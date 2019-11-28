11 Best Cyber Monday Automotive Deals on Amazon

If you’re tired of taking your car to the shop every time a light turns on in the dash of your car, use this Black Friday deal to get your own scan tool for use at home. This tool covers more than 80 vehicles from Honda, BMW, GM, Kia, Nissan and more and can cover 23 standard and advanced functions.

The module itself features a quad-core processor, seven-inch touch screen, and durable handles. All components come packed into a carrying case to make transport and storage easy.

Autel has a number of options on sale for Cyber Monday, including the Autel MaxiSys MS906BT Bluetooth Automotive Scan Tool and the Autel MaxiLink ML629 Enhanced CAN OBD2 Scanner.