Fantasy Football Week 13 QB Rankings: Aaron Rodgers’ QB1 Days Over?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 13 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, we examine whether a certain Green Bay Packers signal-caller’s days as a locked-in QB1 are officially over.

Our rankings see a major boost in talent this week, as Patrick Mahomes returns from his Week 12 bye. Can Mahomes unseat the league’s highest-scoring fantasy player, Lamar Jackson atop our ranks? Let’s take a look.

Reminder: These rankings are based on standard league scoring formats where quarterbacks are rewarded with 4-points per passing touchdown.

Quarterback Outlook Week 13

Is it time to jump ship on Aaron Rodgers (QB3) as a viable fantasy football option? Personally, I’d give it two more weeks. Why, you may ask? Simply put, his next two games are against very bad defenses, as the New York Giants and Washington Redskins both rank in the bottom 11 of total defenses this season.

For this week’s purposes, we’ll hone in on the former of those two teams listed above. The Giants have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season. Six of the last seven QBs to face off with New York have scored 20+ fantasy points against them. The G-Men have allowed an averaged of 2.5 touchdowns per game to the position over their last four games.

While Rodgers’ fantasy viability is in question, New York Jets’ Sam Darnold (QB5) is in the midst of asserting himself as a top-notch option at the position. While he may still be a bit of a punching bag amongst fans and mainstream media, take one look at his fantasy production and you’ll be sold. Since Week 9, only Josh Allen has averaged more fantasy points than Darnold’s 25.4 points per game.

This week the Jets gun-slinger is docked with yet another welcoming game on the schedule against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cinci has allowed the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2019. Prior to last Sunday’s matchup against the woeful Mason Rudolph, the Bengals had allowed an average of 25.69 fantasy points per game to the position.

Is Darnold just Blake Bortles from 2015 (2nd in NFL w/ 35 TDs), a fantasy star, but not a long-term answer at the position? Who knows, and honestly, who cares at this point. We’re all here for one reason and one reason only, to win fantasy championships, and Darnold can help you get there.

Week 13 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterbacks

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Quarterbacks TEAM Opp. 1 Patrick Mahomes KC vs. OAK 2 Lamar Jackson BAL vs. SF 3 Aaron Rodgers GB @ NYG 4 Russell Wilson SEA vs. MIN 5 Sam Darnold NYJ @ CIN 6 Drew Brees NO @ ATL 7 Baker Mayfield CLE @ PIT 8 Kyler Murray ARI vs. LAR 9 Tom Brady NE @ HOU 10 Carson Wentz PHI @ MIA 11 Deshaun Watson HOU vs. NE 12 Jameis Winston TB @ JAC 13 Josh Allen BUF @ DAL 14 Jared Goff LAR @ ARI 15 Matt Ryan ATL vs. NO 16 Dak Prescott DAL vs. BUF 17 Ryan Tannehill TEN @ IND 18 Derek Carr OAK @ KC 19 Philip Rivers LAC @ DEN 20 Nick Foles JAC vs. TB 21 Kyle Allen CAR vs. WAS 22 Jacoby Brissett IND vs. TEN 23 Kirk Cousins MIN @ SEA 24 Jimmy Garoppolo SF @ BAL 25 Dwayne Haskins WAS @ CAR 26 Mitchell Trubisky CHI @ DET 27 Daniel Jones NYG vs. GB 28 Devlin Hodges PIT vs. CLE 29 Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA vs. PHI 30 Jeff Driskel DET vs. CHI 31 Ryan Finley CIN vs. NYJ 32 Brandon Allen DEN vs. LAC 33 Chase Daniels CHI @ DET 34 Mason Rudolph PIT vs. CLE 35 Gardner Minshew JAC vs. TB 36 Drew Lock DEN vs. LAC 37 Josh Rosen MIA vs. PHI 38 Marcus Mariota TEN @ IND 39 Andy Dalton CIN vs. NYJ