11 Winter Makeup Looks for Your Best Self This Season

Whatever amazing winter look you’re going for will be so much more impactful when applied well. And that’s where quality makeup brushes and sponges come in, like the ones included in this 12-piece gift set from Real Techniques (though let’s face it, you can always gift it to yourself like I did!) It includes one of each of the following:

brightening concealer brush

expert face brush

fan brush

sculpting brush

flat liner brush

smudge brush

winged liner brush

complexion blender brush

lip exfoliating brush

complexion sponge

cleansing sponge

beauty bag

Looking for something a bit smaller? The Sparkle + Sleigh kit, which contains a few essential brushes and some handy gel cleanser to get those sponges squeaky clean, is a great gift option. In both kits, all brushes are made with plush, synthetic hand-cut bristles and each brush and sponge can be used with cleansers and cream, liquid, and powder makeup.