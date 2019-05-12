Is ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Maisie Williams Dating Reuben Selby?

As Arya Stark, Maisie Williams has proved on Game of Thrones that she is not only one of the fiercest warriors in all the Seven Kingdoms, but that she’s also a grown woman, delivering the most talked about sex scene of Season 8. As Williams’ fictional character has grown up and changed, the 22-year-old actress’s personal love life has also been heating up in new directions.

While Maisie was attached to boyfriend Ollie Jackson for over a year, the two haven’t been seen together since last summer, nor does she still follow him on Instagram. Although Jackson not only still follows her, he keeps up with the rest of the Thrones cast, as well. However, Maisie was not a single woman for long. She let it slip during a press interview that she currently has a boyfriend.

Discussing the scene in which she (spoiler alert!) kills the Night King during the final season of the HBO series, she told EW, “The hardest thing is in any series is when you build up a villain that’s so impossible to defeat and then you defeat them. It has to be intelligently done because otherwise people are like, ‘Well, [the villain] couldn’t have been that bad when some 100-pound girl comes in and stabs him.’You gotta make it cool. And then I told my boyfriend and he was like, ‘Mmm, should be Jon though really, shouldn’t it?'”

And it appears that her new boyfriend is Reuben Selby, the communications director of Daisie, the new app she founded to help establish a working network of creative artists. They attended Paris Fashion Week together, were spotted holding hands in New York City in February, and being that Reuben also works as a photographer, Maisie’s the star of numerous of his Instagram posts. That is, on his public page, @reubenselby.

When Maisie tags Reuben in a post, she tags him @reub_selby, which directs followers to a private account. The actress has never been big on talking about her relationships publicly, and because Reuben was posting so many pictures of Maisie, like reverse psychology, it seemed that they they were just close friends and working partners.

However, the fact that they’ve seen in public together being affectionate, and knowing there is a part of Reuben’s life that he chooses to keep private from followers, these two might actually be dating IRL.

Much like Arya and Gendry, Maisie and Reuben have known one another for quite a long time, and it wasn’t until she broke off with Ollie that things might’ve turned romantic. It also makes sense Maisie would end up dating a co-worker. With her busy schedule, it’s not likely the in-demand actress and budding businesswoman has time to meet people that aren’t already apart of her immersive world.

While Maisie’s long been a staple on Reuben’s Instagram page and Twitter feed, he first showed up on Maisie’s Instagram in September, and most recently, she posted a snapshot on her story of them out to dinner celebrating his birthday. While neither have officially commented on the status of their relationship, perhaps, their shared passion for the Daisie app blossomed into a true romance with each other.

