Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Elope in Las Vegas After Billboard Music Awards

After Joe Jonas performed with his siblings at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, he and fiancée Sophie Turner eloped! Live streamed on Instagram by Diplo, who also DJ’d the ceremony, the Game of Thrones actress was married to the Jonas Brother in classic Sin City style, via an Elvis impersonator.

Now, this is not exactly how people saw 21-year-old Sophie saying “I do” to Joe, 29, however, the couple has been engaged for almost two years, and maybe after the massive three day wedding of Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra, they wanted something quick and easy. You can see in Diplo’s video that both Nick and Kevin Jonas were in attendance for the surprise nuptials in the Vegas chapel.

Sophie wore a classic white wedding dress with a flowing veil while Joe wore a grey suit with a white flower in his lapel. Their Elvis impersonator officiant donned a red suit with the classic aviator glasses, and had Joe and Sophie read back the traditional vows before all their famous friends and family in attendance. The bride and groom exchanged ring-pops, and said “I think God he gave me you” to one another and kissed each other’s hands.

Joe Jonas just get married in Las Vegas 🥰🤧♥️🤩 pic.twitter.com/Lh36ZOh9Cc — Ale Rod ✨ (@zabdielftjonas) May 2, 2019

While the newly married couple was then serenaded by Dan + Shay singing their hit “Speechless,” fans on Twitter absolutely lost their mind from the surprise wedding news.

SOPHIE TURNER AND JOE JONAS HAD A SHOTGUN WEDDING IN VEGAS!!! THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/SouKCqLMN3 — Justin Enriquez (@justinenriquez_) May 2, 2019

watching joe jonas and sophie turner get married by an elvis impersonator via diplo’s Instagram was not something expected to see in my life time but here we are. pic.twitter.com/LXry1jP1aK — kianna (@rallycrys) May 2, 2019

WELL I JUST WATCHED THE LOVE OF MY LIFE JOE JONAS GET MARRIED TO SOPHIE TURNER LIVE VIA INSTAGRAM SO NOW I GOTTA GO TAKE A LONG WALK OFF OF A TALL BUILDING — Emily Poppe (@poppycock57) May 2, 2019

joe jonas is married so do I call him mr. turner now or what — jas (@insepxrabIe) May 2, 2019

Dude freaking Joe Jonas has Dan + Shay sing “Speechless” as Sophie Turner walked down the aisle, in Vegas, during their wedding ceremony. I’m crying. If that’s not the cutest thing, i don’t know what is. — tina 4 reals (@tina4reals) May 2, 2019

Based on the video available, it’s hard to tell if parents or extended family that weren’t already in town for the Billboard Awards at the ceremony.

READ NEXT: Who Is Tinsley Mortimer’s Ex-Husband Robert Livingston ‘Topper’ Mortimer?