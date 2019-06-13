Bow Wow’s Ex-Girlfriends & Dating History: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Bow Wow neé Shad Moss stars on the reality series Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta, and the third season premieres on WEtv on June 13. Others joining him on the series is his then girlfriend, Kiyomi Leslie neé Leslie Holden, along with Da Brat, Ms. Deb, Lil Mama, Shaniah Mauldin, Ayana Fite, Jhonni Blaze, and Maskika Kalysha.

Bow Wow and Leslie, 28, have had some major ups and downs since they filmed GUHHATL together, including an alleged fight which according to an Atlanta police report obtained by AJC.com, landed both of them in jail.

The rapper, 32, who has one daughter with ex-girlfriend Joie Chavis, but currently appears to be single. Here’s what you need to know about Bow Wow’s complicated dating history….

1. Bow Wow & Kiyami Were Both Arrested After Fight Turned Physical

Bow wow and his girlfriend Leslie Holden were both arrested for domestic violence in Atlanta. Police could not determine who hit who first. Both are charged with battery. I’ll leave this right here … Thoughts pic.twitter.com/nsjORpxA3K — Slay👌🏽 (@Foreverlighty) February 2, 2019

A fight between Bow Wow and Kiyami took place in the 200 block on 12th street in Midtown Atlanta, after the rapper allegedly got jealous that his girlfriend was talking to another man at a party earlier that night. According to the police report, “Mr. Moss stated that Ms. Holden was all over another man’s body in the party. A man Mr. Moss referred to as Shaquille.”

It’s unclear if Bow Wow was referring to former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal, however several news reports allege that he was seen at the basketball player’s party. The incident reported minor injuries for both parties as what started out as a verbal dispute “quickly became physical.” Photos of their injuries and video of the incident were obtained by TMZ.

While Kiyami reported Moss hit her in the head, pulled her hair and dragged her to another room, he alleged that “she became aggressive and grabbed a night-stand lamp and threw it at him,” but it missed. They were both taken to Fulton County Jail but then released on bond.

2. Bow Wow Was Engaged to ‘L&HH’ Co-Star Erica Mena

Bow Wow and Erica Mena dated back in 2014, and their relationship moved quickly. Not even a year into dating, Bow Wow proposed to Mena, however, their engagement only lasted a few months. Before they were able to walk down the aisle, Mena announced they were having a baby together, but she suffered a miscarriage 5 months into her pregnancy.

Afterward, their break up was messy and played out quite publicly on social media. Mena is now married to her L&HH co-star Safaree Samuels.

3. Daughter Shai Mainly Lives With His Ex Joie Chavis

While Bow Wow kept the fact he had a daughter born on April 27, 2011 under wraps for years, he eventually came clean about his daughter Shai, who lives primarily with her mother, his ex-girlfriend, Joie Chavez. The couple started dating in 2010 but broke up in 2013.

Chavez went on to date Future, and the couple welcomed a baby boy together in December 2018. The model and fashion designer named her son Hendrix. She and Future are no longer together.

4. Bow Wow Had a Short Lived Romance With Model Ayisha Diaz

These two started out strong in 2014 after going public with their relationship, but like many others in Bow Wow’s dating history, it quickly crashed and burned. After the rapper called out the music video star for being a “gold digger” on social media, she quickly clapped back.

In a since deleted comment Diaz accused Bow Wow of cheating on her with porn stars and wrote “DON’T START A FIRE YOU CAN’T PUT OUT!You see that I’m happy in my new relationship, so you’re sour and bitter spreading rumors and making up s*** trying to me me look bad..I clearly told you not to go to the blogs..you f***** up and I moved on quietly. Where your h*** at? Or the pornstar [sic] you be creeping with? why they not keeping you busy? Money ran out?”

5. Bow Wow is Currently Single

While the rapper has a long list of former ex-lovers and girlfriends, he’s yet to officially tie the knot with anyone. And since his public blow out with Kiyomi, Bow Wow hasn’t been linked to anyone. Based on his social media posts, he’s been focusing on promoting the newest season of GUHHATL and spending time with the No. 1 woman in his life, daughter Shai.

