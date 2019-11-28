11 Best Cyber Monday Automotive Deals on Amazon

Whether you’re a gearhead or just shopping for one, we’ve rounded up the best early Cyber Monday automotive deals on Amazon to help save you money on car accessories, parts, and car gadgets. Check back often through the end of the day on Cyber Monday for updated deals as they’re released.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re tired of taking your car to the shop every time a light turns on in the dash of your car, use this Black Friday deal to get your own scan tool for use at home. This tool covers more than 80 vehicles from Honda, BMW, GM, Kia, Nissan and more and can cover 23 standard and advanced functions.
The module itself features a quad-core processor, seven-inch touch screen, and durable handles. All components come packed into a carrying case to make transport and storage easy.
Autel has a number of options on sale for Cyber Monday, including the Autel MaxiSys MS906BT Bluetooth Automotive Scan Tool and the Autel MaxiLink ML629 Enhanced CAN OBD2 Scanner.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Repairing your own tires when you have just a simple puncture can save you quite a lot of money. If your tire is totally flat, you’ll have to throw on the spare or get a tow to the shop to have it fixed, because if you drive it flat, you could very well shred the tire and destroy the rim.
Far better to just repair it yourself. This 75-piece kit includes everything you need to fix tire punctures from screws, nails, and other debris, saving you the trip to the shop. It’s also good for vehicles that can’t so easily leave the property, like ATVs, lawn tractors, and snowblowers. Definitely worth having on hand, especially when it’s on sale.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking to add a winch to your new Jeep Gladiator? Grab this deal on a 13,000 pound waterproof winch, which is 15 percent off for Cyber Monday, saving you about $50. The black version is under $300, while the orange is just over.
Either way, you’ll get a powerful winch with 26 meters of synthetic rope with a breaking strength of over 23,000 pounds. A dust cover is also included, as is a wireless remote.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This nifty handheld air compressor is nearly half off for Cyber Monday, saving you $45 on a handy device everyone should own. Too often, we let low tires go because we forget to scrape together a few quarters to fill them at the gas station, or can’t make time to stop at a shop.
This solution features a 2000 mAh rechargeable battery and an auto-stop preset once the tire is inflated to the desired pressure. Speaking of pressure, you can choose between four display modes: PSI, BAR, KPA, and KG/CM2. Adaptors are included for virtually every use, as is both a wall adapter and a 12v car adapter.
Very handy device very steeply discounted.
You might also want to consider the Sunvook Portable Air Compressor, which is 63 percent off for a savings of over $40.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
In terms of full-sized light bars, Nilight is offering discounts of 29 percent off the 18005C-A 26-inch triple row bar, saving you $17.50, and the 18004C-A 20-inch triple row bar, saving you a little over $16.
These are becoming increasingly popular for adding a cool-looking accessory light that can seriously improve illumination in a variety of settings. These are both IP67 waterpoof, with the 18005C-A offering 29,700 lumens and the 18004C-A offering 28,800 lumens.
Other Nilight offerings are on sale today, too. The Nilight ZH016 12-Inch 72W Spot Combo Bar is 29 percent and over $12 off; the ZH007 12-inch light bar is 36 percent or about $12 off; and the NI06A four-inch 18W spot light pair is 39 percent or $7 off.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hitch-mount cargo carriers are a very efficient way to add more carrying capacity to your vehicle, and this offering from Rola is 35 percent off, saving over $93 off MSRP.
This is a rugged, heavy-duty steel carrier with a rust-preventative black powdercoat measuring 56 inches by 23 inches by 5.25 inches tall. Works with 2-inch square receivers and has a carrying capacity of 600 pounds.
Alternatively, the AmazonBasics Hitch Cargo Carrier is cheaper and is also 10 percent off today, but can cary 100 pounds less weight.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you spend any amount of time off-road or in particularly harsh snow conditions, you might consider picking up a set of these Ezunstuck anti-skid tools, which are up to 25 percent off for Cyber Monday.
The largest discount is on the medium set of two at 25 percent or nearly $50 off, which is recommended for tires between 180 to 270 millimeters wide. The large set of two is 20 percent off, saving you over $40. Single packs of each are also 20 percent off today.
These are solid steel metal plates with straps that are easy enough to install that you don’t have to be particularly strong. They come with a carrying case, necessary tools, and gloves to keep you clean while you work.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking for a cheap and effective way to apply your favorite car wax? This handy six-inch orbital car buffer is 35 percent off for Cyber Monday, saving you over $30.
This is a six-speed buffer between 1,500 and 6,800 RPM with a tough ergonomic handle and a rubberized, high-grip body. It comes with three foam pads, two carbon brushes, one foam disc, and the necessary wrenches.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A great, pratical gift for new drivers, these LED road flares are 35 percent off right now, saving you $14 off the MSRP.
This pack of three lights comes in a zip case and can be used either as flares or as flashlights, as needed. They each have a magnetic base, so they can even be quickly attached to the disabled car itself or used as a handy worklight. They’re waterproof and crushproof and feature nine modes of light.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Constantly charging laptops or in need of standard household power in your car? Grab a decent power inverter like this Bestek offering, which is 29 percent off today.
You get two standard grounded 110V AC outlets and two USB charging ports so all of your devices can charge as you drive.
Bestek is also offering a pure sine wave model at 28 percent off, as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re in the market for a cheap way to add a roof rack to any vehicle, these universal cross bars are 31 percent off today, bringing the price under $50.
They’re not perfect, but they are universal, with 1,800 ratchet straps that loop through the door frames and securely clamp the racks to the roof of your car. Installation and adjustment is quick and easy and will work great in a pinch.