 inches wide apiece. The feet at the bottom are adjustable so it can be placed on any floor surface. There is some assembly required, but it isn’t very demanding.

Price: $59.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Foam edges at the top to prevent scratches to your clubs

Suitable for all ground surfaces

Made of durable anti-rust carbon steel

Cons:

Some might have problems assembling the organizer

Probably too small to hold a larger tour or cart bag

2. Suncast GO3216 Golf Organizer

The Suncast GO3216 Golf Organizer can hold two golf bags comfortably, while the four extra compartments has ideal size to store all your gear — shoes, shirts, shorts, golf balls, and valuables. It also includes adjustable feet for easy leveling. The product has been one the company’s highest-rated and most popular golf storage units for over 10 years.

The organizer itself measures 37 inches high, 32 inches wide, and 16 inches deep. The color is black and it’s made of sturdy, durable metal, so you can expect the product to last for a while. It does require some simple assembly, so if you struggle in that department, you might want to find some help in putting it together.

Price: $68.12 (31 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Easily fits 2 standard sized golf bags

Has adjustable feet for easy leveling

Features 4 separate compartments for extra storage

Cons:

Some users felt the assembly instruction weren’t clear

Some users felt the metal construction could be more durable

3. Golf Bag Sports Dual Golf Storage Organizer

The Golf Bag Sports Dual Golf Storage Organizer from Home-it is larger than the first two units on this list, giving extra room for your golf gear. While it holds two standard sized golf bags like the others, the four storage compartments are slightly larger, giving you more space for shoes, clothes, and other equipment. One drawback could be is that there is no pullout drawer. So if you are going to use it to store your golf balls, you’ll need a bucket or a box to put the balls in first, then put that on one of the shelves.

The unit measures an extra long 39 inches wide, 36 inches high, and 16 inches deep. Like the others, it requires some light assembly. It is durable, as it’s made of sturdy steel. This storage unit doesn’t have adjustable legs, so it’s best suited for a flat surface, such as a garage floor.

Price: $52.99 (34 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Constructed of sturdy steel

Lots of extra storage space for other equipment and gear

Price

Cons:

It does not have adjustable legs

Some users had difficulty with assembly

4. Metal Two Bag Golf Organizer

The highlight of this organizer is all about storage space. It can hold two bags comfortably, and it has 3 wired baskets, which make it easy to store your golf balls, tees, gloves, and other equipment. And there are also 4 metal hooks included, which can be used to hang clothing, like shirts or jackets.

The unit measures 38 inches wide, 36 inches high, and 16 inches deep. While it’s on the pricey side (at least in comparison to the others on the list) and requires some assembly, it’s made of a corrosion-resistant metal, so you know it’ll be durable and long-lasting. And the foot pegs are adjustable for uneven floors.

Price: $79.90

Pros:

Made of corrosion-resistant metal

3 wire baskets makes it easy to store golf balls, tees, and other equipment

Comes with 4 hooks for extra storage

Cons:

Some users felt the assembly instructions were a little confusing

On the pricey side

5. Golf Bag Organizer by Jef World of Golf

Jef World of Golf bag organizer is available in two different sizes — single and double bag size. Both units come with a strap to keep your bags secure and to prevent them from falling. Made of durable metal, it features ample storage for other equipment as well.

There is a removable tray to store a pair of shoes and two other wired compartments for golf balls, gloves, tees, and other gear. Like most golf organizers, there is some required assembly.

Price: Single $59.79; Double $69.99

Pros:

A separate shelf for shoes

Straps keep bags secure

Available in both single and double size

Cons:

Only 2 extra storage bins when most have 3

Assembly is required

