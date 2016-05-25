20 Best Eyelash Serums 2018: Which Is Right for You?

What woman, or man for that matter, doesn’t want luxuriously long lashes? Sadly, most of us weren’t born with them. Too much curling, harsh makeup and even age can diminish your lashes to a pitiful smattering. But if you want to get longer eyelashes that last, eyelash growth serum might be the answer you’re looking for.

You’ve probably heard about Latisse, the prescription eyelash serum. It is seriously spendy, and actually has some pretty scary possible side effects, like changing the color of your iris. But you don’t have to resort to that if you want your eyelashes grow longer and get thicker.

Non-prescription lash growth serum not only boosts lashes, it can fill in wimpy eyebrows too. Better yet, these lash serums won’t cost half your paycheck to try them out. Eyelash and eyebrow growth products don’t work the same for everyone, so try a variety, in order to find the one that works for you. While none of them can perform magic, the fastest of them increase growth after three to four weeks of nightly use.

The Best Eyelash Serum really can amp up your eyes, so our list encompasses 15 “tried and true” favorites, and another five newcomers to the category that are definitely worth testing out. Long lashes in a wink? Sweet.

Best Tried and True Eyelash Serums 2018

The Best New Eyelash Growth Serum for 2018

Tried & True 1. Amazon #1 Best Seller: Organys Lash & Brow Growth Serum

As a lover of lash serums, I’ve been using Organys Lash & Brow Growth Serum for several years now, and I’ve seen my lashes look thicker and healthier because of it. I’ve now passed it on to my husband, who has pitiful lashes, and I’m trying another brand. For the first time in the past 15 years, I can actually see his lashes now, and even he has noticed a dramatic difference in the thickness and length of his lashes.

This best eyelash serum uses a proprietary compound to increase the proliferation of lashes by strengthening and stimulating the cellular foundations from which the lashes grow. Much like watering and nourishing soil in order to grow a plant, this compound is a botanically derived peptide that influences the keratin genes which moderate the length and size of lashes.

By acting on these genes, this eyelash growth serum helps stimulate hair growth at the lash follicle. The serum also contains stem cells from a grape of the purple colored Gamay variety. These grape stem cells contain special epigenetic factors and metabolites which protect human skin stem cells against harmful UV radiation (one of the most aging elements).

By helping your skin’s stem cells protect their main stem cell characteristics, it allows for superior protection of your eye lashes. A note from Organys Beauty about their packaging: “We choose not to put our products in paper boxes because we do not want to contribute to unnecessary deforestation of our planet. Please be prepared to receive the product without a paper box.”

Organys offers a broad range of beauty products for a variety of needs. Organys Skin Brightening Cream corrects dark spots, skin discoloration and uneven skin tone. Try Organys Eye Serum to help correct dark circles, puffiness, eye bags and sagging.

If you’re looking for an eyelash growth serum that offers solid results, and also has a planet friendly philosophy, this eyelash growth serum is a great choice for you. If you’re more convinced that a larger name brand might be better, Rapid Lash is a go to choice for many.

Price: $29.99

Pros:

Well priced compared to many

Rated 4.5 out of five stars by users

Visibly thickens and lengthens lashes

Thin tipped brush makes a little go a long way

Cons:

It takes time and patience

May cause a bit of eye irritation

Not effective for every user

Must be used daily to show noticable growth

2. Talika Lipocils Expert Supplement

Talika Lipocils Expert Supplement Gel stimulates eyelash growth for longer, healthier and thicker eyelashes. In just 28 days, this lash enhancing treatment can help to rejuvenate your weary eyelashes. Whether your lashes look too short, sparse, brittle or lack shine and curl, this eyelash growth serum naturally lengthens the lashes by up to 2.5mm, and encourages natural shine.

It’s enriched with a blend of nettle extract and horse chestnut to help stimulate natural growth as well as to strengthen your lashes. Allantoin hydrates the lashes while soy lecithin and witch hazel offer anti-inflammatory properties, and help to maintain optimal lash health. It also helps to protect your lashes from the drying effects of mascara. This eyelash serum makes it possible to have naturally longer and thicker eyelashes.

A new and improved formula, filled with natural plant actives, could be the key to shiny, curlier lashes. If you’re looking to also see an improvement in your natural lash color, this eyelash serum may improve that as well.

Price: $57

Pros:

Rated 2.6 out of five stars by users

Helps strengthen and protect delicate lashes

Works to increase lash length and thickness

Can also increase eyebrow growth

Leaves lashes glossy and shiny

Cons:

It takes time and patience

Not as effective as some other brands

Quite expensive compared to some that are more highly rated

Some product inconsistencies reported

3. GrandeLASH-MD

GrandLASH-MD eyelash and eyebrow growth serum has been clinically tested, with 89% of users seeing definitive improvement. This eyelash growth serum is effective at revitalizing eyelashes and eyebrows. It contains vitamins, peptides, and amino acids that help grow and condition lashes and brows making them fuller, longer and more lustrous.

In just 30 to 40 days you should see noticeable improvement in the overall look of your lashes and brows. You can also order GrandLASH-MD in the six-month size tube. To plump up your lips in addition to your lashes, try Grande Lips Collagen Booster and Plumper.

In you’re looking for an effective way to get longer lashes, this eyelash serum gets a lot of rave reviews. Most negative reviews revolved around getting what was perceived to be a knock-off product, so be sure to inspect your packaging and make sure that it’s indeed, the product you ordered.

Price: $65

Pros:

Rated 3.8 out of five stars by users

#1 Amazon Best Seller

Effectively grows and thickens lashes

Helps to restore wimpy brows

Moderately priced compared to some

Cons:

Can irritate eyes

Takes time and patience

Must remove all eye makeup for full effectiveness

Requires careful application, as it may increase hair growth on cheeks as well

4. Babe Lash Eyelash Serum

Enhance your eyelashes from the inside out with Babe Lash eyelash serum. With naturally longer and fuller lashes, there’s no need to apply layers of heavy cosmetics. This exclusive formula is designed to create beautiful, effortless lashes in as little as four weeks.

To create a seriously dramatic look, Babe Lash Fiber Extend maximizes the look and length of your newly grown lashes with proprietary lash extension fibers combined with mascara. If you want to skip the fibers for an every day look, go for the Babe Lash Volumizing Mascara, with lash-enhancing peptides and herbal extracts to help nourish eyelashes. Babe Lash Enhancing Liquid Eyeliner creates a bold look, and conditions and helps grow your lashes at the same time. Now that’s a sweet idea.

If you’re a lash lover, the combination of Babe Lash eyelash growth serum, liner and volumizing mascara can create quick results with a three pronged approach. If you like to stick with your own favorite cosmetics, Babe Lash eyelash serum is still an effective way to lengthen and strengthen your eyelashes.

Price: $51.49

Pros:

Rated 3.9 out of five stars by users

You’ll see results in as little as four weeks

Conditions eyelashes

Works to thicken and regrow eyebrows

Cons:

Can cause skin irritation

It does take time and patience

May cause somewhat itchy eyes

5. Revitalash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner

If you’re game for growing healthy looking, luxurious and longer eyelashes, Revitalash could be the eyelash serum for you. It conditions and protects your precious lashes from brittleness and breakage. Formulated with high-impact botanicals and peptides to keep your eyelashes healthy and growing, 98 percent of users reported healthier, stronger and longer lashes after use.

The BioPeptin Complex, peptides and botanicals help to saturate your lashes with moisture, keeping them soft, luxurious and healthy looking.

If you’ve been a chronic over-plucker, you can also revitalize, reshape and boost your eyebrows with RevitaBrow Eyebrow Conditioner. Once your brows and lashes are at a full and healthy length, protect and enhance them with Revitalash Volumizing Mascara and Revitalash Hi-Def Tinted Brow Gel.

If money is no object, and the most expensive is the best in your world, this eyelash growth serum could be for you. If you’re on a budget, it’s definitely not.

Price: $98

Pros:

Rated 3.9 out of five stars by users

Effectively promotes lash growth

May help thicken brows

Does not impact eye color

Cons:

A serious bite to your wallet

May cause redness and eye irritation

It takes time and patience

Results may be slower and less dramatic than expected

6. Fysiko Eyelash Growth Serum

Fysiko Eyelash Growth Serum is a powerful eyelash growth enhancer that promises to double the length and volume of your eyelashes. As long as you’re patient you can expect to see these results within 4-12 weeks of continuous use.

Their proprietary formula increases eyelash growth with vitamins, botanicals and peptides including: panthenol (Vitamin B5), Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Extract, Sodium Lactate, Panax Ginseng Root Extract, Biotin, Hydrolized Soy Protein, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Hexapeptide-11, Niacinamide (Vitamin B3), Thyme extract, Palmitoyl Pentapeptide-4, Arcyostaphylos Uva Ursi (Bearberry) Leaf Extract, Olive Oil, Sodium Hyaluronate, Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphate (Vitamin C), Retinyl Palmitate (Vitamin A), Tocopheryl Acetate (Vitamin E).

This generous tube should give you enough product to last for eight to ten months of daily use, which is more than many others, and helps to justify the higher price tag.

Price: $89

Pros:

Rated 3.9 out of five stars by users

Produces longer lashes

Effective on brows as well

Helps reduce the need for mascara

Cons:

Among the most expensive reviewed

It takes 4-12 weeks to begin seeing results

Can cause eyelid discoloration

Can cause eye irritation

7. Rapidlash Eyelash Enhancing Serum

Fortify your way to lush, healthy lashes and brows with RapidLash eyelash and eyebrow enhancing serum. This lash elixir works its magic in as little as four weeks. Approved by ophthalmologists, dermatologists and millions of well lashed women, RapidLash eyelash enhancing serum is formulated with an exclusive HexateinTM 1 Complex.

This lash growth serum is infused with proteins, peptides, vitamins, minerals, amino acids and botanicals that nourish, moisturize and condition lashes and brows to encourage healthy growth. It also enhances existing lashes and brows with new shine and sheen.

This gentle, non-irritating eyelash growth serum is free of parabens and fragrance, and it’s gentle enough for contact lense wearers. You simply apply the serum with the applicator brush once daily, in the evening or before bedtime, after removing all of your eye makeup.

I’m a fan of Rapidlash, and have been using it off and on for a quite a few years. Your lashes can look long and curled with just a touch of mascara. To specifically target wimpy brows, try Rapidbrow Eyebrow Enhancing Serum.

The price of eyelash growth serums can be an issue for some. Rapidlash is a reasonably priced and effective option. One tube of this serum can easily last six months, if you’re careful with application.

Price: $28.99 (39 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 3.8 out of five stars by users

Effectively grows longer and thicker lashes

Moderately priced compared to many

Can be used to promote brow growth as well

Cons:

It doesn’t give instant results

Not effective for every user

May irritate eyes

Can cause redness and irritation of eyelid area

8. Top Rated: Essy Eyelash Growth Serum

This hardworking product stands out as one of our picks for the best eyelash growth serum because it’s faster than many, showing noticeable results in as little as two weeks. That’s fast. Infused With highly concentrated extracts of Polygonum Multiflorum and Panax Ginseng, this essential eyelash elixir can help to revitalize the look and feel of your eyelashes.

It boosts lackluster lashes and brows to healthy new lengths, with an irritation free formula that delivers results. If you don’t have deep pockets or have sensitive eyes, this natural formula might be a great choice, as many other serums can be quite eye irritating.

Price: $34.99

Pros:

Rated 4.5 out of five stars by users

Gentle enough for contact wearers

Effective with time and regular use

Pretty fast results compared to many

Cons:

Recommended use is twice, rather than once per day

It takes time and patience

Non-transparent tube doesn’t allow you to see how much product has been used up

Not effective for every user

9. InstaNatural Eyelash Enhancing Serum

InstaNatural’s Eyelash Enhancing Serum is a clinically proven formula that can give ordinary looking brows and lashes a longer and more luxurious appearance in as little as 30 days. This advanced blend of lash-enhancing ingredients is guaranteed to lengthen and thicken hair follicles to give you a glamorous new look that lasts.

Using a powerful peptide formula, this product gives you the longer, thicker lashes you want, without any eye irritation. Featuring state-of-the-art SymPeptide XLash made with Pentapeptide-17, this serum offers professional-grade ingredients to promote healthy eyelash growth, with three times the amount of active ingredients of many other lash growth products.

This formula helps stimulate keratin genes to significantly increase the length and density of lashes by as much as 26% after just two weeks of use, and up to 66% in just 28 days. With that kind of growth you can skip the mascara and just use a great eyelash curler to show off your new long lashes.

In the past six months, the price of this lash growth serum has doubled, however its formula seems to have changed, as have its earlier high ratings. For its fans, this serum is still a hit, and it is among the more affordable brands.

Price: $22.89 (8 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 3.3 out of five stars by users

Among the least expensive reviewed

Effectively improves lash growth

Non-irritating

Cons:

Not effective for some users

Takes a little time to dry

Requires regular use and patience

Some reports of itching and irritated eyes

10. Simply Dana Peptide Eyelash Growth Serum

I started using the Simply Dana Peptide Lash Eyelash Growth Serum just a couple of months ago, and my lashes are indeed looking fuller, and filling in where they were getting a bit spotty. I’m anxious to see how this eyelash growth serum works after three to six months of consistent use.

This formula is a natural lash conditioner that stimulates the growth of your eyelashes. It does this by using a powerful peptide ingredient, and grape stem cell extract, in a nutrient rich serum. This peptide specifically acts on the skin cells of the lashes to create a sturdier foundation, and positively influence the cell proliferation, and hence the healthy growth of lashes.

With daily application you can expect eyelashes that appear longer, fuller and thicker. Fingers crossed for me. To keep your skin looking as good as your lashes, deep cleanse and increase collagen production with Simply Dana Rose Hip Seed Oil Cleanser.

Update: after 12 weeks of consistent use, even my husband says my lashes look noticeably longer and thicker. In fact, he says he can’t tell when I’m wearing mascara or not, which is a definite plus for my lazy days.

For users who want an effective eyelash growth serum, Simply Dana Peptide is affordable, and the bottle is at least 30 percent larger than many others, so you actually get more serum for the price. If you’re committed to organic makeup brands, this eyelash growth serum should definitely meet your criteria. If you want something in a fancy metal tube with a shiny box, you’ll be disappointed in the look, but not the result.

Browse for more natural and organic skincare products by Simply Dana right here.

Price: $29.98

Pros:

Rated 4.2 out of five stars by users

Moderately priced compared to some

Effective for most users at increasing lash growth

100 percent natural ingredients

Cons:

Stings if you get it in your eyes

Watery formula easily gets in your eyes

Not effective for everyone

It takes time and patience to see results

11. Vichy LiftActiv Serum 10 Eyes & Lashes

You’ve got to love a product that does double duty, and Vichy’s LiftActiv Serum 10 gives both your eyes and your lashes a well-deserved boost. This powerful eye serum is for the gentle eye contour area. It fortifies lashes, fights wrinkles, and smooths and illuminates your eyes to help give you a more youthful, wide-eyed appearance.

Formulated with hyaluronic acid, it gently sluffs away old, tired skin cells to reveal younger looking skin around your eyes. Now who wouldn’t want that? Because the key to creating your thickly lashed look means consistently removing all of your eye makeup, Vichy Pureté Thermale Soothing Eye Makeup Remover is a good precursor to using the serum.

In the morning, give your face a boost too with Vichy Idéalia Life Serum Anti-Aging Facial Serum. It reduces the look of pores along with fine lines and wrinkles.

Vichy is the number one cosmetic brand sold in European pharmacies, which could be a compelling reason to try it, along with its solid ratings which have gone up in the past few months, and its pretty reasonable price tag.

Price: $35

Pros:

Rated 4 out of 5 stars by users

Tested to be safe on sensitive skin

Helps lashes grow stronger and thicker

Helps to reduce lash loss

Cons:

Not effective for every user

Small quantity for the price

May cause eye irritation

Some reported difficulties with pump dispenser

12. Fusion Beauty Stimulash Intensive Night Conditioning Lash Enhancer

This breakthrough overnight lash conditioning treatment will naturally nourish and strengthen your lashes over time, for real, actually achievable, lash enhancement. Even stubby, fragile, barely-visible lashes become longer, stronger and totally flutter-worthy in as little as six weeks of daily use.

Stimulash can also be used to enhance, thicken and grow your eyebrows, which is a double bonus, if you’ve over-plucked or shaved them. Because it’s enriched with peptides and natural plant extracts, this eyelash growth serum is gaining lots of fans for its effective results.

There aren’t many eyelash growth serums on our list that have such widely differing reviews. 78 percent of the Stimulash Fusion users give it five stars, which makes it seem worth nearly $100. It’s that 22 percent of users who give it only one star, so you’ll want to weigh it out before buying. This is one of the serums that is reported to deliver results fast, and that matters.

From plumping pencils and lip glosses, to primers and foundation, find more from Fusion Beauty, here.

Price: $99

Pros:

Rated 3.9 out of five stars by users

A little goes a long way, so it lasts a long time

Works to increase both lash and eyebrow growth

Most users report fast, visible results

Cons:

Seriously spendy

Not effective for every user

It takes diligent and consistent use to maintain lash growth

May cause some unwanted hair growth on cheeks

13. Best Buy: Pure Body Naturals Organic Castor Oil

Castor oil has been used for hundreds of years, all over the world, to help grow hair and help moisturize the skin and body. Cold-pressed castor oil contains more omega-6 essential fatty acids, vitamin E, as well as many other beneficial vitamins and minerals. It naturally moisturizes and rehydrates the eye area, to help strengthen and hydrate your eyelashes.

This 100 percent pure, natural cold-pressed castor oil comes with a glass dropper, five eyeliner style applicators, and five eyebrow brushes that make application easy. You can take your castor oil with you wherever you go by simply filling an empty Mascara Tube with Eyelash Wand.

It’s easiest to use this eyelash growth serum right before bed when your face is clean. Since you are likely swayed by the fact that this is an organic product, wash up any residue in the morning with a gentle and organic face wash.

If you’re moved by price, it’s surprising to note that not only is this eyelash growth formula the least expensive of all those reviewed, it’s a #1 Amazon best seller, and also one of the best rated products on the list. While it’s not glitzy or glam, if you’re game to try one of our picks for best eyelash serum, this is a great place to begin.

Price: $11.95 (40 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.2 out of five stars by users

Great for use on your head hair too

Most affordable of all those reviewed

Comes with convenient lash and brow applicator brushes

Helps to make lashes stronger, longer and fuller

Cons:

Can feel sticky

Not effective for every user

May irritate eyes

Scent is off-putting to some

14. Amazon’s Choice: Lavish Lash Eyelash & Brow Growth Serum

Botanicals are nature’s pharmacy, and they’ve been healing and improving health for centuries. This botanical lash growth serum can boost the length and thickness of your eyelashes and eyebrows. It also imparts a sheen and luster to lashes and brows that helps to make them appear more lush and beautiful.

This lash serum contains proprietary botanically-derived compounds that actually penetrate hair follicles to stimulate growth and fortify your eyelashes. With 60 days of consistent use, you’ll see a noticeable difference in the way your lashes and brows look, even without makeup.

All ingredients in this serum are hypoallergenic, non-irritating, clinically tested, allergy tested and dermatologist tested. Even with all this good testing, the good news is that Lavish Lash has never been tested on animals. Since you’re going with an organic eyelash serum, compliment your lashes and the rest of your face with only the best natural and organic makeup.

If you’re looking for the perfect way to keep your skin looking luminous, natural and organic moisturizer is another great addition to your daily beauty regimen.

This organic eyelash growth serum is growing in popularity, and consumer reviews are rising. Currently Lavish Lash is among our top rated products, and it’s also among the more affordable choices. That combination of factors makes it a solid choice in this product category, and the money back guarantee makes it and even more worthy consideration.

Price: $29.99

Pros:

Rated 4.4 out of five stars by users

Money back guarantee

Helps to grow both eyelashes and brows

Organic formula

Cons:

Moderately spendy

Takes time and consistent use to see results

May irritate eyes

Not effective for every user

15. NutraLuxe Lash MD Eyelash Conditioner & Growth Enhancer

NutraLuxe Lash MD helps you to get visibly longer, fuller lashes and fuller eyebrows naturally. This safe, original formula can help to improve your eyelashes and eyebrows in length, fullness, thickness and darkness in just four to eight weeks, with early results in as little as three weeks.

This eyelash growth serum was formulated by a physician, clinically tested by an independent lab, and ophthalmologist safety tested to be considered effective and safe. NutraLuxe Lash MD was one of the first eyelash conditioners in 2007, to use a new and safe cosmetic derivative ingredient. This proprietary formula helps to prevent and repair adverse effects and damage to your eyelashes and eyebrows caused by harsh cosmetics and environmental influences.

If “physician created” and “ophthalmologist approved” happen to be a hot button for you when it comes to any products you use around your eyes, NutraLuxe Lash MD might be the eyelash growth serum for you. If not, splurge on something less spendy, but still highly rated.

Price: $47.78

Pros:

Rated 3.8 out of five stars by users

Effectively increases lash and brow growth

Visible results in as little as three weeks

Conditions lashes and helps to repair damage

Cons:

Rather expensive

Takes lots of time and patience

Not effective for every user

May irritate eyes and eyelids

The Newcomers

16. MAXLASH Luxury Organic Eyelash Growth Serum

MAXLASH eyelash serum can help to make your eyelashes much longer, thicker, and perhaps, even darker. Completely natural, this organic formula uses plants components to create an eco-friendly eyelash growth solution. MAXLASH is a GMP-approved blend of 100 percent organic ingredients that stimulate natural lash growth.

This non-irritating serum promises aggressive lash growth in just four weeks without using any chemicals. Sounds good around your eyes, doesn’t it?

While it’s newer on the market than many eyelash growth serums reviewed, this product has received quite high ratings from users, and it’s trending up. If you’re looking for the best lash serum that’s also one of the most budget friendly on our list, this is definitely a great choice.

Price: $14.95

Pros:

Rated 4.1 out of five stars by users (based on limited consumer reviews)

Effectively improves lash length and thickness for many

Organic and natural ingredients

Cruelty-free formula

Cons:

Not effective for everyone

May irritate eyes and eyelids

Some packaging problems reported

As with all eyelash serums, it takes time and diligence

17. Magic Glance Natural Eyebrow & Eyelash Growth Serum

So if you, like so many, covet the beauty French women seem to possess naturally, this organic eyelash growth serum might be fore you. Among the newcomers to our list, Magic Glance is made in France, with high quality organic ingredients that are paraben, sulphate, phthalates, and gluten free.

This lash serum causes no skin eye irritation, and is allergen free. Highly rated by users, it gets rave reviews for working in just 3-5 weeks, increasing the appearance of length and thickness of their lashes and brows. The large tube gives you a six month supply, and the price is definitely right, at less than $20.

Price: $19.89

Pros:

Rated 4.5 out of five stars by users

Users noticed a difference after a few weeks time

Only need to apply once daily

Super affordable compared to many

Cons:

Can sting eyes

Not all reviews appeared to be about this product

Some packaging problems reported

18. VitaLash 247 Eyelash Enhancing Growth Serum

As you know, I’m a fan of eyelash growth serum that uses peptides to help increase fullness and length. In the newcomer category, VitaLash 247 promises to help you grow beautiful, healthy and naturally longer lashes and thicker, fuller eyebrows in as little as 30 days.

This product claims to have been formulated to the specifications of an advanced licensed esthetician, for clients in a medical spa setting. I like its ingredient list, which contains clinically proven ingredients like essential nutrients, vitamins, peptides and amino acids to boost the length and thickness of lashes.

While consumer reviews are still pretty new and limited, the price is comparable to many of the more affordable brands and, based upon its ingredients, it’s worth consideration.

Price: $28.45 (5 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 3.7out of five stars (based upon limited consumer reviews)

Results promised in 30 days

Also works to thicken brows

Among the more affordably priced

19. Pure Lash Eyelash & Eyebrow Growth Serum

Pure Lash Growth Serum Enhancer is formulated with a combination of a hydro plant-specialized peptide and hydrolyzed keratin, to stimulate keratin production in the lash line. This should, in theory, repair damage and promote new lash growth.

This lash growth serum works well on damaged or broken eyelashes and bald spots. I do love that this newcomer is using peptides, which I’ve found to be an effective ingredient in many of my other favorite lash growth serums. Because this is a natural product (always a bonus) it uses a botanically derived compound that penetrates and enriches the hair follicles and stimulates keratin genes for fuller, longer, and thicker eyelashes and eyebrows.

This lash serum is paraben free, and is certified 100 percent dairy, wheat, casein, paraben, sulphate, and gluten free. And, it is never tested on animals.

Price: $14.97

Pros:

Rated 3.7 out of five stars by users

Very affordable compared to many

All natural ingredients

Users see a difference in lash growth

Cons:

Some applicator complaints

Small container for the price

Takes time and daily diligence

20. Wonderlash Eyelash Growth Serum

This newcomer is already high on my list of “try it next” products because I definitely like other Majestic Pure products like serums, scrubs and shampoo. Their eyelash serum is made with some high-tech ingredients including Myristoyl Pentapeptide-17, Swiss apple stem cells and Botanical Complex Tricholasty®. Say that three times fast.

This eyelash enhancer promises to improve the overall appearance and condition of your lashes, resulting in more healthy and natural lashes. It is also recommended for increasing eyebrow growth, so making this new lash growth serum a daily habit could give you a more dramatic look.

Price: $19.28 (55 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.3 out of five stars by users (based upon limited consumer reviews)

Among the most affordable of those reviewed

Users see enhanced thickness and length with regular use

Cons:

Very thin and watery

May sting or irritate eyes

Not effective for every user

