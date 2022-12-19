11 Winter Makeup Looks for Your Best Self This Season

Winter means different things to everyone. Beautiful, white snow, festive holiday gatherings, fun outdoor adventures, warm drinks, cozy fires, and – yes – it also means beautiful, dramatic glam makeup to some of us. If that rings true for you, we’ve got some top product picks to create your very best winter makeup looks this holiday season – from the best long lasting lipsticks and foundation to blushes and liquid eyeliners, and everything in between.
1. Editor's Choice: Real Techniques Frost Your Face Makeup Brush & Sponge Kit
Cons:
- Soft & applies product nicely and evenly
- Easy to handle and clean, and dries fast
- Long-lasting, good quality
- There are higher-end options (but great for beginners)
- On the smaller side
- May work best with certain formulas
Whatever amazing winter look you’re going for will be so much more impactful when applied well. And that’s where quality makeup brushes and sponges come in, like the ones included in this 12-piece gift set from Real Techniques (though let’s face it, you can always gift it to yourself like I did!) It includes one of each of the following:
- brightening concealer brush
- expert face brush
- fan brush
- sculpting brush
- flat liner brush
- smudge brush
- winged liner brush
- complexion blender brush
- lip exfoliating brush
- complexion sponge
- cleansing sponge
- beauty bag
Looking for something a bit smaller? The Sparkle + Sleigh kit, which contains a few essential brushes and some handy gel cleanser to get those sponges squeaky clean, is a great gift option. In both kits, all brushes are made with plush, synthetic hand-cut bristles and each brush and sponge can be used with cleansers and cream, liquid, and powder makeup.
2. Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum
Cons:
- Makes lashes appear very full and healthy
- Evens out brows to appear identical
- Works quickly for most
- Must use consistently for desired effect
- Growth may plateau
- Non-clear tube prevents view of what's left
This brow-enhancing serum from Grande Cosmetics helps to make your brows appear fuller and bolder yet still natural (psst – we’ve got some amazing eyelash serums to help with this, too!)
Ideal for thinning, over-plucked, mature, or sparse brows, the serum is made cruelty-free with amino acids and vitamin E for healthy, fortified brows, and hyaluronic acid to condition, hydrate and protect. It takes just 6-8 weeks to show results, even more in up to four months. To use, apply once daily along the brows and let dry for 1-2 minutes.
3. Charlotte Tilbury Mini Iconic Lip Wardrobe
Cons:
- Matte yet very creamy
- Glide on smooth, won't clump or dry out
- Gorgeous, versatile colors
- Tubes are very small (but last a while)
- Might transfer
- Pricey for the amount
The limited edition Charlotte Tilbury Mini Iconic Lip Wardrobe – Matte Revolution Quad comes with four gorgeous, soothing, long-lasting lipsticks: Pillow Talk, Pillow Talk Medium, Walk of No Shame, and Red Carpet Red. Creamy and matte, these lipsticks are ideal for the holidays and will have you turning heads wherever you go.
The lipsticks feature 3D glow pigments to boost the appearance of lips and help them look fuller and wider. They finish in a nice cashmere matte that protects and hydrates with the brand’s secret ingredient and orchid extract. You can rest assured you’re wearing a clean formula, too, as the lipsticks are made cruelty-free and without parabens, formaldehyde, phthalates, sulfates SLS & SLES, and other harsh ingredients.
4. Laura Geller New York Baked Blush-n-Brighten Marbleized Blush
Cons:
- Lasts all day
- You don't need much - lasts a while
- Highly pigmented
- Colors may look different once applied
- A bit glittery which isn't for everyone
- Some found it hard to blend
Laura Geller’s Baked Blush-n-Brighten Marbelized Blush gives radiant color in a weightless, creamy smooth formula that’s handmade in Italy. It amazingly self-adjusts to your skin tone and is packed with antioxidants (Centella Asiatica and white tea extracts), meaning you get healthy, protected skin and a healthy glow at the same time. Ideal to give dull, mature skin a little lift, especially over those dreary winter months, the pink, coral, and gold tropical tones come in a gorgeous satin finish and will last for hours.
5. LORAC PRO Matte & Shimmer Eyeshadow Palette
Cons:
- Beautiful, blendable, pigmented shades
- Many looks with variety of finishes & colors
- Sustainable, reusable packaging
- Shimmery shades have more fallout
- May need primer for shimmery shades
- Palette is delicate
This oversized mirrored compact eyeshadow palette from LORAC PRO features 18 rich, deeply-pigmented matte, metallic, and shimmer shades. This cruelty and fragrance-free, vitamin E, shea butter, and cucumber extract formula is good for your skin and will last all day. Plus, the lightweight packaging means easy portability when traveling or on the go. Pro tip: If you’re wanting more intensity and glam, wet eyeshadows a bit before applying.
The packaging is sustainable, which is a great bonus, as you can customize your palette by rearranging the shades in your preferred order. Simply flip the palette tray outward to expose the removal slots underneath and use the included key to remove a pan. Shades are replaceable once finished, and the palette is reusable for new shade additions.
6. Stila Magnificent Metals Glitter and Glow Liquid Eye Shadow
Cons:
- Gives eyes that gorgeous wow factor
- Very long-lasting
- Easy to apply
- May not be ideal for sensitive eyes
- On the drier side
- Dries too quickly for some
Get all sparkly and glowy this winter with Stila’s Magnificent Metals Glitter And Glow Liquid Eye Shadow. This first-to-market long-wearing liquid highlighter is lightweight and water-infused, so it doesn’t feel sticky or tacky and won’t transfer. It contains different sizes of reflective pearls and glitter, and gives a multicolored, multi-dimensional, lustrous, shimmery look. It glides on smoothly, dries nicely with minimal fallout, and looks great on its own or over eyeshadow.
7. stila One Step Correct Kitten Skin Tone Correcting & Brightening Primer
Cons:
- Gives gorgeous, light coverage
- Great at smoothing out makeup
- Ideal as a foundation replacement
- A bit glittery, which isn't for everyone
- Need to manually mix colors (doesn't target color imbalance)
- Not as concealing as others
stila’s One Step Correct Kitten Skin Tone Correcting & Brightening Primer is a transparent, all-in-one, triple-swirled-helix serum made with a 15-vitamin, mineral, and antioxidant blend that color-corrects, primes, nourishes, hydrates, moisturizes, balances, and brightens the skin. It reduces the look of imperfections and improves the skin’s texture and tone.
To use, pump a small amount into your hand and apply to clean skin with your fingertips.
8. theBalm's Stainiac Beauty Queen Stain
Cons:
- Very versatile to be more dramatic or natural
- Smooth and long-lasting
- Gorgeous, flattering colors
- May be too light to see tint on darker skin
- Tints fast (not forgiving of mistakes)
- Colors may not work for all skin tones
theBalm’s Stainiac Beauty Queen stain is an incredibly versatile lip and cheek color that looks beautiful on any skin tone. Wear it on its own or layered over other colors. You can even apply it to the eyes for a unique look. The natural, non-streaky hyaluronic acid-infused formula hydrates and won’t set immediately, so you can play around a bit.
Pro tip: apply more product with the applicator for a more intense, dramatic evening look starting at the lips’ center and blending from there. For a lighter, sheerer, more casual look, dab product on with fingertips and blot lips.
9. Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Exagger Eyes Liner Duo
Cons:
- Gorgeous, eye-popping color
- Goes on very smoothly and easily
- Versatile for different looks
- Product goes quickly
- Some found the dark end to be hard
- Not as long-lasting as some, since it's so soft
Another great pick from Charlotte Tilbury, the Hollywood Exagger-Eyes Liner exaggerates the eye’s appearance of being bigger, brighter, and younger-looking. It mimics the contrast of light and shade, and bright and dark, for brighter, wider eyes.
The waterproof, humidity-proof, and smudge-proof formula contains easy-glide emollients that apply much like a gel (and goes on even easier with an eyeliner brush). Bonus: it lasts up to 16 hours so you don’t need to worry about it all day or night.
10. Pretty Vulgar The Ink Gel Eyeliner
Cons:
- Glides on smoothly for gorgeous lines
- Very long-lasting
- Won't run or streak
- Not forgiving with mistakes (sets fast)
- May not be sweat/humidity proof for all
- Not great on the waterline
This highly-pigmented, water-resistant eyeliner is super precise, easy to apply, fast-drying, and stays put all day. So, it won’t smudge, crease, or transfer, plus it’s conveniently waterproof, sweatproof, and fadeproof. Made with linoleic and linolenic acids and no talc, sulfate, parabens, or fragrance, the clean and cruelty-free gel formula is rich, conditioning, smooth, and creamy.
To apply, use a precise eyeliner brush for clean-cut lines. For a smoky look, smudge lightly.
11. Julep Skip The Brush Cream to Powder Blush Stick
Cons:
- Highly pigmented and long-lasting
- So easy to use & ideal for travel
- Blends effortlessley
- Too light or sheer for some
- A bit drying on lips (may need balm underneath)
- Some users had trouble with packaging
This 2-in-1 powder-cream blush stick from Julep is super easy to use and gives you a beautiful burst of soft color for your cheeks and lips. The nice thing is it’s so convenient to swipe or dab on, with no brush or sponge needed.
The formula’s rich, moisturizing emollients help the product glide on smoothly and leave you with a radiant, healthy, glowing finish. Colors are easily blendable and buildable for more simple or dramatic looks.
How Do I Create Winter Makeup Looks?
Winter makeup looks mean classic colors that pop, like red lips, full-coverage foundation for smooth, flawless skin, and one standout, dramatic feature, like a bold cheek or sultry eye.
What Winter Makeup Features Should I Look For?
Since the winter months can cause more dry skin than you're used to, look for products with extra hydration, nourishment, and moisture. This might mean richer, heavier, cream-based formulas. If you have sensitive skin, always check the ingredients and ensure all products are hypoallergenic.
What Is The Best Winter Makeup?
There are many great makeup products out there with deeper colors and heavier coverage than their lighter counterparts, making them ideal for winter. Try those from Charlotte Tilbury, theBalm, and stila, among other brands, to see what you like best.