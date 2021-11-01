Mirror Holiday Deal: Save $500 Off Any Package

Elevate your home fitness workouts with the Mirror Home Gym, which you can currently get for $500 off. All Mirror home gym packages also include free delivery and installation (a $750 value). This is a huge deal on a trendy smart fitness mirror that will delight anyone who wants to improve their fitness.

Throughout November, Mirror is running a promotional deal on its interactive gym, bringing you a more affordable workout experience at a much lower price. Use the following code during checkout to get the discount: HOLIDAY21.

Save $500 Off Any Mirror Home Gym Package (Starting at $995)

What Is the Mirror?

The Mirror brings a personalized training experience to your home, complete with encouraging and motivational certified trainers. Even though you’re exercising in the comfort of your home gym or living room, you’ll receive the same live feedback and motivation you’d expect from a studio class. You’ll hardly notice that the trainer is behind a screen, rather than standing right in front of you.

Advanced camera technology monitors your form to ensure you’re doing each exercise correctly. This will help you get the most out of each workout and reduce the risk of injuries.

If you’re missing the camaraderie of a group class, you can connect with friends and even compete with yourself or others to push your limits. Plus, you’ll be rewarded every time you hit a target heart rate zone.

Offering customized playlists, home workouts are anything but boring with the Mirror. You can choose from curated playlists or sync with Apple Music and blast your favorite music to stay motivated.

Do I Need a Membership?

You’ll need an active Mirror membership to access the classes. The membership costs $39 per month and includes unlimited access to live and on-demand classes. Up to 5 additional household members can create their own accounts. Everyone receives their own login for personalized results.

How Much Space Do I Need?

The Mirror measures 56″H x 22.4″W x 1.7″D. It weighs 70 lbs and can be used on any flooring surface.

What Are the Different Packages?

There are currently three different packages. Each one includes the Mirror itself. You’ll also get a lens cap for maximum privacy. Every Mirror comes with a camera, although it’s entirely optional. The lens cap physically covers the camera and can be used to deactivate it entirely.

A standard warranty is also included. The Mirror and heart rate monitor (if included in your package) are covered up to 12 months after the date of your purchase.

You can also browse the Mirror accessories page to create a customized package.

Mirror Basic (Now $995)

Includes the Mirror home gym plus:

The Mirror Stand

Standard Warranty

Mirror Lens Cap

Mirror Essentials (Now $1,195)

Includes the Mirror home gym plus:

Standard Warranty

Mirror Lens Cap

Heart Rate Monitor

Fitness Band Pack

lululemon Yoga Mat

lululemon Yoga Block

lululemon Yoga Mat Strap

lululemon Foam Roller

Sticker Pack

Mirror Family (Now $1,345)

Includes the Mirror home gym plus:

Standard Warranty

Mirror Lens Cap

2 Heart Rate Monitors

2 Fitness Band Packs

2 lululemon Yoga Mats

2 lululemon Yoga Blocks

2 lululemon Yoga Mat Straps

1 lululemon Foam Roller

2 Sticker Packs

How Do I Get This Deal?

You’ll need to enter a promo code during checkout to get this deal. Get $500 off and free delivery using the code HOLIDAY21. This deal lasts through 11/29.

