Fantasy Football Week 13 QB Rankings: Aaron Rodgers’ QB1 Days Over?

Fantasy Football Week 13 QB Rankings: Aaron Rodgers’ QB1 Days Over?

  • Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated

Getty Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 13 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, we examine whether a certain Green Bay Packers signal-caller’s days as a locked-in QB1 are officially over.

Our rankings see a major boost in talent this week, as Patrick Mahomes returns from his Week 12 bye. Can Mahomes unseat the league’s highest-scoring fantasy player, Lamar Jackson atop our ranks? Let’s take a look.

Reminder: These rankings are based on standard league scoring formats where quarterbacks are rewarded with 4-points per passing touchdown.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 13 QB Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em – COMING SOON

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Quarterback Outlook Week 13

Is it time to jump ship on Aaron Rodgers (QB3) as a viable fantasy football option? Personally, I’d give it two more weeks. Why, you may ask? Simply put, his next two games are against very bad defenses, as the New York Giants and Washington Redskins both rank in the bottom 11 of total defenses this season.

For this week’s purposes, we’ll hone in on the former of those two teams listed above. The Giants have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season. Six of the last seven QBs to face off with New York have scored 20+ fantasy points against them. The G-Men have allowed an averaged of 2.5 touchdowns per game to the position over their last four games.

While Rodgers’ fantasy viability is in question, New York Jets’ Sam Darnold (QB5) is in the midst of asserting himself as a top-notch option at the position. While he may still be a bit of a punching bag amongst fans and mainstream media, take one look at his fantasy production and you’ll be sold. Since Week 9, only Josh Allen has averaged more fantasy points than Darnold’s 25.4 points per game.

This week the Jets gun-slinger is docked with yet another welcoming game on the schedule against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cinci has allowed the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2019. Prior to last Sunday’s matchup against the woeful Mason Rudolph, the Bengals had allowed an average of 25.69 fantasy points per game to the position.

Is Darnold just Blake Bortles from 2015 (2nd in NFL w/ 35 TDs), a fantasy star, but not a long-term answer at the position? Who knows, and honestly, who cares at this point. We’re all here for one reason and one reason only, to win fantasy championships, and Darnold can help you get there.

Week 13 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterbacks

  1. [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Flex | DEF | Ks]
  2. Pos. Rankings are in the midst of creation. 
  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Quarterbacks TEAM Opp.

1

 Patrick Mahomes KC

vs. OAK

2

 Lamar Jackson BAL

vs. SF

3

 Aaron Rodgers GB

@ NYG

4

 Russell Wilson SEA

vs. MIN

5

 Sam Darnold NYJ

@ CIN

6

 Drew Brees NO

@ ATL

7

 Baker Mayfield CLE

@ PIT

8

 Kyler Murray ARI

vs. LAR

9

 Tom Brady NE

@ HOU

10

 Carson Wentz PHI

@ MIA

11

 Deshaun Watson HOU

vs. NE

12

 Jameis Winston TB

@ JAC

13

 Josh Allen BUF

@ DAL

14

 Jared Goff LAR

@ ARI

15

 Matt Ryan ATL

vs. NO

16

 Dak Prescott DAL

vs. BUF

17

 Ryan Tannehill TEN

@ IND

18

 Derek Carr OAK

@ KC

19

 Philip Rivers LAC

@ DEN

20

 Nick Foles JAC

vs. TB

21

 Kyle Allen CAR

vs. WAS

22

 Jacoby Brissett IND

vs. TEN

23

 Kirk Cousins MIN

@ SEA

24

 Jimmy Garoppolo SF

@ BAL

25

 Dwayne Haskins WAS

@ CAR

26

 Mitchell Trubisky CHI

@ DET

27

 Daniel Jones NYG

vs. GB

28

 Devlin Hodges PIT

vs. CLE

29

 Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA

vs. PHI

30

 Jeff Driskel DET

vs. CHI

31

 Ryan Finley CIN

vs. NYJ

32

 Brandon Allen DEN

vs. LAC

33

 Chase Daniels CHI

@ DET

34

 Mason Rudolph PIT

vs. CLE

35

 Gardner Minshew JAC

vs. TB

36

 Drew Lock DEN

vs. LAC

37

 Josh Rosen MIA

vs. PHI

38

 Marcus Mariota TEN

@ IND

39

 Andy Dalton CIN

vs. NYJ
    3. READ NEXT: Fantasy Week 13: RB Rankings

Read More
, , , ,