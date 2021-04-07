5 Best White Salon Chairs: Compare & Save

White salon chairs give your salon that bright, stunning makeover you’ve been dreaming of without costing you a fortune. There’s nothing like the clean, modern look of white styling chairs to spruce up your space. Don’t forget to update your salon backwash units to match.

The white styling chair aesthetic.

Nothing brightens up a room and exudes a clean, modern vibe than white furniture. It makes a room look like it has more sunlight and the space appears bigger and more spacious than it actually is. When you think of cleanliness you think of white gloves, white sheets, white everything.

A psychological study published in 2018 found that people preferred working in white or beige rooms and performed better on cognitive tests related to positive words when in white rooms. White is considered calming and the least distracting color, making other colors pop.

Matching with a white salon station.

Keep the white theme going with other white furniture including salon stations and hairdressing trolleys.

I'd recommend this BarberPub Wall Mount Salon Set and BarberPub's Lockable Rolling Salon Cart if you're looking for a durable set from a trusted brand.

How to keep your white barber chairs looking brand new.

Some people shy away from light-colored barber chairs because they're worried about them losing their luster over time. And while it's true that white isn't as good at hiding stains as black, there are steps you can take to keep your white chairs looking pristine.

Covers. The easiest and most effective solution is to keep your chairs covered with clear plastic protectors. They make them in different shapes so they can be more form-fitting for round back chairs and square back chairs.

Using the right cleaners. When you do get something on your chairs, the right cleaning solution can mean everything. The correct cleaner also depends on what your chair is made of so don't go using a vinyl cleaner on leather or vice versa.

For light messes, try The Salon Chair Guys' Salon Chair Cleaner. It's formulated for vinyl and works on stubborn hairspray and shampoo residue.

If stains are more stubborn, you can try letting Simple Green soak for a while or even Goo Gone for really stuck-on product residue. Keller International breaks down how they clean their chairs in this YouTube Video,

How to choose the right style of chair for your salon.

Choosing the best salon chair for your situation depends on a wide range of things.

Height of the stylist. Stylist height is probably the number one factor because all chairs have different height ranges and you want your chairs to be able to go up (or down) so the height that is most comfortable to the stylist. An ergonomic study of hair salons stated that wrong height or fixed height chairs can make the stylist bend or stretch in uncomfortable ways.

What tasks it needs to perform. Another huge factor is what you need the chair for. If you're limited on space and need your chair to double as a shampoo chair, then you'll want an all-purpose salon chair that reclines.

Client Base. If your client is mainly men, you'll want a heavier-duty barber chair versus a more lightweight styling chair. If you find you see a lot of children, consider dedicating a space for salon chairs for kids so they can have something specifically sized for them.

