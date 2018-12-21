‘Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Bow Wow & Girlfriend Kiyomi Leslie’s Breakup: What Happened?

On tonight’s season finale of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta, Bow Wow’s up-and-down relationship with girlfriend Kiyomi Leslie takes center stage. The two broke up this past fall, but have not publicly addressed the split. After the break-up, Kiyomi started dating Young Ma, and Bow Wow (also known as Shad Moss) has been photographed out with someone new.

In a clip shared by WEtv ahead of the new episode, Bow Wow tells his mom “It’s killing me. The fact that I can’t handle business without her thinking some. I can’t shoot a video with a girl without her thinking something.” The clip cuts to Bow Wow addressing the camera directly about his relationship with Leslie. “Me and Leslie have tried to work this thing out so many times. It’s like where do we go from here? What are we doing? I wasn’t acting like this before I met her. The situation is just too toxic, the arguing, me always having to fight for her trust when I’ve never given her a reason to not trust.”

Bow Wow and Leslie got pregnant in the spring, but Leslie ultimately had a miscarriage. Last month, she got candid about her pregnancy and miscarriage in a video interview with DJ Smallz Eyes.

When describing the season, WEtv said “Shad Moss (aka Bow Wow), is officially off the market when a new love interest enters the mix, but there’s trouble in paradise when rumors and jealousy overwhelm their budding romance. Does Bow’s new boo and aspiring rapper, Kiyomi Leslie, have her heart in the game or is she just in it for the fame?” Prior to Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta, Leslie appeared on reality TV shows Wild N Out and Growing Up Hip Hop.

In addition to his drama with Leslie, Bow Wow’s struggles with depression will be addressed in the episode, according to a promo clip for the episode.

Ahead of the season finale, Leslie shared a sexy photo to Instagram. She captioned the photo, in which she wears a red bra, jacket and latex skirt, “ The universe has a way of settling scores…They call me KARMA… Can’t keep doin them girls like that.. thinkin nobody finna bite back!”

Watch Bow Wow and Kiyomi Leslie on the season finale of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta tonight at 9/8c on WEtv.