Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Elope in Las Vegas After Billboard Music Awards

After Joe Jonas performed with his siblings at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, he and fiancée Sophie Turner eloped! Live streamed on Instagram by Diplo, who also DJ’d the ceremony, the Game of Thrones actress was married to the Jonas Brother in classic Sin City style, via an Elvis impersonator.
Now, this is not exactly how people saw 21-year-old Sophie saying “I do” to Joe, 29, however, the couple has been engaged for almost two years, and maybe after the massive three day wedding of Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra, they wanted something quick and easy. You can see in Diplo’s video that both Nick and Kevin Jonas were in attendance for the surprise nuptials in the Vegas chapel.
Sophie wore a classic white wedding dress with a flowing veil while Joe wore a grey suit with a white flower in his lapel. Their Elvis impersonator officiant donned a red suit with the classic aviator glasses, and had Joe and Sophie read back the traditional vows before all their famous friends and family in attendance. The bride and groom exchanged ring-pops, and said “I think God he gave me you” to one another and kissed each other’s hands.
While the newly married couple was then serenaded by Dan + Shay singing their hit “Speechless,” fans on Twitter absolutely lost their mind from the surprise wedding news.
Based on the video available, it’s hard to tell if parents or extended family that weren’t already in town for the Billboard Awards at the ceremony.
